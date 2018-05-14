Quakertown landmark rebuilds, Pa. closes in on primary day, Trump surprises with China move | Morning Newsletter

Robert Knight sits outside the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown,. A fatal fire at the end of April devastated the Bush house, and as community volunteers help tenants dust off and settle back in, they say they’ve come to better understand what the establishment means for the borough.

Good morning, Philly. Hope you all had a nice, if rainy, weekend. We’re kicking off a new week by prepping for tomorrow’s Pennsylvania primary election. Candidates will make their final appeals today as voters ready for the polls. Thanks to an earlier shake-up of the congressional map, one of our columnists even thinks it may be the state’s oddest election ever. In the meantime, my colleague Vinny Vella has taken a close look at an historic Quakertown boardinghouse rebuilding after a deadly fire. You won’t want to miss the story of a community helping each other. Let’s get started.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





The Bush House Hotel, a 200-year-old Quakertown landmark, is a vital home base for the community’s most vulnerable members. The sprawling boardinghouse offers shelter to 100 or so residents, many in need of support after financial or personal misfortune.

But when the stately, historic building was the scene of a devastating fatal fire just two weeks ago, a local volunteer called it almost “a blessing in disguise.” The community banded together to help those displaced, revealing what its residents need most in the process.

It’s almost that time again. Today candidates across Pennsylvania are making final stops to gather support before tomorrow’s primary election — which, for what it’s worth, columnist John Baer calls, “arguably Pennsylvania’s most extraordinary election ever.”

Many are hoping this will be the year the state sends more women to Congress. Democrats are wondering whether Bucks County will choose a millionaire, a veteran or an environmentalist for congressional nominee. Voters are comparing where Republicans running for governor stand on gun issues.

It’s certain to be a lively primary, and we’ll have coverage of it all day tomorrow. Prep for the booth with our complete 2018 Pennsylvania primary election voters guide.

To many voters it sounds like a dream: a municipality takes taxpayer dollars and lets those contributors decide what to do with it. But in Freehold Borough in Monmouth County, N. J. it really happened.

Officials set aside $200,000 and asked their 12,000 residents how to spend it. They chose a new pedestrian bridge, downtown lighting, and sidewalk repairs.

In the past, the city has looked for opportunities to engage residents in their budget plans, but could this structure, called participatory budgeting, work for Philly? Let us know your ideas for taxpayer-funded projects.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

The best fruit/vegetable of spring #Rhubarb A post shared by Jonathan Arons (@thejonarons) on May 12, 2018 at 8:50am PDT

Anyone have a good rhubarb recipe to share with @thejonarons? (Technically, it’s a vegetable, by the way.)

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“That puts the responsibility on voters, where it belongs. On Tuesday, ask yourself: What do you deserve from your government. Then go vote.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board on why this year, more than ever, Pennsylvanians should vote in Tuesday’s primary elections.

Committee of Seventy CEO David Thornburgh supports a City Charter amendment voters will see tomorrow at the primary polls. If the ballot question is approved, there will be adjustments made to the eligibility, appointment and removal of school board members.

Following the news of the harassment faced by women on NFL cheerleading teams, Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Cynthia M. Allen calls for the league’s cheer squads to be disbanded.

Your Daily Dose of | Lemons

When life gives you a lemon, enter it in a Mad Max-esque endurance race? That’s what dozens of drivers do each year during 24 Hours of Lemons in Millville, New Jersey.