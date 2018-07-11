ICE protester sues Philly police, young Pa. farmers shake up industry | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday, Philadelphia. If you’re starting your day with some local organic produce, you’ll be interested in our first story of the morning. In Pennsylvania a new crop of farmers is changing the industry by focusing on sustainable and organic practices, and bringing their young families along for the ride. Back in the city, the Occupy ICE protests continue and one activist is alleging a Philly police officer used excessive force against him during last week’s raid at the protesters’ first camp. Meanwhile, the city must make a decision over its ICE information sharing contract soon. Finally, as the fight over President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee picks up, analysts are worried about the future of the Affordable Care Act. There’s more to come, so let’s dig in.

— Aubrey Nagle





Young MacDonald had a farm? Nationally, the average age of a farmer is 58 years old. But as consumers become more conscientious about where their food comes from, a new generation of farmers is cropping up.

Farming is difficult, time-consuming, and often financially prohibitive work. So why do they do it?

Young people want to build farms centered around organic or more environmentally-sustainable practices and shoppers are (literally) eating it up.

Last week, Occupy ICE protesters outside Philadelphia’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement office had their camp raided by police. Footage from the scene as police destroyed the site garnered national attention.

One protester has now filed a lawsuit against a Philadelphia police officer for allegedly using excessive force against him as the events unfolded. Part of the incident was captured on video.

Protesters want the city to end its arrest information contract with ICE, which expires in August. Officials haven’t made a decision yet, but back when he was on City Council, Mayor Jim Kenney opposed sharing the information with ICE.

Before President Trump announced his pick for the vacant seat in the Supreme Court, Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey said he would oppose any candidate Trump put forward. Unlike some of his fellow Democrats, he left no wiggle room.

His opponent in this November’s elections, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, on the other hand voiced his support for the nominee Monday. The GOP hopes Casey’s move will work against him.

Meanwhile, policy analysts are worried Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, could threaten the Affordable Care Act. If confirmed, Kavanaugh would shift the Supreme Court to the right as challenges to the ACA wind through the legal system.

Opinions

“I’ve often criticized using identity politics to make legal decisions, but now that President Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the bench, I’ve changed my tune.“ — Columnist Christine Flowers on her disappointment that Trump’s pick wasn’t a conservative woman.

If President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination is confirmed, many fear that Roe v. Wade could be overturned. Columnist Abraham Gutman writes, there are many ways Philly men can support a woman’s right to choose — and they should.

Trump’s nomination for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court was, arguably, the most consequential decision of his presidency, and yet it was also his most boring, columnist Will Bunch writes.

Want to give back on your wedding day? Ditch the registry and raise funds for small (but life-changing) grants for those in need instead, like one Philly couple did.