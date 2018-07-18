Philly's rainbow crosswalks are fading, Made in America is moving | Morning Newsletter

There may have been no rainbow in sight yesterday when the rain finally cleared, but you can find one on the streets of the Gayborhood, rain or shine. For now, at least. The photo-friendly multi-colored crosswalks at 13th and Locust Streets are in desperate need of repair, but who will fix them is unclear. Also unclear: the future of Philly’s Made in America festival. Fans (and apparently festival leaders) were surprised to learn yesterday that the city wants to move the weekend event from the Parkway after this year. Finally, reporters have caught up with the third man who was in the Mercedes with developer Sean Schellenger last week when they stopped in traffic, a fight ensued, and Schellenger was killed — and he says he tried to chase the suspect.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





The rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust Streets were once a gleaming landmark for the Gayborhood. That was 2015, when Instagram-happy visitors would traipse across the newly painted strip for photo after photo.

Now the crosswalks look, well, less than cheerful. Years of construction and use have faded them considerably.

But there is a solution: thermoplastic, a material much more durable than the paint used three years ago. The only problem? Figuring out who, if anyone, will pay for the fix.

Hundreds of mourners joined a Tuesday memorial service for Sean Schellenger, the Philadelphia real estate developer fatally stabbed last week near Rittenhouse Square.

His death was the result of a spontaneous encounter with Michael White, on duty as a bicycle courier at the time, during traffic. Another man in the car with Schellenger who police said fled the scene has since been identified and says he is the one who called 911.

White’s family said he had acted in self-defense and carried a knife for safety. The tragedy has since shone a spotlight on the way workers in the gig economy often prepare to defend themselves.

After lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle slammed President Trump’s performance at a Monday press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump has changed course.

Tuesday he said he accepted U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election and claimed he misspoke at the summit.

Regardless, Democrats in key races in our region say his comments show a need for a check on Trump in Congress, and suggest their Republican challengers aren’t up to the task.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Glad you were able to find some shade, @ashleigh_erin!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

Calling all Philly sports fans: Join us at Yards Brewery tomorrow, July 19th, for an evening celebrating our coverage of an unforgettable year in Philadelphia sports. Our journalists and photographers will share what it’s like to report right from the sidelines. Use promo code OURPHILLY to save $15 on tickets and learn more at philly.com/sidelines.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“There is a way to take back the real America from the impostor presidency of Donald Trump, but the road doesn’t go through our failed democratic institutions — not directly, anyway. Americans are going to have to hit the oligarchy in the only place it really hurts them: Its bankbooks.“ — Columnist Will Bunch on why a national general strike is the only way to get corporations, and thus politicians, on board with a Trump-free America.

During the recent ICE protests at their Philadelphia office and City Hall, many demonstrators held signs reading “End PARS.” So, columnist Abraham Gutman has explained what it is, why some want it gone, and why he thinks Mayor Kenney should agree.

President Trump may be walking back the pro-Russia remarks he made at Monday’s Helsinki summit but, columnist Solomon Jones writes, it’s too late, and now the GOP must prove it cares about election integrity.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Fight

Danny Garcia says Philadelphia made him a boxing champ. He’s hoping to recover the World Boxing Council welterweight title this fall, and his backstory will get you in his corner.