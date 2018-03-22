Philly's population grows again, Meek Mill's arresting officer once lied to FBI | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. I’m hoping you got to enjoy a bit of a snow day yesterday. (Personally, I’m also hoping it was our last one of the season.) This morning it’s back to business. We’ve got insight into new Philadelphia census data, plus new revelations about Meek Mill’s arresting officer. Oh, and of course we’re talking about snow.
Biggest snow of the season … so why wasn’t it more disruptive?
Snowmen were built, flights were canceled, shovels broken out once again. Yesterday’s snowfall did break some records, continuing an incredible month of weather so far. Snow totals in the region range from three inches to more than a foot.
But, considering it was the region’s biggest snow of the season, why wasn’t it more disruptive? Simply put, the winds weren’t as ferocious and many people stayed home.
Significant spring snow is a rarity, but it’s been much, much worse in Philadelphia before. Like, 30-inches-in-1765 worse.
Philly’s population increases for 11th straight year
The City of Brotherly Love has welcomed a net 6,098 people into its many neighborhoods in the past year, according to new census data. But it isn’t because more people are moving here. Actually, more people are moving out. You can thank the birth rate for the increase.
The city is growing faster than the suburbs and South Jersey. But for every 100 families with children that move in, 270 are leaving. Economists say the city’s public schools are to blame.
Secret police report says Meek Mill’s arresting officer earlier stole cash and lied
Two years before arresting Philly rapper Meek Mill on drug and gun charges, then-Philadelphia Police Officer Reginald Graham stole money in a drug bust and later lied to the FBI about it, according to a confidential internal police report obtained by the Inquirer and Daily News.
Graham is the sole police witness to testify against Mill in the 2007 case that eventually led to his being sentenced to two to four years in prison. Graham was also on the secret District Attorney’s Office list of police deemed untrustworthy and who should not be used as witnesses without approval.
The internal affairs report will almost certainly become part of Mill’s effort to win a new trial.
What you need to know today
- Pennsylvania State Rep. Nick Miccarelli, who has been accused of abusing two women, announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection.
- Six months ago, community activist Gerard Grandzol was gunned down outside his Spring Garden home. His widow now fears District Attorney Larry Krasner’s lenient policies could send the alleged gunman to prison for less than a life sentence.
- Ew: Philly plumbers and homeowners are accidentally crossing their water pipes and sending human waste toward the Delaware.
- Despite a small miracle allowing Fishtown’s St. Laurentius church to be saved from demolition nearly three years ago, a nuisance lawsuit about parking is putting it in danger again.
- The Pennridge High School students who went viral after they received detention for joining the National School Walkout aren’t done yet. They plan to fight the power as the rest of the 225 students serve their time.
- Montgomery County’s fourth district was supposed to be a lock for women in the next election, with three female Democrats running in the blue region. Then an ex-Congressman entered the race.
- Congressional leaders have finalized a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill they’re looking to vote on as soon as today. The bill substantially boosts military and domestic spending, but includes no protections for young immigrant “Dreamers.”
- Authorities have identified the suspected Austin serial bomber, who died early Wednesday after a confrontation with police, but they still don’t know why he did it or whether he acted alone.
That’s Interesting
- City councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown wants you to party ’til 4 a.m. for the children. She says letting bars stay open later could send more tax money to schools.
- Will Eagles defensive end Chris Long stay in Philly now that the team’s restructured his contract with a raise? The jury’s still out.
- Following months of criticism for its role in Russian election meddling and a recent scandal involving a massive data breach, a #DeleteFacebook movement is gaining steam. Here’s why some Philadelphians are logging out.
- Last month, a reader shared her story of frustration with an expensive cataract surgery she needs with our Philly Health Costs project. Another reader was so moved by her story, he’s helping her pay for it.
- Passover begins next Friday. Want to plan your Seder in advance? Start a week out and marinate that brisket early.
- Jose Garces’ restaurant empire is changing. The star chef is opening two new eateries, but closing two others.
- After an easy 119-105 win Wednesday night over the Grizzlies, the Sixers are just a half-game away from home court advantage to start the playoffs.
Opinions
“And there’s only one cure for that: a loud and boisterous culture of open dialogue and exchange. If we restrict or censor speech, we won’t learn how to analyze different ideas.” — University of Pennsylvania professor Jonathan Zimmerman on the importance of free speech.
- A new Senate bill would raise Pennsylvania’s tipped minimum wage significantly — but Joshua Chaisson, founder of an employee advocacy organization dedicated to the preservation of tip income, writes the bill would do more harm than good.
- Columnist Trudy Rubin writes that Putin, encouraged by President Trump looking the other way, is trying to drive Americans out of Syria, and he could succeed.
What we’re reading
- For your amusement: PhillyVoice created a visual history of 6ABC anchor/legend Jim Gardner’s mustache, because why not?
- As we head into another election season, the Philadelphia Citizen has published an interesting read on how Pennsylvania’s voting machines could, in fact, be compromised. (The article also has a chuckle-worthy headline.)
- Preservation advocates want to save the Dox Thrash House in Sharswood, former home to the prominent African-American artist. But as Hidden City Philadelphia explains, for some buildings, preservation is a lot more difficult than it looks.
- Ever wondered why you’ll sometimes see an artist — paints, easel, and all — holed up in a museum gallery copying one of the greats? Thank Artsy for ending your curiosity by describing how and why they do it.
- Philadelphia isn’t the only major city seeing declines in public transit ridership. The Washington Post’s story on why experts say this poses an emergency for cities is food for thought.
Your Daily Dose of | Goodness
A Frankford woman was struggling to fix up her aging home — until a local construction firm stepped in to repair the damage.
