ICE protester sues Philly police, young Pa. farmers shake up industry | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday, Philadelphia. If you’re starting your day with some local organic produce, you’ll be interested in our first story of the morning. In Pennsylvania a new crop of farmers is changing the industry by focusing on sustainable and organic practices, and bringing their young families along for the ride. Back in the city, the Occupy ICE protests continue and one activist is alleging a Philly police officer used excessive force against him during last week’s raid at the protesters’ first camp. Meanwhile, the city must make a decision over its ICE information sharing contract soon. Finally, as the fight over President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee picks up, analysts are worried about the future of the Affordable Care Act. There’s more to come, so let’s dig in.
Like your organic food? Pennsylvania’s young farmers are growing it
Young MacDonald had a farm? Nationally, the average age of a farmer is 58 years old. But as consumers become more conscientious about where their food comes from, a new generation of farmers is cropping up.
Farming is difficult, time-consuming, and often financially prohibitive work. So why do they do it?
Young people want to build farms centered around organic or more environmentally-sustainable practices and shoppers are (literally) eating it up.
Occupy ICE protester sues Philly police officer for using ‘excessive’ force
Last week, Occupy ICE protesters outside Philadelphia’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement office had their camp raided by police. Footage from the scene as police destroyed the site garnered national attention.
One protester has now filed a lawsuit against a Philadelphia police officer for allegedly using excessive force against him as the events unfolded. Part of the incident was captured on video.
Protesters want the city to end its arrest information contract with ICE, which expires in August. Officials haven’t made a decision yet, but back when he was on City Council, Mayor Jim Kenney opposed sharing the information with ICE.
Bob Casey won’t consider Trump’s Supreme Court pick. GOP hopes to make him pay
Before President Trump announced his pick for the vacant seat in the Supreme Court, Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey said he would oppose any candidate Trump put forward. Unlike some of his fellow Democrats, he left no wiggle room.
His opponent in this November’s elections, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, on the other hand voiced his support for the nominee Monday. The GOP hopes Casey’s move will work against him.
Meanwhile, policy analysts are worried Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, could threaten the Affordable Care Act. If confirmed, Kavanaugh would shift the Supreme Court to the right as challenges to the ACA wind through the legal system.
What you need to know today
- In many local counties, annual property tax hikes are becoming the norm as schools fight for funding — and they aren’t going away any time soon.
- The release of a grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in Pennsylvania was recently stalled by the state Supreme Court. Now, a new filing has revealed details of the report and the initials of those opposing its release.
- A year ago, a Hatfield man was dubbed a dark web mastermind who pulled off a brazen $40 million Bitcoin heist. In a wild twist, the case against him crumbled and authorities now say he stole only $150.
- President Trump has pardoned the two ranchers who, upon being sentenced for intentionally and maliciously setting fires on public lands, sparked an armed occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016.
- Cyclists formed a human bike lane on 22nd Street in Southwest Center City Tuesday to highlight the poorly maintained route there. The new Wawa nearby on South Street has added yet another hazard to the route.
- On Monday, Lyft driver Kenita Jalivay found herself driving through the scene of a terrible crime in South Philly. For the emotional distress, Lyft gave her $5.
That’s Interesting
- The Process has gone high-tech: the Sixers are using a variety of apps and gadgets to track their players’ progress, and one tracker is keeping an eye on Markelle Fultz’s and Ben Simmons’ quirky jump shots.
- It’s been three months since the arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks sparked a national backlash. In the aftermath, some customers have changed their coffee habits for good.
- The sale of most of Jose Garces’ restaurant empire was approved Tuesday, which means two of his restaurants will close this weekend.
- For beach-goers using wheelchairs, getting to the sand can be a struggle. But Brigantine is making it much easier thanks to some newly installed mats that are helping senior citizens and families, too.
- Flagship retail shops are closing on Walnut Street in Center City, but more experiential establishments like SoulCycle and Warby Parker are thriving. Columnist Elizabeth Wellington says the change reflects our new definition of “luxury.”
- Taylor Swift is in town this weekend, and one local fan is trying to get her attention in a unique way: yarn bombing popular Philly destinations.
- Love good food and good design? Add two new Philly restaurants — one inside the Art Museum with Frank Gehry’s touch and one Instagram-worthy West Philly bistro — to your to-dine list.
Opinions
“I’ve often criticized using identity politics to make legal decisions, but now that President Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the bench, I’ve changed my tune.“ — Columnist Christine Flowers on her disappointment that Trump’s pick wasn’t a conservative woman.
- If President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination is confirmed, many fear that Roe v. Wade could be overturned. Columnist Abraham Gutman writes, there are many ways Philly men can support a woman’s right to choose — and they should.
- Trump’s nomination for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court was, arguably, the most consequential decision of his presidency, and yet it was also his most boring, columnist Will Bunch writes.
What we’re reading
- A groundbreaking is set for the latest iteration of Sharswood’s North Philly Peace Par. But, as PlanPhilly, explains, it’s no ordinary park — its design incorporates Afrofuturistic architecture from the ground up.
- The Philadelphia Citizen’s latest story on how BalletX is defying the odds to connect with audiences in Philadelphia and beyond will make you want to get up and dance.
- The school choice debate is a complex one to be sure, but WHYY’s latest uses two families — one in Philly, one in Pittsburgh — and some very interesting charts to provide perspective.
- A harrowing BuzzFeed report is a stark reminder of the immigration crisis still playing out along the U.S.-Mexico border. Pregnant women say they have miscarried in immigration detention, been denied medical care, shackled around the stomach, and abused.
- ICE has kept watch over a small Arkansas town for as long as the agency has existed. As the Ringer reports, tensions between residents and ICE came to a head over a cockfighting ring, raising all kinds of questions for the community.
Your Daily Dose of | Goodwill
Want to give back on your wedding day? Ditch the registry and raise funds for small (but life-changing) grants for those in need instead, like one Philly couple did.