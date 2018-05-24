Eagles react to NFL anthem rule, Atlantic City's first casino stays in the game | Morning Newsletter

Hey there, Philly. It looks like another bright and sunny day is headed our way, which kind of makes me wish I was at the beach. Making my daydreams worse: my colleagues explaining how Resorts casino in A.C. survived the city’s many iterations and how the Boardwalk came to be. At least I can read about the Shore? Another hot topic this morning that will surely survive the holiday weekend: the NFL’s new rule about protesting (or, rather, not protesting) during the national anthem. Opinions and hot takes are flying, folks. Let’s get to it.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





The only word to describe it is lucky: Resorts, the first casino to open in Atlantic City, is still rolling along. It celebrates 40 years in its pre-Prohibition era building this weekend. (The Boardwalk, on the other hand, has been kicking since 1870, when frustrated train conductors drove the city to build it.)

However it happened, Resort is now poised to welcome a new wave of tourists back to the Boardwalk in the midst of yet another promised renaissance for the blighted gambling town.

The key to it all? Bringing back not just tourists, but jobs and investment to residents and keeping the money in town.

Following a season rife with controversy over protests during the national anthem, the NFL courted backlash Wednesday by issuing a new policy: if you’re on the sidelines, you must stand during the song. If you don’t want to stand, you can wait in the locker room.

Naturally, everyone had an opinion about it. Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long both released statements opposing the decision and vowing to continue their fight. The American Civil Liberties Union and members of the sports media spoke out against it, too.

Columnist Bob Ford writes that, while the league says it supports protesters, hiding them away shows they only care about the bottom line.

The national war on opioids has led to proposals for safe injection sites, needle exchange programs, and even art centers for community healing. But at the doctor’s office, another tactic is causing controversy: restricting the prescription of pain pills.

An effort to stop new patients from becoming dependent on opioids has meant new rules for prescribing, and some doctors and chronic pain patients say those rules hurt law-abiding citizens. Even when patients aren’t addicted, however, doctors are wary of cutting off longtime users suddenly — withdrawal is too painful.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Lower Moyamensing #philly#ourphilly A post shared by Anthony Pezzotti (@anthony.pezzotti) on May 21, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT

Warm weather means jumping rope and playing outside! Nice shot, @anthony.pezzotti.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Evacuating the encampments should be a part of the City’s comprehensive drug and homelessness plan. It should be the last step, not the first.“ — Economist Abraham Gutman on why closing the Kensington encampments before Philly has a safe injection site is a mistake.

As he looks to make deals with North Korea and Iran, President Trump is using his instincts, which, Trudy Rubin writes, could embroil the U.S. in new wars.

Haddonfield Memorial High School alum Michael DeFeo says his hometown has work to do after reports that a Haddonfield student athlete used a racial slur against a black competitor.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Ships

The tall ships are coming! Sail Philadelphia, a five-day festival celebrating the city’s maritime history docks this weekend.