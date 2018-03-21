Another nor'easter arrives, nearly 100 file to run for Congress | Morning Newsletter

news

Another nor'easter arrives, nearly 100 file to run for Congress

by Aubrey Nagle
Some “spring” we’re having, huh? I feel like a broken record this morning, but we do have the latest updates for you on today’s nor’easter. Plus, we’re taking a look at the nearly 100 people running for Congress in Pennsylvania and how the downsizing of Philly prisons is affecting inmates and staff. Bundle up, grab a warm drink, and dive into the news. And maybe just stay inside if you can.

Another nor’easter: the latest forecast and closings

Camera icon Jessica Griffin
Snow Falls at the corner of Broad and Morris Streets, in South Philadelphia, Tuesday March 20th, 2018.

It’s going to snow. Schools are closed, public transit’s on a modified schedule. It’s March. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

“Wait, I thought we were only getting a few inches?” Yeah, well, things change. Precipitation is expected to turn to snow later this morning, with snow totals of up to a foot or more projected in the region by the time the storm ends tonight.

Overnight forecasts warned Philly could see 8-12 inches of white stuff — and you bet we’re in danger of breaking some winter records.

Philly jails are downsizing, yet overtime continues to climb

Philadelphia’s jail population has fallen by 27 percent over the past two years. Yet overtime costs at the city’s five main jails have climbed to around $26 million and staffing shortages plague the system.

What’s the problem? Depends on who you ask. The correction officers’ union blames mismanagement and bad hiring. Commissioner Blanche Carney says officers are abusing sick leave.

The result? Prisoners locked down in their cells for days at a time. 

These are Pennsylvania’s congressional hopefuls

Yesterday was the deadline for Pennsylvanians to file their petitions to run for Congress, and nearly 100 people did so in what’s sure to be a wild election season.

A new congressional map is now in place ahead of the May primary vote, too. You can find out who’s running in your district (and, um, where that district actually is) right here.

One person hoping to appear on those ballots with “Philadelphia” next to his name is Lt. Gov. Mike Stack. His opponents argue, however, he doesn’t live in Philly like his nominating papers say.

What you need to know today

Camera icon Signe Wilkinson
March 21, 2018

“Welcome to spring, or rather, the new, abnormal version of spring, as climate change has completely upended spring’s apple cart, and the elegant, once-predictable parade of flowers opening, birds migrating north, and creatures emerging from long winter naps is likely permanently altered.” — Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education director Mike Weilbacher on why we all need to commit to cooling the climate.

What we’re reading

