Phillies opening day, Penn State frat charges dropped | Morning Newsletter

It’s only been a few short weeks since the Eagles won it all. Is Philly ready for its favorite baseball team to take the field? You bet. It’s opening day, the Phillies are playing the Atlanta Braves this afternoon, and our coverage team has packed everything you need to know into a special season preview:

But that’s not all: we’ve also launched a brand new Phillies newsletter called Extra Innings. Sign up here to get the latest news, analysis, insights and answers to your questions in your inbox each weekday morning.

Developer Bart Blatstein presented plans for a super-sized Wawa gas station on the Delaware waterfront to a large meeting of neighbors Wednesday night. Let’s just say it did not go well.

Residents of the Pennsport neighborhood oppose the plans, which would require a zoning exception. Of course, it’s not the Wawa they’re opposed to (this is Philadelphia) — just the gas pumps.

In other urban planning news, architecture critic Inga Saffron reports that the mayor’s historic preservation task force has lost its way. One member even feels it was “organized to provide political cover, not effective recommendations.”

Opinions

“In one ruling after another, in one jurisdiction after another, in one case after another, America has taken my face in its hands, looked me squarely in the eye, and screamed at the top of its lungs that black lives have no value.” — Columnist Solomon Jones responds to the news that the Baton Rouge police officer who killed Alton Sterling would not be indicted.

The tragedy in Kemerovo, Russia — where 64 people, most of them children, died in a mall fire — will not turn Putin from his course, writes columnist Trudy Rubin.

Mark Turner, chief executive officer of WSFS Financial Corp, writes that he agrees with Sens. Pat Toomey, Chris Coons, and Tom Carper: the Dodd-Frank financial regulation bill must be modified.

Feeling stressed? Step inside the “rage cage” at a North Philly pop-up shop this Friday, where you can smash stuff up for fun. Yes, really.

