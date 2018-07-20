Philadelphia's sexual harassment policies face scrutiny, NFL calls timeout on protest discipline | Morning Newsletter

An audit of Philadelphia’s sexual harassment policies has shed light on the millions of dollars the city has paid in settlements in recent years. The City Controller’s office believes that what they’ve found might only be the tip of the iceberg and Mayor Kenney is promising immediate action. It seemed like the NFL was ready to take action against players who used the national anthem as a backdrop for protests next season. After pressure from players across the league, including several Eagles, it appears the NFL might be forced to call a different play. While summer sun might be pulling you to the beach, Philly’s cultural institutions think they’ve found the perfect incentive to make you change your plans.
Philadelphia’s sexual harassment policies under scrutiny; calls return for Sheriff Williams to step down
$2.2 million. That’s the price Philadelphia has paid to settle sexual misconduct claims since 2012 according to an audit of the city’s sexual harassment policies. That figure includes a payment of more than $1 million after claims brought by a former police officer against a commander. City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart believes that number might actually be too low.
Mayor Kenney signed an executive order on Thursday, instituting a new sexual harassment policy for executive branch employees. After doing so, he once again called for the resignation of Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams.
According to an internal investigation completed earlier this year, Williams made inappropriate comments to a former staffer, corroborating sexual harassment claims she made against Williams in 2017.
While Kenney and Rhynhart have both called for Williams to step down, Kenney admitted that city officials “cannot force out any elected officials.” Williams has denied the allegations.
NFL puts anthem policy on hold to negotiate with players
This off-season, the NFL announced that players who protested during the national anthem would face punishment this upcoming season, a move that prompted criticism from players including members of the Eagles.
On Thursday, the league officials called a timeout, promising to pause the rule to do something they apparently failed to do when it was first created.
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins demonstrated during the anthem for several games last season, but ended his protests, feeling that his message was received. The new policy made Jenkins reconsider.
Philly museums are mixing cocktails with culture this summer
The history, science and art should be enough to bring museum-goers to Philly’s many museums. But a little extra incentive can’t hurt and many of them have turned to booze.
In an effort to cast a wider net, a number of cultural institutions in the city are offering drinks to get a bigger and younger audience to experience what they have to offer while battling countless other summer attractions.
From the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Museum of the American Revolution and beyond –we round up 10 events where you can get a cocktail and some culture at the same time this summer.
What you need to know today
- If you were rooting for Comcast in its battle with Disney to buy Fox — sorry. Comcast is backing away, but it’s pivoting its buying focus to another company as it continues its mission to compete with Netflix.
- Renaming Philly neighborhoods has been common in recent years. Now, one of the city’s most gentrified neighborhoods wants to change its identity and it’s drawing inspiration from a prominent civil rights figure.
- A former 6ABC anchor, who worked for Harrisburg’s abc27 for 20 years, accused abc27 management of harassment toward female anchors and retaliation against her when she raised her concerns. Her claims have started a noticeable trend at the station.
- Add Questlove from The Roots to the list of artists that aren’t pleased with Mayor Kenney. Like Jay-Z, Questlove expressed frustration over the Made in America festival’s removal from the Parkway. He also has his own bone to pick with the mayor.
- With 2018 marking the final year of the festival on the Parkway, some are left wondering if the area will ever play host to events again. Are blockbuster events really the best way to use the space?
- Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is up and running. But what about recreational? There’s little support for it on either side of the aisle, but a new report outlines how the state could stand to benefit in one way by legalizing marijuana.
That’s Interesting
- Bryan Harron and his “sandboni” see a side of the Jersey Shore at night that most of us never will. From wildlife to technology to lovers, whatever is left behind in the sand, Harron will clean it up.
- Somehow a school of decorative carp came to call a flooded Navy Yard basement home. There’s plenty of theories about how they got there, but some onlookers just enjoy the mystery of it all.
- My colleague Frank Fitzpatrick welcomes Phillies fans into his time machine, reminding us all of the magic of the “mulleted misfits” that were the 1993 Phillies. Can you believe it’s been 25 years?
- Eagles center Jason Kelce will return to the big stage (no, not the Super Bowl) next week. He’s breaking out his sax and performing with a Philadelphia music staple.
- Dogs and tennis balls are the perfect match. A tennis court sounds like the perfect place to combine them, right? If you like the sound of that, you might want to check out tonight’s Philadelphia Freedom’s match.
- A famous Philly mural artist wants to take you into the chaos of the creative process — literally. This interactive walk-through experience involves art, dance, music and it’s now open to the public.
Opinions
“Presidential lying was almost funny when it dealt with the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. But when the falsehoods deal with the size of the spread on a struggling single mom’s kitchen table, it’s not humorous at all. In the War on Poverty, this is no time to bring the troops home.” — Columnist Will Bunch writes that despite claims from the Trump administration, America’s War on Poverty is not over.
- Imagine a bustling Chestnut Street closed to cars, open only to buses, cyclists, and pedestrians. Can you see it? It was that way decades ago, and it’s time for Philly to bring it back, writes safe streets advocate Joe Celentano.
- Justice Roger B. Taney is responsible for “marking an evil dot in the fabric of American history,” writes George Basile. The creator of the Rename Taney Street movement is urging Philadelphia to make a change.
Unlike water ice, the connection between Army and Navy guys isn’t always sweet. Don’t tell that to the two men behind the growth of Rosati Ice.