Why Philly feels squeezed by U.S. economy, Philly Latinos face Trump's America | Morning Newsletter

If you could ask your city a question, any question at all, what would it be? With our new question-and-response forum Curious Philly, you can submit every query you have about the region, big and small. Readers will vote on their favorites and our journalists will seek answers.

We’re kicking off the service with a great reader-submitted question: Despite seeing improvement in the national economy, what we hear about the average income for Philadelphians is that it’s still down. Why is that?

It’s a complicated question with a complicated answer — so reporter Alfred Lubrano dug into the numbers and met with Philadelphians to find out exactly what’s going on.

Following a police raid that forced them away from Philadelphia’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, “Occupy ICE” demonstrators protesting family separations at the U.S. border have set up a new camp at City Hall.

They’re free to stay, Mayor Jim Kenney said, as long as they don’t set up tents and generators.

But across town, at Penn’s Landing, reporter Juliana Feliciano Reyes says Philadelphia’s Latino community practiced another kind of resistance this weekend: celebrating their culture. She joined the annual Hispanic Fiesta and asked attendees what it’s like to live as a Latino in Trump’s America.

Gun violence is now a leading cause of pediatric injury and death in the U.S., but it plays out very differently in rural and urban communities, a new study shows.

Rural teens are more likely to suffer from self-inflicted firearm injuries and rural preteens more likely to suffer accidental gun injuries. Their urban peers are far more likely to suffer firearm injuries due to assault.

Experts say the findings make it clear solutions to gun violence are not one-size-fits-all.

Opinions

“People in foreclosure come from all walks of life. They are schoolteachers and firefighters, salesclerks and auto mechanics, veterans and parents of soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan. So what’s the right thing to do?” — Elyse Cherry, chief executive of Boston Community Capital, on why stabilizing low-income Philly neighborhoods helps us all.

President Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un, during which he downplayed the North Korean leader’s human rights abuses, weakened America, writes Democratic U.S. Rep. Brendan F. Boyle.

Maintaining public spaces may not be as sexy as opening shiny new ones, but keeping up civic infrastructure is the real key to a city’s success, write Randall Mason and Elizabeth Greenspan of PennPraxis, the outreach arm of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Design.

This summer, Camden students are hopping in canoes and becoming expert tour guides on the Delaware River — and learning about their city, its waterways, and themselves along the way.