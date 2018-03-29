news

Phillies opening day, Penn State frat charges dropped | Morning Newsletter

by Aubrey Nagle, Staff Writer
Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

Good morning, friends. I’m sure baseball fans are waking up with one thing on their minds: it’s opening day. We’ve got plenty of Phillies news below, including a little surprise. Updates on the Penn State hazing death case and the upcoming Bill Cosby retrial are also ahead, plus much more. Let’s get to it.

— Aubrey Nagle


It’s opening day! Phillies kick off the season

Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola throws a first-inning warm-up pitch against the New York Yankees during a spring training game at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, FL on Sunday, February 25, 2018. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
It is not a surprise that Aaron Nola is starting on opening day for the Philadelphia Phillies less than four years after being drafted.

It’s only been a few short weeks since the Eagles won it all. Is Philly ready for its favorite baseball team to take the field? You bet. It’s opening day, the Phillies are playing the Atlanta Braves this afternoon, and our coverage team has packed everything you need to know into a special season preview:

But that’s not all: we’ve also launched a brand new Phillies newsletter called Extra InningsSign up here to get the latest news, analysis, insights and answers to your questions in your inbox each weekday morning.

Pennsport not impressed by plans for S. Philly Wawa gas station

Developer Bart Blatstein presented plans for a super-sized Wawa gas station on the Delaware waterfront to a large meeting of neighbors Wednesday night. Let’s just say it did not go well.

Residents of the Pennsport neighborhood oppose the plans, which would require a zoning exception. Of course, it’s not the Wawa they’re opposed to (this is Philadelphia) — just the gas pumps.

In other urban planning news, architecture critic Inga Saffron reports that the mayor’s historic preservation task force has lost its way. One member even feels it was “organized to provide political cover, not effective recommendations.”

What you need to know today

March 29, 2018

“In one ruling after another, in one jurisdiction after another, in one case after another, America has taken my face in its hands, looked me squarely in the eye, and screamed at the top of its lungs that black lives have no value.” — Columnist Solomon Jones responds to the news that the Baton Rouge police officer who killed Alton Sterling would not be indicted.

What we’re reading

Feeling stressed? Step inside the “rage cage” at a North Philly pop-up shop this Friday, where you can smash stuff up for fun. Yes, really.

Load comments