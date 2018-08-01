Police shut down anti-ICE camp, federal judge blocks 3D-printed guns | Morning Newsletter

Can you believe it’s August already? It’s no ordinary first of the month, either; it’s also “no more paper SEPTA transfers” day. (They’re still working on the name.) As of today, you can no longer purchase the paper passes. It’s all Key or nothing. Before you dive into this morning’s news, you might want to grab a box of tissues. My colleague Mike Sielski’s column on the passing of a beloved local high school football ref is a tear-jerker. Late last night, there were new developments in the 3D-printed gun files saga: a federal judge has essentially halted the files from being published. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this story as it unfolds.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
The last night of the best referee in high school football
Mike Abbatiello was devoted to his wife, his family, and his job as a Delaware high school football referee — so devoted, in fact, that only one thing could stop him from doing it.
Married 49 years and refereeing for nearly 40, Abbatiello was well-known for his fidelity to the sport. His wife Donna was used to last-minute calls to the field when a substitute was needed.
Columnist Mike Sielski’s latest story follows the last day of Abbatiello’s life, spent doing what he loved to do.
Federal judge blocks publication of 3D-printed gun blueprints
After a Texas nonprofit’s desire to publicly post files that would enable the 3D-printing of guns sparked outrage and legal challenges, a federal judge issued a restraining order late Tuesday effectively blocking their plans.
President Trump added his voice to the debate, tweeting Tuesday that the idea “doesn’t seem to make much sense!” His State Department allowed the blueprint files to be posted after years of legal challenges.
Meanwhile, in Bucks County, the families of two of the four young men murdered by Cosmo DiNardo last year joined officials Tuesday to push for stricter gun laws they say could have prevented the killings.
Police shut down new Occupy ICE camp
Dozens of protesters blocked traffic Tuesday as the Philadelphia police began shutting down the Occupy ICE camp that had sprung up at Broad and Arch Streets.
The demonstrators had moved there after being evicted from spots at City Hall and outside the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.
Four protesters were handcuffed and taken away during the long, loud demonstration in Center City. Despite the challenges, Occupy ICE leaders say the group will keep organizing.
What you need to know today
- Supporters of Michael White, the 21-year-old accused of fatally stabbing developer Sean Schellenger in Rittenhouse last month, gathered for a vigil and a rally yesterday. White is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing today in which the District Attorney’s office is expected to pursue a third-degree murder, rather than a first-degree charge that carries a mandatory life sentence.
- Cheyney University, the nation’s oldest historically black college, is staging a comeback with the help of new partners, Thomas Jefferson University and… Starbucks?
- Just in time for yesterday’s trade deadline, the Phillies made two new acquisitions: two-time all-star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays and lefty reliever Aaron Loup from the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Mayor Jim Kenney has negotiated new contracts with Philly’s four major labor unions in an effort to reform the city’s severely underfunded pension plan. Finance experts say they still won’t reach their funding targets.
- It’s been two decades since cleanup of a toxic South Jersey “Superfund” site contaminated with lead and other toxins began. Now the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to (finally) finish the job.
- The Pennsylvania Department of Health awarded 13 permits to cannabis cultivators Tuesday but, once again, Philadelphia medical marijuana growers were shut out.
A reflection in a puddle looking like Photoshop, but it ain’t.
That’s Interesting
- Bucks County Batman is not the hero we deserve, but he’s definitely the one we need right now. The costume aficionado is going viral for his own brand of vigilante justice: cleaning up graffiti.
- Cast members from the upcoming film Crazy Rich Asians took a trip to Philly Tuesday to eat a $120 cheesesteak, because nothing says “excess” like adding truffles to an already perfect dish. (The novel the film is based on, by the way, is fantastic.)
- Speaking of cheesesteaks, DJ Khaled was in town for Monday’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert and stopped by not one, but two local cheesesteak icons. No, Pat’s was not one of them.
- Student loan debt surpassed $1.5 trillion earlier this year — yes, that’s a t, not an m or even a b. Two local colleges are trying to ease this burden by offering students a new solution: paying a percentage of their future income.
- The microneedling craze has made its way to our region. The anti-aging treatment involves using teeny tiny needles to poke microscopic holes in your face. And yes, it hurts.
Opinions
“Changing how public schools are planned, managed and funded requires a long-term outlook. The magnitude of what’s at stake – our children’s future – should compel us to work with our school districts, not against them.“ — Anisa Heming, director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council, on building sustainable schools to solve hazardous classrooms.
- This year the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program is set to expire, and David Wulf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is urging Congress to protect it long-term.
- In wake of a Texas nonprofit’s desire to allow anyone to download files for 3D-printing guns, columnist Stu Bykofsky writes that home gunmakers should be regulated like manufacturers.
What we’re reading
- The New York Times has traced the arc of a five-year-old boy separated from his mother at the U.S. border and reunited in Philadelphia from happy-go-lucky to anxious and unresponsive. It’s a devastating look at the long-term effects of the nation’s border policies.
- One century ago, days of race riots rocked the Grays Ferry neighborhood. In a wide-ranging PlanPhilly report, 100 years later residents say the local demographics are shifting again.
- Finally, you can discover why Buffalo Exchange never buys your clothes, thanks to a Philadelphia Magazine interview with the Center City store manager.
- Bloomberg’s fascinating interactive visual exploration of how America uses its land, from forests to cities to pastures, is as educational as it is engaging.
- Now for something less educational: the Ringer has put together a list of the 100 best TV episodes this century. (You know I can’t resist a debatable list.) It features everything from The Sopranos to Laguna Beach.
Your Daily Dose of | Ceramics
Local potters are having an Instagram moment, bringing viral attention to their wares and the Philly art scene. (The cute dogs don’t hurt.)