How opioids impact the brain, Eagles kick off training camp | Morning Newsletter

The opioid crisis continues to impact communities across America. Now, scientists are focusing on just how opioids impact the brain. A growing understanding of what goes on in our heads could alter the way addiction is treated. The Eagles begin training camp today and officially kick off their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions. There will be no shortage of obstacles in their way. Occupy ICE protesters attempted to make their way to Mayor Kenney’s office on Wednesday, but they hit a roadblock. However, they didn’t leave City Hall empty-handed.
How opioids reshape the brain, what scientists are learning about addiction
As we form habits over time, the brain grows and adapts, making it hard for us to overcome little things like snacking when stressed or keeping your head down in meetings. The impact that drug use has on the brain can be particularly dramatic. The director of Temple’s Center for Substance Abuse Research explained that these changes in the brain are actually ones we can see.
Research suggests that opioids can impact the human brain in multiple ways — both stimulating its pleasure center at the same time that it hurts its ability to reason.
The opioid crisis has swept across Philadelphia, mainly impacting the city’s Kensington section. With a growing understanding of how opioids interact with the human brain, there is hope that addiction treatment can be altered and improved.
Eagles buckle down for training camp after flying high in Super Bowl
It’s time, fellow Eagles fans. Put the memories of that glorious Super Bowl win behind you because the defending champions open training camp today. Camp always kicks off with a ton of storylines, but none is more fascinating than the presence and recovery of Carson Wentz — especially as he shares the quarterback room with the reigning Super Bowl MVP and a new quarterbacks coach.
He’ll also have company in the injury room. A significant amount of high-profile contributors have been nursing injuries this off-season. The Eagles’ repeat hopes could hinge on their successful recoveries during camp.
Whether you have complete health or not, winning back-to-back titles is tough to do in the NFL. However, the oddsmakers in Atlantic City are showing the champs a lot of respect.
Philly’s Occupy ICE protesters take their demands inside City Hall
For weeks, Occupy ICE protesters have called the streets of Philadelphia home, urging the city to withdraw from an agreement that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to access the city’s realtime database of arrests. Their demonstrations had been mostly confined to the streets, but on Wednesday, they attempted to go inside.
Protesters made their way into City Hall in hopes of confronting Mayor Kenney at his office with their demand. That plan was foiled, but they did manage to hold a stairwell and walked away with a promise for a meeting from the mayor.
The protesters’ latest move comes as calls grow nationally to abolish ICE. Mayor Kenney will have to make a decision on the city’s agreement with ICE by an Aug. 31 deadline.
- Writing for the Inquirer, Temple University president Richard Englert and vice president and provost JoAnne Epps offered an apology to students and a promise to fix things after the business school scandal that “should never have occurred.”
- The #MeToo movement has brought down dozens of powerful men, but as my colleague Anna Orso reports, those being prosecuted are now using the name of that very same movement to defend themselves.
- A 2017 study found that a wide range of children in America have little to no ability to swim. A fear of the deep end of the pool isn’t the only barrier to learning. A program is geared at promoting swimming in low-income neighborhoods and it’s making a splash in Philly.
- Residents near Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway felt like they won when Mayor Kenney announced that Made in America would be moved. He reversed course, after a strongly worded op-ed from Jay-Z, leaving residents to wonder if Kenney still represents them.
- A Montgomery County teacher is being investigated by school officials after a video surfaced showing him performing as a Nazi-themed wrestling character. A debate about the persona followed on social media.
- A viral video shows a waitress body-slamming a man who groped her at work. My colleague Katherine Nails writes that watching it took her back to a party where she took a similar approach.
- Sometimes Carolyn Pedleton of West Oak Lane cries when she produces funeral programs to honor the lives of young homicide victims. Her creations look more like comic books than any funeral program you’ve seen.
A fitting throwback post for this Thursday. What a gorgeous view from Philly’s Rail Park, courtesy of @habitually_heather.
- Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has not been afraid to share his message through protests during the national anthem. On Wednesday, he defended that practice on primetime television.
- Vesper Dayclub is designed for capturing those “for the gram” moments as you float with inflatable emojis. In her latest Bar Code, reporter Samantha Melamed dives deep into the world of selfies and frosé to experience Philly’s “freemium” pool.
- Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands — literally. That’s what a local woman reportedly did when a rabid fox attacked her in her yard.
- Tin Angel, an Old City favorite, closed its doors in 2017, leaving Philly music fans missing the venue’s signature approach to live music. Tin Angel’s owner will soon be back in business with a new Manayunk location that draws inspiration from the storied venue.
- Philly’s SoBol location is quickly becoming a destination for the after-yoga, after-spinning crowd that is yearning for açai. The two entrepreneurs behind the city’s first açai bowl-only eatery are ready to expand.
- A survey showed that Latinos in the U.S. were particularly interested in climate change compared to other groups. Philly admitted that its environmental outreach to Latino communities needed work and it’s aiming to address it.
- A Target marketing strategy that leans on a the past of a New York neighborhood is drawing criticism. While Philadelphia hasn’t seen such a faux pas — yet — developers here are trying to figure out how to market businesses that signal gentrification for long-time residents.
Opinions
“If the war on poverty has ended, as the Trump administration recently declared, there’s a huge swath of workers who haven’t heard the news. … The government might like us to believe that the war on poverty is over, but low- and moderate-income Americans are sure to argue the opposite.“ — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that if the federal government is done fighting the war on poverty, states have to step up.
- After examining his press conferences, tweets, and rallies, columnist Elizabeth Wellington explains why President Trump reminds her of the worst in all her ex-boyfriends.
- Columnist Solomon Jones writes that while it might have seemed all about location, Jay-Z’s battle with Mayor Kenney over Made in America was really about the ongoing fights driven by gentrification, race and class.
What we’re reading
- Surveys suggest that 72 percent of U.S. adults say women should take on their husband’s last name after marriage. The Atlantic examines the history of this notion and explores why we don’t see the opposite more often.
- There’s nothing like the original, but some people really get down to cover bands. Rolling Stone examines how EDM cover bands are managing to build massive followings while simply pressing play.
- Years-old, racist and homophobic tweets from an MLB pitcher didn’t stop fans from giving him a standing ovation. The Undefeated’s Jemele Hill asks why he received more understanding than NFL players protesting against bigotry.
- The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar is a Temple alumnus. As The Temple News reports, Nayyar and his wife recently gave the Theater department a donation geared at helping students pursue their dreams despite financial hurdles.
Eagles center Jason Kelce has displayed his talents on the football field. This week, he showed off his musical mastery with the Philadelphia Orchestra. We must say, it wasn’t bad.