Sheriff Green beats all charges, how MLK's death changed America, Villanova preps for parade | Morning Newsletter

FILE- In this Aug. 28, 1963, black-and-white file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. NBC News says it will rebroadcast a 1963 "Meet the Press" interview with Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of the March on Washington's 50th anniversary next week. King appeared on the news program three days before his landmark “I Have a Dream” speech at the civil rights march. (AP Photo/File)

Welcome to Wednesday, folks. I have no good news on the weather front today: look for rain early and high winds. But I do have updates for you on Villanova’s impending parade, the trial of former Sheriff John Green, and the retrial of Bill Cosby. Plus, we’re taking a look back on the 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. There’s a lot to discuss, so let’s jump in.

Fifty years ago today, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn. The anniversary begs the question: how has America changed since his passing?

There has been progress, according to some Philadelphia activists, ministers, and teachers. But to others, race relations and racism have taken a giant step backward.

Columnist Jenice Armstrong is headed to Memphis for a commemoration of the anniversary and, along the way, spoke to Rev. Joel King about how his cousin’s legacy lives on.

After getting emotional on the court, the Villanova men’s basketball team continued celebrating their Monday night NCAA championship win with a party back at their place Tuesday — on campus, with more cheering fans.

They’ll see even more Thursday when crowds gather in Center City for a victory parade. And yes, as usual, plenty have pointed out Villanova isn’t actually in Philly. But who doesn’t love a parade?

Want to relive the 2017-18 season? Don’t miss our coverage of the “superNova” team from doubts to dominance.

Former Philadelphia Sheriff John Green, who was sheriff for two decades, beat all five charges in his federal corruption trial Tuesday. The jury also rejected many of the charges against businessman John Davis, accused of showering Green with bribes and kickbacks.

Earlier in the trial, Green, 70, defended giving unwritten city contracts worth $35 million to Davis, who later became his financial benefactor. He argued he was told the practice was legal.

#Rainbow over the Ben #OurPhilly A post shared by Marlene Smolen (@citylady52) on Apr 3, 2018 at 6:11am PDT

“No longer do we see the criminalized images of the black addict that we saw during the war on drugs. Now we see the image of the white sympathetic figure as the face of the opioid crisis.” — Columnist Solomon Jones on how the language of shame has changed with the gentrification of addiction.

A South Philly woman running for committee person this fall has responded to recent commentary on the role by U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, explaining what it really entails.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Mayor Jim Kenney write that they’re joining the suit against the Trump administration over changes to the 2020 census because it would hurt the people of Pennsylvania.

For many, spring means cherry blossoms in bloom. For Sandi Polyakov of the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, it means his first Cherry Blossom Festival as head gardener. No pressure.

