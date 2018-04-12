Philly ICE ramps up arrests, two more accuse Hopkins of assault | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia, and welcome to what is apparently our first real day of spring. Today we’ve got the first part of a new special report for you that explores how Pennsylvania became a hotbed of ICE activity under the Trump administration, presented in partnership with ProPublica. The Philly office, specifically, is the nation’s most aggressive. Plus, two more accusers have come forward to allege abuse by George Hopkins, the former director of Allentown’s famed Cadets drum corps. There’s also plenty of sports news this morning (some good and some bad) as the NBA and NHL head into the playoffs.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Last spring, undocumented immigrant Ludvin Franco got in a car accident. By the time his wife gave birth to their baby girl at an Allentown hospital in October, he had been deported. He watched the delivery from 3,200 miles away in Zacapa, Guatemala on his cellphone.

As many immigrants like Franco know, since President Trump has taken office deportation officers have been “unshackled,” as the White House describes it. But, according to an investigation by ProPublica and the Inquirer and Daily News, nowhere have federal agents embraced this directive as in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware.

The Philly ICE office is also the most aggressive in the country, having arrested more undocumented immigrants without criminal convictions than any of the 23 other ICE offices in 2017. Reporters have analyzed more than 175 immigration arrests and, in doing so, found an organization that sometimes skirted the law with little accountability

Read the first part of an investigative series on ICE’s work in our region, created in partnership with ProPublica. You’ll find the second part of this story right here tomorrow morning.

The board which oversees the famed drum corps once led by director George Hopkins resigned en masse early Wednesday. Nine women have recently accused Hopkins of sexually assaulting or harassing them and he stepped down last week.

Now two more women have come forward to say they were raped by Hopkins. One of the new accusers says she once confided in a superior about Hopkins’ other inappropriate behavior and was told, “You know how George is.” That man was named Hopkins’ interim replacement.

“There is still time to rectify past missteps in building strong relations with near residents, and that – not a stadium – should now be the university’s priority.” — City Council President Darrell Clarke asks Temple University to put the brakes on its plans for a football stadium.

Pennsylvania is behind the times when it comes to making prosecutors’ campaign finance information public, putting voters at a disadvantage come election day, write for University of North Carolina law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick and law student Rachel Geissler.

Now that Chris Christie has been replaced in the governor’s office by Phil Murphy, writes clean energy advocate Dale Bryk, it’s time for New Jersey to clean up its energy.

