How local towns are changing, Trump's war of words, Philly celebrates Pride | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Monday, Philadelphia. Surprise, surprise, it’s still raining in much of the region this morning, there are flood advisories in effect in South Jersey, Philly, and its surrounding counties, and I-76 was closed this morning due to flooding. Speaking of the ‘burbs, we’re kicking off a week of news today with a look at how populations are growing (or not growing) nearby. It may come as no surprise that migration patterns around here are driven by too big generations: millennials and Baby Boomers. Their preferences are shaping the region and affecting the economy. Also sure to affect the economy: President Trump’s weekend with the Group of Seven and subsequent Twitter beef with Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. Catch up on the international news below as the President readies for an historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Chester County’s hot, South Jersey’s not. How local towns are changing
Congratulations, Chester and Montgomery Counties, you’re on the up and up — in terms of population growth, that is. The latest Census Bureau data, released late last month, has revealed some interesting patterns about how our region is changing.
For starters, millennials that are starting families are moving towards the denser suburbs (think Downingtown, Collingswood) while older families look for larger homes in Montco and Chesco.
Meanwhile, Baby Boomers looking to retire are fleeing tax-unfriendly South Jersey. What effect will this all have on the region? Every change impacts the economy.
PrideDay celebrates its 30th year in Philadelphia
It’s been 50 years since the first gay pride parade was held in New York City to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Philly joined the party in 1972, but didn’t hold an annual event until 1988.
So, yesterday the region’s LGBTQ community descended upon the Gayborhood to begin its parade down to Penn’s Landing in honor of the 30th annual PrideDay.
Cities around the world joined this weekend’s celebrations, too. In Tel Aviv, 250,000 people took part in a pride parade Friday, while thousands marched Saturday in Poland and Romania where same-sex couples aren’t legally recognized.
Trump escalates trade tirade, travels to Singapore summit
Late tonight (well, tomorrow morning in Singapore) President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to settle a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal. How the historic talks between the two leaders will turn out is impossible to predict, especially considering Trump has said he’s eschewing preparation for instinct.
But before he landed in Singapore Sunday, Trump courted controversy with ally leaders by refusing to sign the Group of Seven’s joint statement and starting a war of words with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade tariffs. Afterwards, in Europe, Trump’s defense secretary Jim Mattis offered reassurances to America’s allies.
What you need to know today
- A block of South Street has a new name thanks to Lois Fernandez, the late founder of the Odunde Festival. The nation’s largest African American festival marked its 43rd year this weekend under the tutelage of Fernandez’s daughter.
- Columnist Helen Ubiñas is looking to #FilltheSteps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the name of gun violence awareness at 1 p.m. today. There have been over 520 shootings in Philadelphia so far this year.
- In wake of the suicide deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, mental health experts are sharing tips for reaching out to friends and loved ones at risk of suicide. Philly chefs have also been sharing their memories of Bourdain in the days since his death.
- Since March, when chef Chris Painter left Wm. Mulhein’s Sons in Fishtown after claims he sexually harassed employees, Philly’s food scene has been grappling with #MeToo. Restaurants and owners are looking to set themselves apart with solid HR policies.
- The theater world celebrated tolerance and inclusion at last night’s Tony Awards, where a musical about overcoming political division won the night, Parkland, Fla. students performed, and Robert DeNiro introduced Bruce Springsteen by launching an expletive at the President.
- Could two new medical marijuana dispensaries be headed to Moorestown and Cherry Hill? One company has its sights set on expansion.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
“RENTER BEWHERE,” a collection of shoes on the 1900 block of Gratz street #ourphilly
If those shoes could talk…. Love this composition, @oceanstatic.
That’s Interesting
- Rhys Hoskins took the field Saturday and for Sunday’s win over the Brewers, just days after fracturing his jaw, all thanks to a new custom protective helmet. Reporter Scott Lauber said he looked, “like a cross between a NASCAR driver and a “Jetsons” character.”
- A group of Philly eighth graders was promised $100 at the end of the year if they didn’t fight. But when they succeeded they got much more: lessons in financial literacy and problem-solving.
- The Philadelphia Police Department has issued a new trespassing policy, two months after two black men were arrested at a Center City Starbucks while waiting for a friend. Officers are now encouraged to deescalate disputes and must witness a refusal to leave before making an arrest.
- One Montgomery County cemetery is the final resting place of Union generals, including Pennsylvania’s 17th governor, and generations of local families and veterans. But the nonprofit maintaining the space is struggling to finance its restoration as more tombstones crumble around them.
- After another NFL Finals loss, will LeBron James really join the Sixers? His free agency is inching closer and rumors are already flying. Vegas is covering for itself just in case: they’re giving Philly the third-best odds at a 2019 championship.
- Ronnie Breslow of Elkins Park was 8 years old when the boat she was on with 936 other Jewish refugees was turned away by the U.S., Canada, and Cuba in 1939. Last week she said, “I see history repeating itself.”
Opinions
“Whatever you would have done during the other great moral crises that have afflicted our modern world — the Holocaust, or the fight to end segregation in the American South — is what you are doing, or not doing, right now.“ — Columnist Will Bunch on inaction in the face of America’s great immigration crisis and the Trump administration’s policies.
- Alfredo Praticò, a junior at Julia R. Masterman High School, writes that when the city makes decisions to strip funding from schools they’re telling students, “Your futures don’t matter.”
- Sunday was the 50th anniversary of the Terry v. Ohio Supreme Court decision that legalized the practice of stop-and-frisk. Rafael A. Mangual of the conservative Manhattan Institute for Policy Research writes that lawful use of the tactic is imperative to public safety. On the other hand, economist Abraham Gutman suggests that stop-and-frisk needs to be abolished.
What we’re reading
- You’re in for little dose of schadenfreude this morning: Billy Penn has taken a look at Hop Sing Laundromat’s list of banned patrons and it’s… something.
- If you’re excited for legalized sports betting, you’re going to want to know “The Philly Godfather.” He’s one of the nation’s lead experts on the topic and, as Philadelphia Magazine writes, knows his way around the city.
- A public historian and activist has detailed for Hidden City how she created a rogue historical marker near 30th Street Station. The woman she made it for has an incredible story of her own.
- The Boston Globe calls the Trump administration’s crackdown on America’s borders — and the traumatic use of child separation as a deterrent — a “new trail of tears” in its heartbreaking look at the policy.
- As chefs and food lovers around the world continue to mourn the loss of Anthony Bourdain, Bon Appetit has republished an essay by the culinary icon crediting his father for who he grew up to be.
Your Daily Dose of | Legacy
On Sunday, enthusiasts climbed aboard a “legacy” PATCO train, with four cars from its original, 50-year-old fleet, one last time to say goodbye to its “railfan” seats and their panoramic views.