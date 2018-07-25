Examining Philly's overdose spike, West Chester's Aquaria conquers Drag Race | Morning Newsletter

We’re approaching broken record territory, but once again, don’t forget that umbrella, Philly. The opioid epidemic has rocked Philadelphia, but a noticeable spike in overdose deaths this past weekend shocked even the health officials that have been so close to the crisis. For one Philly neighborhood, it continues to be common. We take a look at how the season 10 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race — a West Chester native — used quick wit, humor and unwavering love to find victory. An investigation into Temple’s recent business school rankings scandal could lead to loan forgiveness for students.

Last weekend, at least 165 people overdosed around Philadelphia, including some in the drug-torn neighborhood of Kensington. Health officials are calling it an unprecedented number. They say the toll could have been caused by contaminated heroin.

Devastation has become common in Kensington. More than a year ago, my colleague Mike Newall wrote about how the opioid epidemic had gripped the McPherson Square Library lawn. As he walked by this week, he — and a collection of neighborhood children — witnessed an all-too-familiar scene.

States across the United States are responding to the opioid crisis by taking a closer look at the pain medications that doctors are prescribing. New research from the University of Pennsylvania shows that in some states, opioid pills are being prescribed for minor injuries that might not warrant them.

If you ask RuPaul, the next drag superstar is West Chester native, Aquaria. The 21-year-old was crowned the winner of season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A quick wit, loving and supporting family, and an impersonation of First Lady Melania Trump are just a few examples of what Aquaria — known as Giovanni Palandrani off-stage — used to win.

Aquaria is aware that not every young drag-hopeful has the same level of support from loved ones that she received. The newly crowned winner offers advice to young queens, emphasizing how important it is to be true to yourself.

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Education announced that it was stepping in to investigate whether Temple University’s business school misled students about the quality of its online MBA program — a scandal that led to the departure of the business school’s dean.

Temple did disclose that findings of an investigation concluded that the school, sometimes knowingly, gave false data to U.S, News and World Report for its rankings.

If this latest inquiry finds Temple at fault for what has been called “Inflategate,” students could have their federal loans forgiven, leaving Temple on the hook for that money.

“The wife reached out and asked me the same thing I had asked the father the day I met him: Was there anything we could do? Anything he needed? And I answered her the same way the father had answered me: Just prayer. But that was as hard for her to take as it had been for me.“ — Columnist Helen Ubiñas writes about a couple that helped a dedicated father be by his ailing son’s side.

After the latest fatal accident, columnist Ronnie Polaneczky writes that Duck Boats are a “menace” and explains why the federal government shouldn’t even bother with another investigation.

Let’s just say Chase Utley isn’t the most well-liked baseball player outside of Philly, but columnist Bob Brookover breaks down why Chase Utley will always be “The Man” around here.

They went to Jinxed in Fishtown to buy a bookshelf. Instead, they stumbled upon a collection of long-lost family heirlooms.