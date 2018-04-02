news

Inquirer Morning Newsletter

Pa. towns gamble on gambling, Villanova heads to championship, Cosby retrial set to begin | Morning Newsletter

Popular Stories

by , Staff Writer @aubsn | anagle@phillynews.com
Close icon

Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

More by Aubrey Nagle

More from Aubrey Nagle Arrow icon

Good morning, Philadelphia. And by “good morning” I mean it’s going to snow again today, and it’s April now, and it’s OK to be sad sometimes. Today we’re talking about the pending Bill Cosby retrial, tonight’s NCAA championship game starring the Villanova Wildcats, and towns taking a gamble on gambling. Jump on in, just don’t forget your hat and gloves today.

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

 

Pa.’s gambling expansion is high-stakes for towns such as Bensalem, host to Parx Casino

Camera icon JAMES BLOCKER / Staff Photographer
A row of slot machines on the gaming floor of Parx Casino on a Wednesday afternoon. Bensalem Township, Bucks County PA, March 14th, 2018.

Pennsylvania’s gambling scene is undergoing a major sea change. Thanks to a radical gaming expansion set to ease the state’s budget, online gaming, mini-casinos, online lotteries, and opportunities to gamble at airports and truck stops are slowly but surely cropping up.

So far, it seems like the expansion is on a roll. The state’s mini-casino licenses have already brought in $119.5 million.

But what does that mean for towns like Bensalem, which gets more than a quarter of its general revenues from Parx casino? If the changes hurt Parx business, it would be “almost catastrophic for us,” said Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo.

Villanova heads to NCAA championship 

It’s no longer March, but there’s still madness to be had. Tonight, Villanova faces off against Michigan in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, their second appearance in three years. And you can bet Nova Nation is pumped up.

The Wildcats may make heading to the championship look easy, but coach Jay Wright says the job is no walk in the park. Michigan’s coach is no stranger to Wright or to Villanova  and he called himself the Columbo to Wright’s George Clooney.

Will the team receive some spiritual guidance for tonight’s game? Perhaps, thanks to the spirit of legendary coach Rollie Massimino.

Bill Cosby’s retrial: what’s different this time?

The retrial of Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges will begin this week. But it won’t be a simple repeat of last year’s showdown, which ended in a mistrial.

What’s changed? Cosby has new lawyers and a new defense strategy that seeks to paint his accuser, Andrea Constand, as a gold-digging opportunist. Prosecutors are bringing in five additional accusers to provide their accounts, including supermodel Janice Dickinson.

Then, of course, there’s the addition of the entire #MeToo movement. 

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Camera icon Signe Wilkinson
April 1, 2018

“To hear this GOP congressman heading for the exit tell it, Trump is standing in the way of Republicans getting anything done. — Washington Post columnist Amber Phillips on the real reason Pennsylvania’s U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello is retiring.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Music

Did you know Philadelphia High School for Girls has a history of educating world-class harpists? It’s all thanks to a special program putting harps in students’ hands.

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments