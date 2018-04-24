Sixers look to beat the Heat, Philly man wins right to Fishtown lot, Cosby trial winds down | Morning Newsletter

“Clap your hands, everybody!” That’s wasn’t a tactic to wake you up. Sixers fans will be singing that tune a lot if they can beat the Heat tonight to advance to the second round of the playoffs — something the squad hasn’t done since most of its current players were in high school. Bill Cosby’s retrial is drawing closer to a conclusion as the defense rested its case on Monday. Closing arguments are set to start today, setting the stage for the jury to decide the 80-year-old comedian’s fate. Frank Galdo and the City of Philadelphia have been tangled up in what we’ll call the ultimate game of “Finders Keepers.” The Fishtown man has received some good news in his legal fight to hang on to “The Notorious Galdo Parcel.” Good morning, Philly. Let’s get started.
Sixers look to send Heat packing in Game 5
The last time the Sixers won a playoff series, Ben Simmons was a 15-year-old, barely on the radar of the most devoted NBA fans. They have a chance to change that tonight against the Heat, led by a veteran in Dwyane Wade. Simmons knows the Sixers must be “locked in” if they want to move on.
Speaking of Wade, who has a ton of respect for this Sixers squad, tonight’s game could be his last hurrah. If Miami loses, Wade might have to consider hanging up the sneaks – marking the end of his Hall of Fame career.
If the Sixers do come away victorious, it will probably mean that the dynamic duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid had monster games. Like most fans, Brett Brown can’t help but see “greatness,” in his two young stars — a pair leading a team that some believe could go all the way to the Finals.
Philly man wins right to keep caring for ‘The Notorious Galdo Parcel’
Even the city itself is not exempt from the doctrine of adverse possession. Simply put, it means that the owner of a property, actually has to behave like the owner of a property to keep it.
For almost 30 years, Frank Galdo cared for a vacant Fishtown lot like it was his own. The once overgrown, trash-filled space now sports a tree house, fire pits and open space for kids to play. The only problem: the city owned it and wanted it back.
Last month, a state appeals court ruled 2-1 in Galdo’s favor, overturning a lower court’s ruling that Philadelphia was exempt from adverse possession. Now, we wait to see if the city will appeal – a move that could land both sides in federal court.
Cosby lawyers close their case, closing arguments set to begin
The end of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial is drawing near. The defense rested its case on Monday and both sides will deliver closing arguments today. The case could be in the hands of the jury by day’s end.
Cosby’s team wrapped up their case after Judge Steven T. O’Neill blocked two pieces of their defense on Monday: testimony from Andrea Constand’s friend Sherri Williams and testimony from the Cosby team’s private investigator.
Cosby himself decided not to take the stand during the retrial, a trial that has lasted longer than the first. This time around, the prosecution was able to call five additional accusers to the stand, who testified against the comedian over three days.
What you need to know today
- A tenacious tick, previously unknown in the U.S., could pose a serious threat to livestock in New Jersey. Scientists hoped a harsh winter would wipe out the East Asian longhorned tick, but it looks like it’s here to stay.
- Millions of Xfinity customers will soon have to say goodbye to NFL Network — unless they’re willing to see their monthly bill increase. Yes, the change kicks in before next season.
- Some Eagles players said they would not go to the White House after their Super Bowl win, but a team spokesman has confirmed that the Birds are discussing a potential visit with President Trump and view it as a unique opportunity to be heard.
- Yesterday, campus police officers began carrying weapons at Cherry Hill’s two public high schools, a move approved by the district following the shooting in Parkland. Plans are underway to address the middle and elementary schools next school year.
- Southwest Airlines’ engine failure has led the Federal Aviation Administration to test 681 jet engines worldwide. Southwest has vowed to take the testing even further to prevent incidents like the one which led to an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
- Several medical marijuana dispensaries are up and running in the Pennsylvania suburbs, but what about Philly? Lawsuits, protests, and construction issues are holding things up, but it looks like the first Philadelphia retailer will arrive in May.
That’s Interesting
- Dragon Gel sports snacks are fueling Drexel athletes, and members of the Philadelphia Union and Flyers. Could Drexel be making the next Gatorade?
- Jake Arrieta came to the Phillies, expecting to be a mentor for the young pitchers, but as my colleague Scott Lauber writes, it turns out the youngsters are teaching Arrieta a thing or two.
- In 2012, Alanna Gardner suffered a heart attack while training for the Broad Street Run. While she still hasn’t crossed the Broad Street finish line, she isn’t ready to cross it off her to-do list.
- Clerks director and New Jersey native Kevin Smith is on the mend after suffering a heart attack earlier this year and he’s thanking Weight Watchers for his progress. He hopes you’ll try it as well.
- NFL mock draft season is almost over. Reporter Paul Domowitch has predicted all the first round selections and he sees the Eagles taking a solid pass-catching weapon for Carson Wentz.
- Domowitch also shares the story of Joe Douglas, the Eagles’ top scout and the key to their sustainability plan as they look to defend their title. The only problem: he might not be around long.
Opinions
“The Philadelphia I know is a diverse city that is welcoming to all. We cannot allow what happened inside the Starbucks to define us.” — Mayor Jim Kenney on the controversial Philadelphia Starbucks arrests.
- Ed Snider Arena? Columnist Will Bunch has called for a new name for the Wells Fargo Center over the bank’s “scams” and he’s collected the best name suggestions he’s received from Philadelphians.
- Michael McKee of Broad Street Ministry shares 10 reasons why people should resist work requirements for Medicaid recipients, despite the Pennsylvania House’s passage of HB-2138.
What we’re reading
- Shania Twain is facing criticism after telling The Guardian she would have voted for President Trump. That’s just a small part of the revealing interview which dives into a life of abuse and the discovery of her true self.
- James Shaw Jr., is being lifted up as a hero after he disarmed a shooter inside a Tennessee Waffle House on Sunday. Shaw explained to The Tennessean that he simply “saw the opportunity” and “took it.”
- Need a hand with the spring cleaning? According to Bloomberg, Amazon could be on the verge of making task-performing robots available to consumers.
- Philly has produced some amazing rappers, but the one dropping rhymes in Old City, certainly isn’t a newcomer. Billy Penn introduces rapping Ben Franklin, aka Philly O.G.
- There might be no one person who holds the secrets to love, but biological anthropologist Helen Fisher has studied romantic love for years and tells Vox that “it’s really an addiction.”
Your Daily Dose of | Dance
The Dancing Monks of Assam are on their first-ever U.S. tour. This week, they’ll be making a stop at Drexel University.
