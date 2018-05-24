Eagles react to NFL anthem rule, Atlantic City's first casino stays in the game | Morning Newsletter

Hey there, Philly. It looks like another bright and sunny day is headed our way, which kind of makes me wish I was at the beach. Making my daydreams worse: my colleagues explaining how Resorts casino in A.C. survived the city’s many iterations and how the Boardwalk came to be. At least I can read about the Shore? Another hot topic this morning that will surely survive the holiday weekend: the NFL’s new rule about protesting (or, rather, not protesting) during the national anthem. Opinions and hot takes are flying, folks. Let’s get to it.
How Resorts, Atlantic City’s first casino, is still in the game
The only word to describe it is lucky: Resorts, the first casino to open in Atlantic City, is still rolling along. It celebrates 40 years in its pre-Prohibition era building this weekend. (The Boardwalk, on the other hand, has been kicking since 1870, when frustrated train conductors drove the city to build it.)
However it happened, Resort is now poised to welcome a new wave of tourists back to the Boardwalk in the midst of yet another promised renaissance for the blighted gambling town.
The key to it all? Bringing back not just tourists, but jobs and investment to residents and keeping the money in town.
Eagles, fans react to new NFL national anthem rule
Following a season rife with controversy over protests during the national anthem, the NFL courted backlash Wednesday by issuing a new policy: if you’re on the sidelines, you must stand during the song. If you don’t want to stand, you can wait in the locker room.
Naturally, everyone had an opinion about it. Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long both released statements opposing the decision and vowing to continue their fight. The American Civil Liberties Union and members of the sports media spoke out against it, too.
Columnist Bob Ford writes that, while the league says it supports protesters, hiding them away shows they only care about the bottom line.
Longtime pain patients lost in the battle against the opioid crisis
The national war on opioids has led to proposals for safe injection sites, needle exchange programs, and even art centers for community healing. But at the doctor’s office, another tactic is causing controversy: restricting the prescription of pain pills.
An effort to stop new patients from becoming dependent on opioids has meant new rules for prescribing, and some doctors and chronic pain patients say those rules hurt law-abiding citizens. Even when patients aren’t addicted, however, doctors are wary of cutting off longtime users suddenly — withdrawal is too painful.
What you need to know today
- District Attorney Larry Krasner has made his first decision over whether or not to charge a police officer in a shooting — his office has determined a cop was justified in fatally shooting an unarmed man.
- Former Phillies star Lenny Dykstra was arrested in North Jersey Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill an Uber driver. And then he started tweeting Taylor Swift lyrics.
- Speaking of tweeting, a federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Trump blocking critics on Twitter violates the First Amendment, but they didn’t order him to stop.
- Support for Mayor Jim Kenney could be fading in his old neighborhood. Some say Jimmy from South Philly doesn’t hold much clout there any more.
- Queen Village residents now know what project may be coming to a lot along Fourth and Bainbridge Streets: a six-story building with apartments, a 149-car parking garage, and a Target.
- Starbucks is set to temporarily close its stores Tuesday, May 29 to give its employees racial bias training. A video released Wednesday gives a sneak peek at the curriculum.
That’s Interesting
- If you’re headed to Solo: A Star Wars Story this weekend you may see a seven-foot-tall former Penn State basketball player on screen — but you’ll have to look pretty hard, he’ll be wearing a Chewbacca costume.
- Is Delaware County’s Lansdowne the region’s next downtown destination? With a new artist coworking space, vegan restaurants, a record store, and more millennial magnets, it’s certainly trying to be.
- Trot on over to Devon this weekend and you’ll find the longest-running multibreed horse show in the country. Here’s what you need to know about the Devon Horse Show.
- Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. But before you jump into vacation mode and all the not-so-healthy habits that come with it, remember these seven simple steps for staying in shape.
- You don’t need nice weather — or a course, for that matter — to go golfing in Philly. A new golf simulator bar is now open on Delaware Avenue. Need a golf buddy? There’s a website for that, too.
- The Comcast Technology Center isn’t open just yet, but we now know James Beard Award-winning chef Greg Vernick will bring a new concept to the Four Seasons Hotel there.
Opinions
“Evacuating the encampments should be a part of the City’s comprehensive drug and homelessness plan. It should be the last step, not the first.“ — Economist Abraham Gutman on why closing the Kensington encampments before Philly has a safe injection site is a mistake.
- As he looks to make deals with North Korea and Iran, President Trump is using his instincts, which, Trudy Rubin writes, could embroil the U.S. in new wars.
- Haddonfield Memorial High School alum Michael DeFeo says his hometown has work to do after reports that a Haddonfield student athlete used a racial slur against a black competitor.
Your Daily Dose of | Ships
The tall ships are coming! Sail Philadelphia, a five-day festival celebrating the city’s maritime history docks this weekend.