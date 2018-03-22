Philly's population grows again, Meek Mill's arresting officer once lied to FBI | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. I’m hoping you got to enjoy a bit of a snow day yesterday. (Personally, I’m also hoping it was our last one of the season.) This morning it’s back to business. We’ve got insight into new Philadelphia census data, plus new revelations about Meek Mill’s arresting officer. Oh, and of course we’re talking about snow.

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Snowmen were built, flights were canceled, shovels broken out once again. Yesterday’s snowfall did break some records, continuing an incredible month of weather so far. Snow totals in the region range from three inches to more than a foot.

But, considering it was the region’s biggest snow of the season, why wasn’t it more disruptive? Simply put, the winds weren’t as ferocious and many people stayed home.

Significant spring snow is a rarity, but it’s been much, much worse in Philadelphia before. Like, 30-inches-in-1765 worse.

The City of Brotherly Love has welcomed a net 6,098 people into its many neighborhoods in the past year, according to new census data. But it isn’t because more people are moving here. Actually, more people are moving out. You can thank the birth rate for the increase.

The city is growing faster than the suburbs and South Jersey. But for every 100 families with children that move in, 270 are leaving. Economists say the city’s public schools are to blame.

Two years before arresting Philly rapper Meek Mill on drug and gun charges, then-Philadelphia Police Officer Reginald Graham stole money in a drug bust and later lied to the FBI about it, according to a confidential internal police report obtained by the Inquirer and Daily News.

Graham is the sole police witness to testify against Mill in the 2007 case that eventually led to his being sentenced to two to four years in prison. Graham was also on the secret District Attorney’s Office list of police deemed untrustworthy and who should not be used as witnesses without approval.

The internal affairs report will almost certainly become part of Mill’s effort to win a new trial.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“And there’s only one cure for that: a loud and boisterous culture of open dialogue and exchange. If we restrict or censor speech, we won’t learn how to analyze different ideas.” — University of Pennsylvania professor Jonathan Zimmerman on the importance of free speech.

A new Senate bill would raise Pennsylvania’s tipped minimum wage significantly — but Joshua Chaisson, founder of an employee advocacy organization dedicated to the preservation of tip income, writes the bill would do more harm than good.

Columnist Trudy Rubin writes that Putin, encouraged by President Trump looking the other way, is trying to drive Americans out of Syria, and he could succeed.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Goodness

A Frankford woman was struggling to fix up her aging home — until a local construction firm stepped in to repair the damage.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.