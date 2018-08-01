Police shut down anti-ICE camp, federal judge blocks 3D-printed guns | Morning Newsletter

Can you believe it’s August already? It’s no ordinary first of the month, either; it’s also “no more paper SEPTA transfers” day. (They’re still working on the name.) As of today, you can no longer purchase the paper passes. It’s all Key or nothing. Before you dive into this morning’s news, you might want to grab a box of tissues. My colleague Mike Sielski’s column on the passing of a beloved local high school football ref is a tear-jerker. Late last night, there were new developments in the 3D-printed gun files saga: a federal judge has essentially halted the files from being published. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this story as it unfolds.

Mike Abbatiello was devoted to his wife, his family, and his job as a Delaware high school football referee — so devoted, in fact, that only one thing could stop him from doing it.

Married 49 years and refereeing for nearly 40, Abbatiello was well-known for his fidelity to the sport. His wife Donna was used to last-minute calls to the field when a substitute was needed.

Columnist Mike Sielski’s latest story follows the last day of Abbatiello’s life, spent doing what he loved to do.

After a Texas nonprofit’s desire to publicly post files that would enable the 3D-printing of guns sparked outrage and legal challenges, a federal judge issued a restraining order late Tuesday effectively blocking their plans.

President Trump added his voice to the debate, tweeting Tuesday that the idea “doesn’t seem to make much sense!” His State Department allowed the blueprint files to be posted after years of legal challenges.

Meanwhile, in Bucks County, the families of two of the four young men murdered by Cosmo DiNardo last year joined officials Tuesday to push for stricter gun laws they say could have prevented the killings.

Dozens of protesters blocked traffic Tuesday as the Philadelphia police began shutting down the Occupy ICE camp that had sprung up at Broad and Arch Streets.

The demonstrators had moved there after being evicted from spots at City Hall and outside the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

Four protesters were handcuffed and taken away during the long, loud demonstration in Center City. Despite the challenges, Occupy ICE leaders say the group will keep organizing.

Opinions

“Changing how public schools are planned, managed and funded requires a long-term outlook. The magnitude of what’s at stake – our children’s future – should compel us to work with our school districts, not against them.“ — Anisa Heming, director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council, on building sustainable schools to solve hazardous classrooms.

This year the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program is set to expire, and David Wulf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is urging Congress to protect it long-term.

In wake of a Texas nonprofit’s desire to allow anyone to download files for 3D-printing guns, columnist Stu Bykofsky writes that home gunmakers should be regulated like manufacturers.

Your Daily Dose of | Ceramics

Local potters are having an Instagram moment, bringing viral attention to their wares and the Philly art scene. (The cute dogs don’t hurt.)