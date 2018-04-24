Sixers look to beat the Heat, Philly man wins right to Fishtown lot, Cosby trial winds down | Morning Newsletter

“Clap your hands, everybody!” That’s wasn’t a tactic to wake you up. Sixers fans will be singing that tune a lot if they can beat the Heat tonight to advance to the second round of the playoffs — something the squad hasn’t done since most of its current players were in high school. Bill Cosby’s retrial is drawing closer to a conclusion as the defense rested its case on Monday. Closing arguments are set to start today, setting the stage for the jury to decide the 80-year-old comedian’s fate. Frank Galdo and the City of Philadelphia have been tangled up in what we’ll call the ultimate game of “Finders Keepers.” The Fishtown man has received some good news in his legal fight to hang on to “The Notorious Galdo Parcel.” Good morning, Philly. Let’s get started.

The last time the Sixers won a playoff series, Ben Simmons was a 15-year-old, barely on the radar of the most devoted NBA fans. They have a chance to change that tonight against the Heat, led by a veteran in Dwyane Wade. Simmons knows the Sixers must be “locked in” if they want to move on.

Speaking of Wade, who has a ton of respect for this Sixers squad, tonight’s game could be his last hurrah. If Miami loses, Wade might have to consider hanging up the sneaks – marking the end of his Hall of Fame career.

If the Sixers do come away victorious, it will probably mean that the dynamic duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid had monster games. Like most fans, Brett Brown can’t help but see “greatness,” in his two young stars — a pair leading a team that some believe could go all the way to the Finals.

Even the city itself is not exempt from the doctrine of adverse possession. Simply put, it means that the owner of a property, actually has to behave like the owner of a property to keep it.

For almost 30 years, Frank Galdo cared for a vacant Fishtown lot like it was his own. The once overgrown, trash-filled space now sports a tree house, fire pits and open space for kids to play. The only problem: the city owned it and wanted it back.

Last month, a state appeals court ruled 2-1 in Galdo’s favor, overturning a lower court’s ruling that Philadelphia was exempt from adverse possession. Now, we wait to see if the city will appeal – a move that could land both sides in federal court.

The end of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial is drawing near. The defense rested its case on Monday and both sides will deliver closing arguments today. The case could be in the hands of the jury by day’s end.

Cosby’s team wrapped up their case after Judge Steven T. O’Neill blocked two pieces of their defense on Monday: testimony from Andrea Constand’s friend Sherri Williams and testimony from the Cosby team’s private investigator.

Cosby himself decided not to take the stand during the retrial, a trial that has lasted longer than the first. This time around, the prosecution was able to call five additional accusers to the stand, who testified against the comedian over three days.

What you need to know today

Opinions

“The Philadelphia I know is a diverse city that is welcoming to all. We cannot allow what happened inside the Starbucks to define us.” — Mayor Jim Kenney on the controversial Philadelphia Starbucks arrests.

Ed Snider Arena? Columnist Will Bunch has called for a new name for the Wells Fargo Center over the bank’s “scams” and he’s collected the best name suggestions he’s received from Philadelphians.

Michael McKee of Broad Street Ministry shares 10 reasons why people should resist work requirements for Medicaid recipients, despite the Pennsylvania House’s passage of HB-2138.

Your Daily Dose of | Dance

The Dancing Monks of Assam are on their first-ever U.S. tour. This week, they’ll be making a stop at Drexel University.

