Toxins found in sick Philly schools, Garces files for bankruptcy | Morning Newsletter

City set to clear Kensington camps, Year of the Woman gets test in primaries | Morning Newsletter May 2

Happy Thursday, Philly, it’s another warm, sunny day. Before you head out into the potentially record setting heat, set aside some time to dive into the latest installment of our Toxic City series. It’s a heartbreaking look at the state of environmental hazards in Philadelphia schools and why the city hasn’t stemmed the tide of toxins. You’ll also want to catch up on the latest from the two black men arrested at a Center City Starbucks last month. They’re making big moves to help entrepreneurs like them. And heads up, SEPTA and Amtrak riders: there’s been a freight derailment (with no injuries reported) that’s affecting the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail line, so check your schedules.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Every school day in Philadelphia, children are exposed to environmental hazards, both visible and invisible. Is your school safe?

The next installment in the Inquirer and Daily News’ “Toxic City” series reveals how asbestos, lead, and mold have made their way into Philly’s public schools and what the district has — and often hasn’t — done about it. The school district doesn’t routinely test classrooms for lead contamination, so our reporters did their own. The results are startling.

Concerned about your local school? Use our new checkup tool to see how healthy your classrooms are.

Catch up on Toxic City:

The financial trials and tribulations of Philly’s star chef Jose Garces continue. Yesterday, Garces for filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced he’s selling his multi-restaurant operation to a Louisiana hospitality company for $5 million.

Good news for the eateries: he expects the restaurants (which include J. G. Domestic, Distrito, Amada and more) to operate as usual post-sale.

But it’s not great news for the investors who have filed lawsuits against him in recent months; they’re expected to fight back with a legal filing to block the bankruptcy. This story is far from over.

Remember when two men were arrested at a Center City Starbucks for not ordering anything, sparking national outcry, days of protests and public apologies from the coffee giant’s CEO and the Philly police commissioner? Of course you do.

Well, the two men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, have decided not to pursue a lawsuit against the city. Instead they settled for a symbolic $1 with a promise from officials to set up a program for young entrepreneurs like themselves to the tune of $200,000. They also reached an agreement with Starbucks including an undisclosed financial settlement and “continued listening and dialogue between the parties.”

What you need to know today

Never miss a headline! Get Unlimited Digital Access to Philadelphia’s #1 News Source, for only $0.99 for 4 weeks. Subscribe today!

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Just wait until all of those cherry blossoms turn into pink confetti, @melise.romero!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Like nearly all states’ voter registration systems, our own is at risk. Hackers could target our voter rolls to alter them; or to create chaos and confusion among poll workers and voters, leading to a loss of faith in the election results.” — David Hickton and Paul McNulty, co-chairs of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Pennsylvania’s Election Security, on why the state must prepare for cyber attacks and protect election machines.

Summer jobs can change the lives of young people, so Sharmain Matlock-Turner, president and CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition, is calling on local businesses to start hiring.

Puerto Rican evacuees who came to Philadelphia to escape the aftermath of Hurricane Maria still need support, and there are many ways the average Philadelphian can help, writes Puerto Rican journalist Syra Ortiz-Blanes.

What we’re reading