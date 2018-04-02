Pa. towns gamble on gambling, Villanova heads to championship, Cosby retrial set to begin | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. And by “good morning” I mean it’s going to snow again today, and it’s April now, and it’s OK to be sad sometimes. Today we’re talking about the pending Bill Cosby retrial, tonight’s NCAA championship game starring the Villanova Wildcats, and towns taking a gamble on gambling. Jump on in, just don’t forget your hat and gloves today.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Pa.’s gambling expansion is high-stakes for towns such as Bensalem, host to Parx Casino
Pennsylvania’s gambling scene is undergoing a major sea change. Thanks to a radical gaming expansion set to ease the state’s budget, online gaming, mini-casinos, online lotteries, and opportunities to gamble at airports and truck stops are slowly but surely cropping up.
So far, it seems like the expansion is on a roll. The state’s mini-casino licenses have already brought in $119.5 million.
But what does that mean for towns like Bensalem, which gets more than a quarter of its general revenues from Parx casino? If the changes hurt Parx business, it would be “almost catastrophic for us,” said Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo.
Villanova heads to NCAA championship
It’s no longer March, but there’s still madness to be had. Tonight, Villanova faces off against Michigan in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, their second appearance in three years. And you can bet Nova Nation is pumped up.
The Wildcats may make heading to the championship look easy, but coach Jay Wright says the job is no walk in the park. Michigan’s coach is no stranger to Wright or to Villanova — and he called himself the Columbo to Wright’s George Clooney.
Will the team receive some spiritual guidance for tonight’s game? Perhaps, thanks to the spirit of legendary coach Rollie Massimino.
Bill Cosby’s retrial: what’s different this time?
The retrial of Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges will begin this week. But it won’t be a simple repeat of last year’s showdown, which ended in a mistrial.
What’s changed? Cosby has new lawyers and a new defense strategy that seeks to paint his accuser, Andrea Constand, as a gold-digging opportunist. Prosecutors are bringing in five additional accusers to provide their accounts, including supermodel Janice Dickinson.
Then, of course, there’s the addition of the entire #MeToo movement.
What you need to know today
- The city’s land bank was created four years ago to turn vacant lots into productive parcels and there’s a lot of community interest. So why is there a backlog of 5,000 properties, like a sprawling North Philly community garden run by nuns, the city has yet to sell?
- Gov. Phil Murphy’s recently announced changes to New Jersey’s medical marijuana program have been hailed by current and potential patients. The overhaul could open the program to 100,000 or even 200,000 new patients.
- During this year’s elections, 57 percent of Pennsylvanians will vote using outdated, hackable machines that don’t provide a paper record of each vote to safeguard against fraud. They’re likely to be used in 2020, too.
- A lack of oversight, advocates say, of guardianships for the elderly allowed one woman with a record of fraud, bad checks, and forgery to become the legal guardian in over 100 cases in the Philly region.
- Instead of relying on the police, Philly victims of sexual assault are finding “street justice” elsewhere — often on Facebook.
- Did you know you can recycle cigarette butts? A Trenton business is helping clean up Philly neighborhoods by turning the street scourge into things communities can really use.
That’s Interesting
- Phillies fans all have their eyes on manager Gabe Kapler after this weekend’s 15-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Columnist Bob Brookover says his early actions are cause for concern. (Want more Phillies news in your inbox? Check out our new newsletter, Extra Innings.)
- The founder of a Boston-based fashion company has given fifteen Germantown girls their own Cinderalla moments thanks to a project to supply girls with dresses for spring formals and proms.
- Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, sat down with columnist Jenice Armstrong about his new book — and yes, she asked if he knows who bit Beyoncé.
- The Sixers won their tenth straight game Sunday, their longest winning streak since 2000. Star center Joel Embiid has undergone surgery to repair a fractured bone near his eye and is expected to sit out for two to four weeks. (The playoffs start in two. Yikes.)
- As it turns out, Abington High School won’t be renamed after billionaire donor Stephen Schwarzman, thanks to public outrage.
- This summer’s Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will be a bit more magical thanks to an appearance by an actor from the Harry Potter series.
Opinions
“To hear this GOP congressman heading for the exit tell it, Trump is standing in the way of Republicans getting anything done.“ — Washington Post columnist Amber Phillips on the real reason Pennsylvania’s U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello is retiring.
- How would you feel about a 50-cent surcharge added to your next Uber ride? Scott Petri, the executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, writes the change would send more money to the School District.
- Many say that shrinking Pennyslvania’s legislature would make it more efficient. Not so, writes Berwood A. Yost of the Franklin and Marshall College Poll and professor Matthew M. Schousen.
What we’re reading
- A PlanPhilly interview with a famed landscape architect who got his start in Philly raises important questions about our beloved reputation as a city of neighborhoods.
- The city could be getting a dockless bike share system, and the Philadelphia Citizen questions whether it would work for the city’s diverse ridership.
- Philadelphia Magazine went on a fact-checking mission of the city’s history tours. Some of the half-truths and Philly myths are pretty creative.
- Speaking of creativity, feminists in China are using emoji and memes to avoid being censored, Wired reports.
- A black outdoorswoman walked from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama last year in an effort to connect with the trail’s history and her tale, written for BuzzFeed, is unforgettable.
Your Daily Dose of | Music
Did you know Philadelphia High School for Girls has a history of educating world-class harpists? It’s all thanks to a special program putting harps in students’ hands.
