Philadelphia's sexual harassment policies face scrutiny, NFL calls timeout on protest discipline | Morning Newsletter

Sixers fans on LeBron James going to Lakers: 'So glad he didn't come to Philly' Jun 30

$2.2 million. That’s the price Philadelphia has paid to settle sexual misconduct claims since 2012 according to an audit of the city’s sexual harassment policies. That figure includes a payment of more than $1 million after claims brought by a former police officer against a commander. City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart believes that number might actually be too low.

Mayor Kenney signed an executive order on Thursday, instituting a new sexual harassment policy for executive branch employees. After doing so, he once again called for the resignation of Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams.

According to an internal investigation completed earlier this year, Williams made inappropriate comments to a former staffer, corroborating sexual harassment claims she made against Williams in 2017.

While Kenney and Rhynhart have both called for Williams to step down, Kenney admitted that city officials “cannot force out any elected officials.” Williams has denied the allegations.

This off-season, the NFL announced that players who protested during the national anthem would face punishment this upcoming season, a move that prompted criticism from players including members of the Eagles.

On Thursday, the league officials called a timeout, promising to pause the rule to do something they apparently failed to do when it was first created.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins demonstrated during the anthem for several games last season, but ended his protests, feeling that his message was received. The new policy made Jenkins reconsider.

The history, science and art should be enough to bring museum-goers to Philly’s many museums. But a little extra incentive can’t hurt and many of them have turned to booze.

In an effort to cast a wider net, a number of cultural institutions in the city are offering drinks to get a bigger and younger audience to experience what they have to offer while battling countless other summer attractions.

From the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Museum of the American Revolution and beyond –we round up 10 events where you can get a cocktail and some culture at the same time this summer.

“Presidential lying was almost funny when it dealt with the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. But when the falsehoods deal with the size of the spread on a struggling single mom’s kitchen table, it’s not humorous at all. In the War on Poverty, this is no time to bring the troops home.” — Columnist Will Bunch writes that despite claims from the Trump administration, America’s War on Poverty is not over.

Imagine a bustling Chestnut Street closed to cars, open only to buses, cyclists, and pedestrians. Can you see it? It was that way decades ago, and it’s time for Philly to bring it back, writes safe streets advocate Joe Celentano.

Justice Roger B. Taney is responsible for “marking an evil dot in the fabric of American history,” writes George Basile. The creator of the Rename Taney Street movement is urging Philadelphia to make a change.

Unlike water ice, the connection between Army and Navy guys isn’t always sweet. Don’t tell that to the two men behind the growth of Rosati Ice.