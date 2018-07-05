Why Philly is a bad place to get bedbugs, ringing in the Fourth with protests and Pitbull | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia, and welcome to —yeah, it is only Thursday. Hopefully your Fourth was fun-filled or at the very least involved a hot dog and some refuge from the heat. (If it wasn’t you’re in good company, as for many across the city, it was just another steamy work day.) Thousands (Pitbull included) turned out and turned up yesterday for the seventh and final day of the Wawa Welcome to America festivities on the Ben Franklin Parkway, while others observed Independence Day in protest outside the local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office. And if you’re just getting back home from a holiday away, you might want to check your mattress…and your sheets…and maybe your walls. Philly’s got bedbugs, and no good way to deal with them.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

All cities have bedbugs, and Philly is certainly no exception.

But when it comes to dealing with the unwelcome bunkmates, Philadelphia is the only city among the nation’s 10 most populated municipalities without clear rules or even a way to report complaints.

Attempts to create a policy have gone nowhere because the city has balked at adding bedbug inspections to an already hefty caseload of complaints, and advocates for property owners made it clear they don’t want to be on the hook for expensive exterminations.

And when homeowners are left to spend out-of-pocket for the pest control, it’s people already dealing with poverty or health issues who pay the most.

America’s birthplace rang in her 242nd birthday in style yesterday, with (a generally well-behaved) crowd flooding the Ben Franklin Parkway with red, white and blue as temperatures crept toward triple digits.

The seventh and final day of the Wawa Welcome to America festivities, the Fourth finished with a (literal) bang, featuring fireworks above the art museum and an explosive performance from Mr. Worldwide himself, Cuban-American rapper and singer Pitbull.

Blocks away from a time-honored reading of the Declaration of Independence and the city’s annual parade flaunting floats and a fife and drum band, dozens of people spent the day in a drastically different way, camping outside the federal ICE office for a third day in protest of the agency.

Meanwhile, a healthy crowd flocked to the Jersey Shore to beat the heat on Independence Day, decidedly determined not to let the midweek holiday ruin their beach plans.

But not everyone had the day off. While you were chilling on your holiday, these workers were sizzling outside.

He thought the mic was off, but the lawyer defending Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley recently told a documentary film crew that he’s on the wrong side of justice when it comes to repping the judge presiding over the increasingly contentious decade-long Meek Mill court battle.

If he were the judge in this case, he would have granted Mill a new trial, attorney Charles A. Peruto says on the tape. “Prosecution and defense agree — goodbye.”

“She looks f—ing awful,” Peruto can be heard saying.

In June, Brinkley denied the rapper’s efforts to overturn his 2007 drug and gun charges. Mill, meanwhile, remains free on bail pending resolution of his appeal.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

America’s 242nd went out with a bang, and @blurredpixels_ig was there to capture it.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“And suddenly, the unsettling protests, marches and screeds of recent months looked to me not like evidence of a divided nation but proof of its patriotism. The kind that loves its country enough to expect better of it and say as much.“ — columnist Ronnie Polaneczky on rediscovering her patriotism in the country’s current climate of turmoil.

If instead he had waited to retire until after the fall elections, and if the Democrats had regained control of the Senate, chances are the next justice would be somebody like Anthony Kennedy, writes columnist Michael Smerconish.

One hundred Spanish-language books were to be delivered Tuesday morning to immigrant families with children detained at the Berks County Residential Facility as an act of friendship, not politics. On Monday night, with the books packed and ready to go, the detention center abruptly changed its mind, shutting down the donation. That’s ludicrous, writes columnist Mike Newall.

What we’re reading

Initially launched as a method to keep wily tubers at bay, the Famous River Hot Dog Man has flourished over the past three decades, selling food from a barge in the middle of the Delaware River. WHYY dives into his tale.

A peer-to-peer summer math mentoring program is taking off in Philly, and its positive outcomes are already adding up, the Philadelphia Citizen reports.

As racial tensions reached a fever pitch across the U.S. during the summer of 1967, Myrtis Dightman broke the color barrier in professional rodeo and became one of the best bull riders of all time, leaving a lasting legacy on the sport and world, writes Texas Monthly.

Since it flew the Kansas zoo’s coop one fateful Independence Day in 2005, a fugitive African flamingo has been surviving – and thriving – in the wild of South Texas. The New York Times tells the story of flamingo No. 492.

For many high schoolers in Flint, Michigan, prom is more than a dance – it’s a rite of passage, a mark of triumph in the face of growing up in a town plagued by poverty, violence and an ongoing water crisis. National Geographic shows the last prom at a city high school before the longstanding institution closes its doors for good.

Your Daily Dose of | Patriotism

Whether it’s apple pie, the national anthem or dissent, patriotism is in the eye of the American. We asked Philadelphians to tell us about a time they felt pride in their country. Here’s what they said.