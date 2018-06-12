Schools buy war-zone trauma kits, Trump-Kim summit recap | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. If you went to bed at a reasonable hour last night, there’s quite a bit of international news to catch up on: President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore for an historic summit that Trump says is just the beginning of the pair’s relationship. Reactions across the world stage continue to pour in, so expect many, many more updates on this story to come. In local news, the Central Bucks School District is adding a new safety measure to each of its schools next year in the form of war-zone trauma kits, meant to save bleeding victims in the event of a school shooting. Sadly, this is just the latest surreal effort by local schools to bring safety to their students at a scary time. This and much more continues below; let’s jump in.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Schools buy war-zone trauma kits as shootings continue
This fall, each school in the Central Bucks district will have a large duffel bag on hand containing a medical kit with emergency supplies you’d find on Afghanistan battlefields. This way, if another school shooting erupts, teachers may be able to keep students from bleeding to death.
It’s an unfortunate new reality as schools across the region focus on safety post-Parkland — and safety now means keeping child gunshot victims alive.
Just last week, a Chadds Ford school made headlines for the graduation gifts its eighth graders would receive: bullet-proof backpack shields. Meanwhile, school shootings have spurred a handful of Pennsylvania safety bills, but no action just yet.
World reacts to Trump, Kim meeting in Singapore
While you were sleeping, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met one-on-one for nearly an hour, alone except for translators, in Singapore Tuesday. The historic summit also included five hours of talks with advisers and a handshake which was called “disconcerting” and “stunning and chilling” across the media as experts criticized Trump’s willingness to give Kim’s regime the appearance of meeting as equals.
Trump later said Kim agreed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and that the U.S. will end its military exercises with South Korea, long considered a security threat by North Korea. The pair also signed a document that amounted to an agreement to continue discussions and that North Korea will “work toward” denuclearization. Trump said this is just the beginning of their talks and he expects to meet with Kim “many times” in the future.
Jurors picked for trial of Delco man accused of role in Liberia war crimes
A jury of eight men and four women was selected Monday in the trial of Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu, 72. The Delaware County man was once the spokesman and defense minister for Charles Taylor, whose regime brought two bloody civil wars to Liberia.
But the case against Woewiyu is over immigration fraud, just like Mohammed “Jungle Jabbah” Jabateh, of East Lansdowne. Jabateh, who was connected to atrocities during Liberia’s first civil war, was sent to prison earlier this year.
Before becoming an outspoken pillar of Philly’s sizable Liberian community, Woewiyu allegedly played an integral part in stoking ethnic tensions that led to unspeakable violence.
What you need to know today
- It’s official: after a six-year battle, New Jersey has legalized sports wagering. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the state’s sports betting bill yesterday and will make the ceremonial first bet Thursday.
- Well, it looks like the historic Christian Street Baptist Church in Bella Vista will be demolished after all. Developer Ori Feibush says he’s waited long enough for someone else to buy the property
- A woman was arrested Sunday for trying to light a black, white, and blue American flag — sometimes referred to as a “Blue Lives Matter” flag — on fire at the Philly Pride parade. Supporters are raising funds to help with court fees.
- Seth Grossman recently won the Republican primary in New Jersey’s Second Congressional District. Now supporters of his opponent have released a video in which Grossman says, “The whole idea of diversity is a bunch of crap and un-American.”
- A new U.S. tariff on Canadian paper — created to benefit one paper factory in Washington state — could prompt the loss of thousands of U.S. newspaper jobs.
- In a win (at least for now) for nearby neighbors, developer Bart Blatstein has dropped a request to bring a Wawa gas station to the Delaware River waterfront. (Maybe they’ll celebrate with the new items on Wawa’s not-so-secret secret menu.)
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
Here’s just some of my favorite photos from yesterday’s #pride parade • • • • • 📷Canon 70D with Tamron SP35mm f/1.8 #ig_skyvibes #ig_unitedstates #phillypride2018 #ourphilly #standardsnaps #agameoftones #bokeh_shotz #ig_color #longexposure_shots #lensbible #teamcanon #withmytamron #moodygrams #viewbug #eliteartists #urbancaptives #citygrammers #mastersofvisuals #onlyinphiladelphia #timeoutphilly #njsunrise_sunset #featcbphilly #oldcitylove #jj_philadelphia #215shooters #pcpotd #phillyunknown #visitphilly #igers_philly
A post shared by Shayne Malcolm (@shaynemalcolm) on
Philly’s Pride parade was as colorful as ever this year and you can almost hear the music in @shaynemalcolm’s photo.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
That’s Interesting
- You might want to sit down for this one: Amazon is bringing two-hour grocery delivery to Whole Foods locations in the Philadelphia area.
- Legendary chef Georges Perrier nearly died in March outside his Center City apartment building. Now he knows, “This is not a rehearsal.” His interview with reporter Michael Klein on life after death is a must-read for foodies.
- Reentering the workforce after spending time in prison can feel like an insurmountable task, but with the help of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, ex-offenders are building their resumes and going job hunting.
- DadLab may sound like a factory creating robo-dads, but it’s actually a peer mentoring group at Abington Hospital where new fathers discuss what it means to be one in 2018. Much cuter.
- Accidentally swallowing button batteries can be lethal for children, but a new study says spoonfuls of honey ingested on the way to the hospital may stave off serious injury.
- Duce Staley didn’t get the job when he interviewed for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator vacancy this offseason. Regardless, the former Bird is very happy in his new role.
Opinions
“In the end, we may have lost some members and we may have sacrificed revenue, but at no time did we consider cancelling the program. We held fast in our commitment to create a day that children and families would experience with joy and openness.“ — Patricia D. Wellenbach, president and CEO of Please Touch Museum, on the Drag Queen Storytime that sparked a recent backlash.
- Michelle Mason and Lauren Fine, both advocates for children charged with crimes, write that the city must stop holding juveniles in adult jails, which risks abuse, recidivism, and other untold harm.
- Parents and students don’t want the Stoneleigh property to be used for a new school and suggest the district purchase 1860 Montgomery Avenue instead, Xandra O’Neill and Lauren Fenning, parents of Lower Merion students, write.
What we’re reading
- You’ve heard of Coachella, but your children might be more interested in Kidchella. WHYY makes the Philly-based, youth-focused fest sound like a blast in their latest story.
- A guest post by Todd Barrish, president and founder of Indicate Media, over at Technical.ly Philly makes a call to arms for the tech community to define a narrative for the city’s scene. Perhaps it could get the region talking about N3RD Street and beyond.
- Philly is in need of more foster parents, so Billy Penn talked to two women who’ve welcomed children into their homes about their experience. One woman summed it up well: “It’s just a bunch of love in my household.”
- As the world measures President Trump and Kim Jong Un’s historic meeting, NPR explores the pressures of being a translator at such a high-pressure summit. They’re not kidding when they say “high-pressure.”
- This will bum you out today, but read it anyway: oxygen depletion in the ocean is a serious concern for marine life (and thus for all of us earthlings) and, as the Outline explains, it’s getting worse.
Your Daily Dose of | Beards
Beardfest is South Jersey’s answer to Burning Man and Bonaroo, but with fewer celebrities and excesses. And it has almost nothing to do with beards.