Philly's rainbow crosswalks are fading, Made in America is moving | Morning Newsletter

There may have been no rainbow in sight yesterday when the rain finally cleared, but you can find one on the streets of the Gayborhood, rain or shine. For now, at least. The photo-friendly multi-colored crosswalks at 13th and Locust Streets are in desperate need of repair, but who will fix them is unclear. Also unclear: the future of Philly’s Made in America festival. Fans (and apparently festival leaders) were surprised to learn yesterday that the city wants to move the weekend event from the Parkway after this year. Finally, reporters have caught up with the third man who was in the Mercedes with developer Sean Schellenger last week when they stopped in traffic, a fight ensued, and Schellenger was killed — and he says he tried to chase the suspect.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Philadelphia’s rainbow crosswalks are falling apart. Will anyone fix them?
The rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust Streets were once a gleaming landmark for the Gayborhood. That was 2015, when Instagram-happy visitors would traipse across the newly painted strip for photo after photo.
Now the crosswalks look, well, less than cheerful. Years of construction and use have faded them considerably.
But there is a solution: thermoplastic, a material much more durable than the paint used three years ago. The only problem? Figuring out who, if anyone, will pay for the fix.
Rittenhouse stabbing exposes how gig workers take safety into their own hands
Hundreds of mourners joined a Tuesday memorial service for Sean Schellenger, the Philadelphia real estate developer fatally stabbed last week near Rittenhouse Square.
His death was the result of a spontaneous encounter with Michael White, on duty as a bicycle courier at the time, during traffic. Another man in the car with Schellenger who police said fled the scene has since been identified and says he is the one who called 911.
White’s family said he had acted in self-defense and carried a knife for safety. The tragedy has since shone a spotlight on the way workers in the gig economy often prepare to defend themselves.
Trump changes tune on Russian meddling
After lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle slammed President Trump’s performance at a Monday press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump has changed course.
Tuesday he said he accepted U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election and claimed he misspoke at the summit.
Regardless, Democrats in key races in our region say his comments show a need for a check on Trump in Congress, and suggest their Republican challengers aren’t up to the task.
What you need to know today
- A 14-year-old boy was killed and three other youths and one man were wounded in a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police believe the boys were the intended targets of the shooting.
- After this year, the city says the annual Made in America festival, which takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Labor Day weekend, is moving. Where to? Executives from Live Nation aren’t sure — they only learned of their fate by reading the news online.
- Pitcher Aaron Nola made Phillies fans proud last night at his first All-Star Game by throwing a scoreless fifth inning. Meanwhile, rumors began to trickle out that the Phillies may be usurped in their pursuit of Manny Machado by the Dodgers.
- Back in 2016, Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey used an old Senate custom to block one of President Obama’s judicial nominees. Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) was just denied the same “blue slip” privilege.
- Abortion pills have been found safe and effective, but a recent study found tight regulations made them difficult to purchase online in the U.S. and left some women considering unsafe methods.
- Carmella Rizzo, the tiny but powerful force behind former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, died Sunday at age 101.
That’s Interesting
- Well, it was fun while it lasted: North Philly’s parking-lot-turned-beach, complete with sand and pools, has been shut down after a weekend at “the Shore.”
- The famed and refurbished Metropolitan Opera House on North Broad will open in December under a new name, but what will it look like? New renderings show off a very fancy interior.
- At the beginning of the month, Philadelphia health inspectors closed 33 local eateries for violations including cats, dead mice, live roaches, and (unfortunately) more.
- You’ve heard of coworking spaces like Industrious, but have you considered coworking…outdoors? You can try it out at a pop-up space at the Navy Yard, complete with Wifi and outlets.
- A second Philadelphia marijuana dispensary opened this week, but before it did the owners transformed a former Wawa into a space that now looks like a fashionable spa.
- Pose is a new FX dance musical series set in the 1980s that explores New York’s ball culture — and columnist Elizabeth Wellington says we all need to check it out.
Opinions
“There is a way to take back the real America from the impostor presidency of Donald Trump, but the road doesn’t go through our failed democratic institutions — not directly, anyway. Americans are going to have to hit the oligarchy in the only place it really hurts them: Its bankbooks.“ — Columnist Will Bunch on why a national general strike is the only way to get corporations, and thus politicians, on board with a Trump-free America.
- During the recent ICE protests at their Philadelphia office and City Hall, many demonstrators held signs reading “End PARS.” So, columnist Abraham Gutman has explained what it is, why some want it gone, and why he thinks Mayor Kenney should agree.
- President Trump may be walking back the pro-Russia remarks he made at Monday’s Helsinki summit but, columnist Solomon Jones writes, it’s too late, and now the GOP must prove it cares about election integrity.
Your Daily Dose of | Fight
Danny Garcia says Philadelphia made him a boxing champ. He’s hoping to recover the World Boxing Council welterweight title this fall, and his backstory will get you in his corner.