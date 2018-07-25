Examining Philly's overdose spike, West Chester's Aquaria conquers Drag Race | Morning Newsletter

We’re approaching broken record territory, but once again, don’t forget that umbrella, Philly. The opioid epidemic has rocked Philadelphia, but a noticeable spike in overdose deaths this past weekend shocked even the health officials that have been so close to the crisis. For one Philly neighborhood, it continues to be common. We take a look at how the season 10 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race — a West Chester native — used quick wit, humor and unwavering love to find victory. An investigation into Temple’s recent business school rankings scandal could lead to loan forgiveness for students.
Philly sees drug overdose spike as heroin prized for ‘purity’ turns out to be contaminated
Last weekend, at least 165 people overdosed around Philadelphia, including some in the drug-torn neighborhood of Kensington. Health officials are calling it an unprecedented number. They say the toll could have been caused by contaminated heroin.
Devastation has become common in Kensington. More than a year ago, my colleague Mike Newall wrote about how the opioid epidemic had gripped the McPherson Square Library lawn. As he walked by this week, he — and a collection of neighborhood children — witnessed an all-too-familiar scene.
States across the United States are responding to the opioid crisis by taking a closer look at the pain medications that doctors are prescribing. New research from the University of Pennsylvania shows that in some states, opioid pills are being prescribed for minor injuries that might not warrant them.
West Chester helped shape Aquaria, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s season 10 winner
If you ask RuPaul, the next drag superstar is West Chester native, Aquaria. The 21-year-old was crowned the winner of season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
A quick wit, loving and supporting family, and an impersonation of First Lady Melania Trump are just a few examples of what Aquaria — known as Giovanni Palandrani off-stage — used to win.
Aquaria is aware that not every young drag-hopeful has the same level of support from loved ones that she received. The newly crowned winner offers advice to young queens, emphasizing how important it is to be true to yourself.
Investigation could result in forgiven student loans for Temple business school students
On Tuesday, the United States Department of Education announced that it was stepping in to investigate whether Temple University’s business school misled students about the quality of its online MBA program — a scandal that led to the departure of the business school’s dean.
Temple did disclose that findings of an investigation concluded that the school, sometimes knowingly, gave false data to U.S, News and World Report for its rankings.
If this latest inquiry finds Temple at fault for what has been called “Inflategate,” students could have their federal loans forgiven, leaving Temple on the hook for that money.
What you need to know today
- This video will put a smile on your face for the rest of the day: Kennith “Clutch” Thomas got word that his 15-month-old son could go home from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for the first time since his leukemia diagnosis. They couldn’t help but dance it out.
- A Bucks County dad and Mexican immigrant has raised his family here, with government permission, for years. His teenage daughter isn’t sure she’ll be able to dry her little brother’s tears if their nightmare comes true.
- It might be time to set aside a staple of your child’s lunch. A salmonella contamination has led to a recall of the beloved Goldfish cracker and the nature of it suggests more snacks could be at risk.
- Singer Demi Lovato was set to perform this week in Atlantic City. The show was cancelled after Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for a reported overdose.
- On Tuesday, New Jersey placed thousands of marijuana-related cases on hold while lawmakers weigh legalization. Advocates for legalization believe this move could be the boost they need.
- Unlike many departments, police in Deptford, N.J., do not have body cameras or dashboard cameras. When a shoplifting suspect was shot and killed by an officer last month, critics began to call for them. Deptford still doesn’t have cameras, and hasn’t explained why.
- A Pennsylvania board has recommended that Bill Cosby be declared a “sexually violent predator.” If he receives the designation, there will be several things Cosby will be required to do. Following his sexual assault conviction, he will be sentenced in September.
- A massive blaze engulfed a controversial Kensington junkyard two weeks ago and it’s back open for business — a move one city official describes as “disturbing but not illegal.”
Check out this picture captured by @jessburghaus.
That’s Interesting
- If you think you’re tired this morning, just ask the Phillies how they’re feeling. Last night, they pulled off a narrow victory in a game over the Dodgers that lasted nearly six hours.
- Lexi Caviston, 21, met Taylor Swift during her recent Philly show thanks to a host on The View. Caviston is battling cancer and called meeting Swift “life-changing.”
- Philly’s sports television landscape has changed drastically following a number of exits from NBC Sports Philadelphia. One of the original hosts on the network was shown the door last year. Now, he’s restarting his television career in a new market and new role.
- Philly’s new Rail Park is drawing first-time visitors to the area who have no idea where to eat. There’s no need to explore on an empty stomach. Food critic Craig LaBan has you covered.
- Speaking of where to eat, the location is staying the same, but the food scene at Philly’s Made in America festival is about to get an infusion of local flavor.
- A bronze Hall of Fame plaque is waiting for former Phillie Jim Thome in Cooperstown. Looking back, his time with the Phillies was short, but his impact was as powerful as his swing.
Opinions
“The wife reached out and asked me the same thing I had asked the father the day I met him: Was there anything we could do? Anything he needed? And I answered her the same way the father had answered me: Just prayer. But that was as hard for her to take as it had been for me.“ — Columnist Helen Ubiñas writes about a couple that helped a dedicated father be by his ailing son’s side.
- After the latest fatal accident, columnist Ronnie Polaneczky writes that Duck Boats are a “menace” and explains why the federal government shouldn’t even bother with another investigation.
- Let’s just say Chase Utley isn’t the most well-liked baseball player outside of Philly, but columnist Bob Brookover breaks down why Chase Utley will always be “The Man” around here.
Your Daily Dose of | Jinxed
They went to Jinxed in Fishtown to buy a bookshelf. Instead, they stumbled upon a collection of long-lost family heirlooms.