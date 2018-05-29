How Philly ER docs combat opioids, local biz learns from bias training | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. I hope you were all able to enjoy a three-day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, even if the weather was a bit finicky. But it’s back to work this morning, and we’ve got the news you need to kick-start your short week. For starters, in the midst of the city’s opioid crisis, local emergency rooms have found themselves on the front lines. So the region’s ER docs have rallied to develop new policies and look for new standards of treatment. For some patients, the changes could make a big difference. And today is the day that Starbucks will close its U.S. stores for the afternoon so its employees can receive racial-bias training stemming from last month’s arrests in a Center City store. Consider that your reminder to grab a coffee before lunch time, and stay tuned for more news on what it all means.
Opioid crisis is changing how Philly emergency room docs care for patients
As doctors struggle to find balance in the prescription of opioids for chronic pain patients, emergency rooms on the front lines of the epidemic are also working to prevent new addictions and potentially stem current ones.
Physicians from 21 emergency departments around the region have been meeting to compare their efforts to combat the opioid crisis, and 15 of those have developed new opioid-prescribing guidelines.
But it’s their use of suboxone, an opioid that increases the chances of a lasting recovery for patients with addiction, that could help really make a difference.
What one Philly start-up learned from implicit-bias training
Since the arrests of two black men in a Center City Starbucks last month sparked national outrage and the chain announced all U.S. employees would receive “racial-bias education,” bias training has been a hot topic.
Just last week the NAACP led teachers in diversity and sensitivity training after a member of the Haddonfield Memorial High lacrosse team was accused of using a racial slur against another athlete.
Starbucks will close its doors this afternoon to train its employees. But one Philly start-up has already been through similar training — and they learned a lot about their hiring practices in the process.
Pope asks for Philly man’s forgiveness after denying allegations of abuse
Growing up in Chile, Philly man Juan Carlos Cruz says he endured years of abuse in church at the hands of a once-respected cleric. The trauma of it all led him to write a lengthy letter to Pope Francis in 2015 detailing the abuse — only to have the pontiff disbelieve him.
But last month, the pope met with Cruz face-to-face in Vatican City and pleaded for forgiveness. He also, according to Cruz, made a groundbreaking statement: “God made you. God loves you. I love you,” regardless of sexual orientation.
What you need to know today
- Two Wildwood officers have been reassigned after a video of a woman being punched by police on the beach went viral over the weekend. An investigation has been launched into the incident.
- Start learning to pronounce “semiquincentennial” now. A national group led by Philly’s own has been tasked with organizing projects to mark 250 years of American independence in 2026.
- The appointment of Lydia Gonzalez Sciarrino as the new CEO and first non-LGBTQ leader of the Mazzoni Center sparked outrage in March. Now eight weeks into the job, Gonzalez Sciarrino makes a public appeal to the community today at the LGBTQ State of the Union.
- A series of mysterious late-night explosions has shaken up Upper Bucks County communities. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are even getting involved.
- It’s been nearly two years since Denise Barger, a 62-year-old widow, was found beaten to death in her Berwyn home. Is law enforcement any closer to finding her killer?
- Despite withdrawing from the planned meeting last week, U.S. officials have been working with North Korea on a meet-up between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Trump tweeted Sunday the summit was still possible.
That’s Interesting
- A Philly-bound therapy dog gave the Tampa International Airport a big surprise this weekend when she delivered eight very good puppies in Terminal F. Yes, there are photos. Happy Tuesday.
- Carson Wentz and Nick Foles are certainly the dual apples of Philadelphia’s eye, but behind the scenes the Eagles are also heaping praise on young third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld.
- It seems pricey spin class studios are rolling into every Philly neighborhood. So, intrepid reporter Grace Dickinson tried out the hottest spots and rated them from “excellent” to “might as well stay at home.” She’s a fit-spiration to us all.
- Prepare to be amazed by Oxford Area High School graduates. Fifteen students just received high school and college diplomas at the same time. Talk about multi-tasking.
- Hey, ladies: looking to rub elbows with other fierce local women? New business networking groups are popping up nearby faster than you can say “lean in.”
- Summer has already unofficially begun, but some Jersey Shore businesses aren’t ready to take down their “help wanted” signs. They blame a rise in minimum wage, visa delays and the weather for a labor shortage.
Opinions
“What all this tells me is that the magic of one-on-one voter interaction is real – politics starts with your neighbors.“ — Caroline Tiger, recently elected Democratic committee person for Ward 2/ Division 15 in Queen Village, on what she learned from running for office.
- Columnist Christine Flowers is rejecting her Irish heritage and vowing to continue to fight against abortion after Ireland voted to repeal its constitutional abortion ban.
- For those seemingly always at odds with the Philadelphia Parking Authority, Inquirer policy and solutions editor Anthony Wood feels your pain thanks to a less-than-enjoyable towing experience.
Your Daily Dose of | Kites
Wind? Who needs it? At Wildwood’s annual indoor kite flying competition, the flyers make their own wind to send their colorful kites dancing to the music of their choice.