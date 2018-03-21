Another nor'easter arrives, nearly 100 file to run for Congress | Morning Newsletter

Some “spring” we’re having, huh? I feel like a broken record this morning, but we do have the latest updates for you on today’s nor’easter. Plus, we’re taking a look at the nearly 100 people running for Congress in Pennsylvania and how the downsizing of Philly prisons is affecting inmates and staff. Bundle up, grab a warm drink, and dive into the news. And maybe just stay inside if you can.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





It’s going to snow. Schools are closed, public transit’s on a modified schedule. It’s March. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

“Wait, I thought we were only getting a few inches?” Yeah, well, things change. Precipitation is expected to turn to snow later this morning, with snow totals of up to a foot or more projected in the region by the time the storm ends tonight.

Overnight forecasts warned Philly could see 8-12 inches of white stuff — and you bet we’re in danger of breaking some winter records.

Philadelphia’s jail population has fallen by 27 percent over the past two years. Yet overtime costs at the city’s five main jails have climbed to around $26 million and staffing shortages plague the system.

What’s the problem? Depends on who you ask. The correction officers’ union blames mismanagement and bad hiring. Commissioner Blanche Carney says officers are abusing sick leave.

The result? Prisoners locked down in their cells for days at a time.

Yesterday was the deadline for Pennsylvanians to file their petitions to run for Congress, and nearly 100 people did so in what’s sure to be a wild election season.

A new congressional map is now in place ahead of the May primary vote, too. You can find out who’s running in your district (and, um, where that district actually is) right here.

One person hoping to appear on those ballots with “Philadelphia” next to his name is Lt. Gov. Mike Stack. His opponents argue, however, he doesn’t live in Philly like his nominating papers say.

Opinions

“Welcome to spring, or rather, the new, abnormal version of spring, as climate change has completely upended spring’s apple cart, and the elegant, once-predictable parade of flowers opening, birds migrating north, and creatures emerging from long winter naps is likely permanently altered.” — Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education director Mike Weilbacher on why we all need to commit to cooling the climate.

As students protest a new Temple University pocket park named after a board chair who’s Bill Cosby’s former lawyer, columnist Ronnie Polaneczky suggests they name a sexual assault crisis center after him instead.

The city continues its fight against the opioid epidemic, but, as Solomon Jones writes, the black community is still dealing with the fallout from the crack epidemic. He suggests ways the city can repair the damage.

Your Daily Dose of | Sage

Smudging — the ceremonial burning of sage or other herbs as a spiritual cleansing or blessing — is so popular with millennials and Gen Xers these days that some stores have trouble keeping it in stock.

