Pa. primary results are in, 'Ride of Silence' to honor lost cyclists | Morning Newsletter

Hey, Philly. That was some storm, huh? Yes, I’m talking about the weather, not the flurry of primary election results that filled up your feeds last night. I’ve gathered the results and my colleagues’ analysis on the results for you right here. In non-election-related news, a “Ride of Silence” will take place today to honor cyclists killed or injured by motorists. It’s an especially touching tribute just days after another cyclist was killed and following calls for increased bike safety measures throughout the city. It’s sure to be an emotional evening for riders.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Pennsylvania primary results reflect both sides of the Trump divide
It was a late night at some polling places in the Pennsylvania primary thanks to the storms. But it’s a new day for the winning candidates who will soon switch gears to focus on the November general elections.
Tickets are set for governor and lieutenant’s race: Republican state senator and trash hauling magnate Scott Wagner bested Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth in the primary. He’ll face Gov. Tom Wolf this fall — and they couldn’t be more different. Lieutenant governor Mike Stack III lost his chance at reelection to Democrat Braddock Mayor John Fetterman in a hotly contested race. Fetterman will face Republican Jeff Bartos.
Trump loyalist Lou Barletta will face incumbent Democrat Bob Casey on the U.S. Senate ballot.
Incumbents hold on: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick won the Republican primary for the U.S. House in the First District; he’ll face Democrat Scott Wallace in the Bucks County swing district. U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle and Dwight Evans won their primaries in the Second and Third Districts, respectively. Their future Republican challengers, David Torres and Brian Lieb, ran unopposed.
Women get closer to breaking Pa.’s all-male U.S. House delegation: State Rep. Madeleine Dean won the Democratic primary in the Fourth District and Mary Gay Scanlon did the same in the Fifth. They’ll face unopposed Republican challengers Dan David and Pearl Kim, respectively.
What’s it all mean? The results highlight both sides of the political divide under Trump. Democrats hope to take control of the U.S. House this fall and thus rallied behind suburban women. Pennsylvania Republicans doubled down on Trump-like candidates, signalling a shift away from appealing to moderate swing voters.
‘Ride of Silence’ to be held today, days after bike courier’s death
The death of Pablo Avendano, the courier who was killed Saturday night while delivering food for Caviar on his bike, has renewed calls for bike safety measures in Philly. But the tragedy is also raising questions about workers’ rights in the gig economy.
Just days after his death, the “Ride of Silence,” an annual ride to remember cyclists who have been killed or injured by motorists, takes place today. Friday is also nationwide Bike to Work Day.
What you need to know today
- A suspect is in custody after allegedly using a paint gun to vandalize the Israeli flag hanging on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The incident follows protests in Center City and international uproar after Israeli forces killed dozens of demonstrators protesting the U.S. Embassy’s move to Jerusalem Monday.
- The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office took an extraordinary step Tuesday, asserting that police and prosecutors helped convict a Philly man of murder a decade ago by “hiding” evidence that suggested he was innocent.
- North Korea has threatened to cancel a summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump, saying it is not interested in any “one-sided” demand to abandon its nuclear weapons.
- The EPA and the White House attempted to block a damning study on water contamination near military bases nationwide, including former naval bases in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, according to a new report. It concludes that chemicals found in the water are dangerous to humans in much smaller quantities than previously thought.
- Even as local elections heat up and citizens look for their community watchdogs, Digital First Media, a hedge fund-controlled company which owns the Pottstown Mercury, the Trentonian, the Delco Daily Times and more, is turning local newspapers into ghosts without staffs or offices.
- Sixers fans are pretty pleased after last night’s draft lottery. They came away with the 10th pick overall. The draft isn’t until June 21, but a player-by-player look at their roster gives insight into the team as it stands.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
Lightning has to be one of the most difficult and satisfying things I’ve ever photographed. And every once in a while I can still wow myself. Also, storms from my apartment are just the best. Shot on an iPhone8, out a 3 inch window, 10 stories up, with a lot of patience. #lightning #philadelphia #ourphilly #storms #reflections #iphone #shotoniphone #fmc
A post shared by Susan Poulton (@sepoulton) on
Wow. You win this round, @sepoulton.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
That’s Interesting
- Philly’s long- (long, long) awaited Rail Park has finally set an opening date for its first phase: June 14. Let the Instagramming begin.
- Ok, Philly pop culture may have to sit down for this one: Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a new movie, a remake of a 1974 film starring Bill Cosby.
- Richard “Tre” Jenkins, a student at Girard College and Mighty Writers alum, used to get called “Harvard” by bullies for being a bookworm. In perhaps the best comeback ever, he’s now headed there on a full ride.
- Some happy feet are back to tapping away at Adventure Aquarium in Camden now that the penguin exhibit, complete with new outdoor landscape, is open again. Yes, we have photos of the little guys.
- At Temple’s Tyler School of Art, a unique exhibit opening tomorrow examines dolls, race, and how they influence the children that play with them. It brought back memories for columnist Elizabeth Wellington.
- If you’ve been to the new Mom’s Organic Market in Center City you may know they sell bugs by the bucket. (Really, they do.) Not into insects? Pick up these 12 strange but useful ingredients instead.
Opinions
“The night he was killed, he was wearing a helmet. His tail light was lit. He was pedaling along a designated bike lane. He was the rule-following antithesis of those outlaw, rule-busting riders that the anti-bike crowd loathes.” — Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky on how protected bike lanes could have saved Pablo Avendano, a cyclist killed Saturday.
- Following violence in Gaza after the U.S. Embassy’s move to Jerusalem, columnist Trudy Rubin writes that while the move may have pleased Trump’s backers, it’s irreparably damaged peace negotiations and inflamed Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
- This Primary Day was just another Tuesday with Toomey for the quirky group bringing their concerns to Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s office each Tuesday for the last 78 weeks, writes columnist Will Bunch.
What we’re reading
- The Temple News reports the school’s Student Government polled 12 percent of the student population about a possible on-campus football stadium and — spoiler alert — they don’t want one.
- Hidden City’s rumination on the clever, quirky, and special window displays found in Philly’s row houses is a love letter to Philly weirdness, with great photos to boot.
- The Philadelphia Citizen’s latest contribution to the collaborative reporting project Broke in Philly wonders if rooming houses could help fill the city’s affordable housing gap.
- ‘Fess up, yogis: you’ve drank kombucha very recently. For the uninitiated, the Los Angeles Times has a brief history of the drink and its popularity in Russia before hipsters got a hold of it.
- Your hot take of the day: The internet is indispensable to us now, but is it still fun? One writer over at Select All says definitely not.
Your Daily Dose of | Dirt
Without one Slippery Rock, Pa. company, MLB players would be, well, slippery every time it rains. That’s because they’re the league’s chief supplier of top-notch dirt.