Markelle Fultz returns, Philly's best teachers, Orchestra names new president | Morning Newsletter

by Aubrey Nagle, Staff Writer
Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

Happy Tuesday, Philadelphia. Sixers fans are in a tizzy this morning now that Markelle Fultz has made his return. Plus, another kind of local hero is being celebrated across the city today: Philly’s top teachers. Let’s dive in, shall we?

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)


Markelle Fultz returns, stays silent on injury

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Markelle Fultz scored 10 points off the bench in his first game since Oct. 23.

Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz finally made his highly anticipated return last night in a key game at the Wells Fargo Center. Making his first appearance since Oct. 23, all eyes were on Fultz, the first overall pick in last year’s draft.

Was it worth the wait? He finished with 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one turnover in under 15 minutes in the Sixers’ 123-104 win over the Denver Nuggets.

But don’t expect to hear much more on the mysterious shoulder injury that kept him off the court. He expertly deflected questions about it after the game.

Who are Philly’s best teachers?

Zahmu Sankofa became a teacher almost by accident. He only found the career after being laid off from a former job. Twenty-two years later, he calls it “the best mistake of my life.”

His students and colleagues must agree: Sankofa is one of 59 educators being honored today by Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation for excellence in teaching.

Get to know Sankofa and the rest of the city’s top educators who are inspiring Philadelphia’s youth.

Man accused of stabbing Councilman David Oh says he’s victim of mistaken identity

Opening arguments in the trial of Shawn Yarbray, a 25-year-old Southwest Philadelphia man charged with stabbing City Councilman David Oh last May, are set to begin today.

Despite Oh’s having identified Yarbray as his attacker in a police photo lineup days after the assault and at a court hearing last year, Yarbray and his attorney Samuel C. Stretton say Oh has identified the wrong man.

Stretton says it was a man who sent bigoted emails to an Asian American police officer in Hollywood mentioning Oh, who is also Asian American. Oh said Friday of Yarbray, “I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that it’s him.”

Spring is nature’s way of saying “let’s party.”

Camera icon Kevin Siers
The Charlotte Observer, NC

“Gerry’s legacy also calls us to advocate for justice. We ask DA Krasner to stand up for the victims of Marvin Roberts’ alleged crime – Gerry, his wife and daughters, his neighbors and colleagues, and our whole community. — Neighbors of Gerry Grandzol, the Spring Garden activist gunned down outside his home in September, ask District Attorney Larry Krasner to try his alleged killer as an adult.

phillies broadcasters

Your Daily Dose of | Kevin

The Phillies new broadcast team features three former players. And they’re all named Kevin.

