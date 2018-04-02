Pa. towns gamble on gambling, Villanova heads to championship, Cosby retrial set to begin | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. And by “good morning” I mean it’s going to snow again today, and it’s April now, and it’s OK to be sad sometimes. Today we’re talking about the pending Bill Cosby retrial, tonight’s NCAA championship game starring the Villanova Wildcats, and towns taking a gamble on gambling. Jump on in, just don’t forget your hat and gloves today.

Pennsylvania’s gambling scene is undergoing a major sea change. Thanks to a radical gaming expansion set to ease the state’s budget, online gaming, mini-casinos, online lotteries, and opportunities to gamble at airports and truck stops are slowly but surely cropping up.

So far, it seems like the expansion is on a roll. The state’s mini-casino licenses have already brought in $119.5 million.

But what does that mean for towns like Bensalem, which gets more than a quarter of its general revenues from Parx casino? If the changes hurt Parx business, it would be “almost catastrophic for us,” said Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo.

It’s no longer March, but there’s still madness to be had. Tonight, Villanova faces off against Michigan in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, their second appearance in three years. And you can bet Nova Nation is pumped up.

The Wildcats may make heading to the championship look easy, but coach Jay Wright says the job is no walk in the park. Michigan’s coach is no stranger to Wright or to Villanova — and he called himself the Columbo to Wright’s George Clooney.

Will the team receive some spiritual guidance for tonight’s game? Perhaps, thanks to the spirit of legendary coach Rollie Massimino.

The retrial of Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges will begin this week. But it won’t be a simple repeat of last year’s showdown, which ended in a mistrial.

What’s changed? Cosby has new lawyers and a new defense strategy that seeks to paint his accuser, Andrea Constand, as a gold-digging opportunist. Prosecutors are bringing in five additional accusers to provide their accounts, including supermodel Janice Dickinson.

Then, of course, there’s the addition of the entire #MeToo movement.

Opinions

“To hear this GOP congressman heading for the exit tell it, Trump is standing in the way of Republicans getting anything done.“ — Washington Post columnist Amber Phillips on the real reason Pennsylvania’s U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello is retiring.

How would you feel about a 50-cent surcharge added to your next Uber ride? Scott Petri, the executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, writes the change would send more money to the School District.

Many say that shrinking Pennyslvania’s legislature would make it more efficient. Not so, writes Berwood A. Yost of the Franklin and Marshall College Poll and professor Matthew M. Schousen.

Did you know Philadelphia High School for Girls has a history of educating world-class harpists? It’s all thanks to a special program putting harps in students’ hands.

