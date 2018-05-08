Sixers stay alive vs. Celtics, supporters worry over Painted Bride, Philly is lonely | Morning Newsletter May 8

Welcome to Tuesday. Well, I’m glad to not be discussing a Sixers loss this morning after the team rallied last night to avoid playoff elimination. If there’s anything Philly athletes have taught us in the past few months, it’s that they don’t go down without a fight. It ain’t over ’til it’s over, right? Supporters of the Painted Bride Art Center have taken up a similar refrain as they try to save the iconic building from an as-yet-unknown-but-possibly-unfortunate fate as the organization looks to sell. Silence on plans for the Old City gem is rattling the arts scene. All this and more ahead, folks. Let’s dig in.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Well, it’s not over yet: The Sixers beat the Celtics 103-92 at the Wells Fargo Center last night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Celtics lead the series 3-1, so the odds are stacked against The Process, but the team lives to see another playoff game tomorrow night.

Dario Saric led the way with 25 points, but T.J. McConnell (starting in place of Robert Covington) provided a much-needed spark with a career-high 19 points.

Joel Embiid snagged his sixth straight postseason double-double and got in a bit of a skirmish with Celtics star Terry Rozier in the second quarter. His response was classic Embiid: “Too bad he’s so short that he couldn’t get to my face.”

Old City’s iconic Painted Bride Art Center has been a jewel of the city’s art scene for over 30 years, and that’s not just because its building is encrusted with Isaiah Zagar’s shimmering mirrored mosaic murals.

But the organization is looking to leave its home behind, announcing late last year that they’re selling the building. Ever since, local artists, devotees, and residents have sought to keep the organization from moving.

After months of near-silence on their plans, Painted Bride supporters are fearing for the fate of the famed space.

Feeling lonely? Ironically, you’re not alone — 41 percent of people in the Philadelphia area feel isolated, according to a new Cigna survey.

A majority, 51 percent, doubt anyone truly knows them well. It’s not just our region; the survey says close to half of all Americans are lonely, too. Loneliness can impact cognitive function, heart health, sleep patterns and more. Could social media really be to blame?

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

As doors go, that’s a pretty good one, @dkrevolin.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“The average person charged with a crime in Philadelphia spends 25 days in jail before they are able to post bail. Even a few days in jail can have life-altering consequences.“ — Candace McKinley, a volunteer with the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund, on why they raise money to get black mothers out of jail.

Shanin Specter, a founding partner at Kline & Specter, has split the last 18 months between Philadelphia and San Francisco. Interestingly enough, he writes that Philly is succeeding despite its failures while San Francisco is failing despite its successes.

Reporter Joseph N. DiStefano has some words of advice for parents and sponsors of the newly renamed Scouts of America: adding girls to the Boy Scouts is a good move for all.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Goats

Each year, Sly Fox brewery in Pottstown, Pa., hosts a beer festival with one highly unusual activity: they race goats. And yes, there’s a legitimate connection between Bock Fest and the cuddly creatures.