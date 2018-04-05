Meet the new school board, Phillies home opener, DA Krasner under fire | Morning Newsletter

Villanova wins it all, no water in fatal nursing home fire, Cosby jury selection begins | Morning Newsletter

Happy Thursday, friends. Today the Phillies open their season at home and the Villanova Wildcats will celebrate their NCAA championship with a parade. All in all, a nice day for local sports fans. But you know there’s more news where that came from. We’ve got your updates on upcoming winter weather (I’m really, really sorry) and the Bill Cosby retrial, plus a special report on a legendary Allentown drum corps.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





The Cadets, an elite traveling drum and bugle corps based in Allentown, has won 10 ten world championships with a record of showstopping performances. Their dazzling marching band numbers have attracted thousands to join their ranks.

The corps has been led by director George Hopkins since 1982, himself a drum corps legend. Now nine women have told the Inquirer and Daily News that Hopkins has sexually harassed or abused them in stories that span four decades.

In a special report by reporter Tricia L. Nadolny, the women break their long silence.

Drumroll, please. After the School Reform Commission voted to dissolve itself, a nominating panel was constructed, that panel identified 27 candidates, Mayor Jim Kenney asked for 18 more, and he whittled it all down amid lots of speculation … Philly has a new school board.

The final grouping is heavy on educators and social service experts, and includes two former SRC members. Most had never met each other before Wednesday, but by July 1 they’ll run a $3.2 billion organization together.

Kenney called the board, “nine great Philadelphians.” The rest of the city will get to see for themselves as the board embarks on a series of community listening sessions later this month.

District Attorney Larry Krasner is significantly changing how the city prosecutes homicide cases by questioning the state mandate that most convicted killers should be in prison for life.

Not everyone’s pleased with the changes, and victims’ families have begun to push back. One victim’s family only learned about his killer’s resentencing from an Inquirer and Daily News reporter — not from the DA’s office as required.

The changes are just part of Krasner’s recent effort to reduce Pennsylvania’s prison population, which includes asking prosecutors to explain how much it will cost taxpayers to keep a person behind bars.

“Now that I have a loved one in prison, I fully realize that people can and do change – and that we need to leave room for that possibility at the time of sentencing.“ — Lorraine Haw, member of the Coalition for a Just DA, on why she wants her brother’s killer, who was sentenced to death, to live.

One San Francisco company recently donated $29 million to educational crowdfunding. Could Philly find its own benefactor business? Donna Frisby-Greenwood, director of the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia thinks so.

David Spigelmyer, president of the Pittsburgh-based Marcellus Shale Coalition, writes it’s time for Gov. Tom Wolf’s policies to back up his rhetoric on natural gas manufacturing, so all of Pennsylvania can benefit.

Two scholars say they’ve found a previously unknown source for many of Shakespeare’s plays. Unconvinced? Compare them for yourself.

