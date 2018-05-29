How Philly ER docs combat opioids, local biz learns from bias training | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. I hope you were all able to enjoy a three-day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, even if the weather was a bit finicky. But it’s back to work this morning, and we’ve got the news you need to kick-start your short week. For starters, in the midst of the city’s opioid crisis, local emergency rooms have found themselves on the front lines. So the region’s ER docs have rallied to develop new policies and look for new standards of treatment. For some patients, the changes could make a big difference. And today is the day that Starbucks will close its U.S. stores for the afternoon so its employees can receive racial-bias training stemming from last month’s arrests in a Center City store. Consider that your reminder to grab a coffee before lunch time, and stay tuned for more news on what it all means.

As doctors struggle to find balance in the prescription of opioids for chronic pain patients, emergency rooms on the front lines of the epidemic are also working to prevent new addictions and potentially stem current ones.

Physicians from 21 emergency departments around the region have been meeting to compare their efforts to combat the opioid crisis, and 15 of those have developed new opioid-prescribing guidelines.

But it’s their use of suboxone, an opioid that increases the chances of a lasting recovery for patients with addiction, that could help really make a difference.

Since the arrests of two black men in a Center City Starbucks last month sparked national outrage and the chain announced all U.S. employees would receive “racial-bias education,” bias training has been a hot topic.

Just last week the NAACP led teachers in diversity and sensitivity training after a member of the Haddonfield Memorial High lacrosse team was accused of using a racial slur against another athlete.

Starbucks will close its doors this afternoon to train its employees. But one Philly start-up has already been through similar training — and they learned a lot about their hiring practices in the process.

Growing up in Chile, Philly man Juan Carlos Cruz says he endured years of abuse in church at the hands of a once-respected cleric. The trauma of it all led him to write a lengthy letter to Pope Francis in 2015 detailing the abuse — only to have the pontiff disbelieve him.

But last month, the pope met with Cruz face-to-face in Vatican City and pleaded for forgiveness. He also, according to Cruz, made a groundbreaking statement: “God made you. God loves you. I love you,” regardless of sexual orientation.

What you need to know today

“What all this tells me is that the magic of one-on-one voter interaction is real – politics starts with your neighbors.“ — Caroline Tiger, recently elected Democratic committee person for Ward 2/ Division 15 in Queen Village, on what she learned from running for office.

Columnist Christine Flowers is rejecting her Irish heritage and vowing to continue to fight against abortion after Ireland voted to repeal its constitutional abortion ban.

For those seemingly always at odds with the Philadelphia Parking Authority, Inquirer policy and solutions editor Anthony Wood feels your pain thanks to a less-than-enjoyable towing experience.

Wind? Who needs it? At Wildwood’s annual indoor kite flying competition, the flyers make their own wind to send their colorful kites dancing to the music of their choice.