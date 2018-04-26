Philadelphia march honors LGBT people of color, medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Philly, Eagles set for NFL Draft | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. Yesterday marked a first for Philly as a march was held to celebrate the city’s LGBT people of color — another step for a community that the city admits has long been discriminated against. Despite some roadblocks, medical marijuana patients in Philadelphia will soon have four new dispensaries within city limits and on Wednesday, the location of Center City’s first one was announced. During tonight’s NFL Draft, a new player could be joining the Eagles’ quest for another title and we have plenty of thoughts on who that player might be. There’s a lot of ground to cover, so let’s get started.
This week, we have launched a new commenting system on Philly.com that will make it easier for our staff to facilitate discussions and support respectful and productive conversations on our website. Join in on the conversation, and let us know what you think.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Philly hosts its first march to celebrate LGBT people of color
On Wednesday, chants of “I’m proud of my black skin, I’m proud of my brown skin,” rang out in Center City as Philadelphia had its first march to celebrate LGBT people of color. The event marked the beginning of the Philadelphia Black Pride festival.
Philadelphia is still attempting to overcome a legacy of racism in the Gayborhood — a neighborhood that the city admits has dealt with discrimination for decades.
Mayor Kenney addressed the march saying, “You are my brothers and sisters. You are human beings who deserve dignity.” Attendees spoke with us about the progress they believe Philly has made in addressing racism in the LGBT community.
Four medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Philly, Center City’s first to arrive this fall
Philadelphia has been late to the game when it comes to medical marijuana dispensaries compared to the rest of the state, but that will be changing over the next few months.
Four dispensaries are on the horizon for patients in Philly and all of them are set to open by the fall — a reality that Mayor Kenney believes will “make critical treatments more accessible to patients in need.”
Yesterday, it was announced that Center City will get its first dispensary this fall on Sansom Street, but it won’t be the city’s first. Philly’s first dispensary will take root in Fishtown next month and locations will follow in Northeast and South Philadelphia.
NFL Draft kicks off tonight, Eagles on the clock at No. 32
Tonight, the Eagles will welcome the newest bird to the nest as the NFL Draft kicks off in Dallas. Last season, Philly played host for this event, but will go into enemy territory this time around.
If you plan on watching the draft, prepare for a late evening. One downside of winning the Super Bowl — if there is such a thing — is that you select last in the first round. That means the Eagles should be making a pick just minutes before midnight.
So, who will that lucky player be? I don’t know, but I bet one my colleagues does. Reporters Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and Jeff McLane have made their predictions and Zach Berman has a look at 10 players to watch out for.
What you need to know today
- Wednesday marked the second time in less than a year that Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault case was placed in the hands of a jury. After 10 hours, they were unable to reach a verdict. Deliberations will resume today.
- Despite some opposition from parents, the Abington School Board has approved a $25 million donation from billionaire Stephen Schwarzman to Abington High School. To ease concerns, the board is promising complete transparency around how the money is spent.
- Philadelphia’s new school board will have the task of revitalizing the struggling district when they take over on July 1. The group got quite an earful from the public last night in its first stop on a citywide listening tour.
- In Pennsylvania, Meek Mill’s probation situation is not an outlier. In fact, the state has the third-highest rate of citizens on probation or parole in the U.S., according to a new study.
- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is asking City Council for more money for his office — an extra $5 million to be exact. He said the money will help to address diversity and pay inequities among his staff.
- Police say Jennair Gerardot planned the murder-suicide that ended her life, and the life of Meredith Chapman, as revenge. As reporter David Gambacorta writes, there were signs that Gerardot was unraveling for months.
- Philadelphia police are working to identify a suspect they say stabbed two teenage boys in the Market-Frankford Line subway concourse at Eighth and Market Streets yesterday. Both teens were hospitalized in critical condition.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
Sixers won their playoff game at the Wells Fargo Center last night! #sixers #76ers #76ersnation #wellsfargo #ourphilly #phillydotcom #phillyunknown #ilovephilly #jj_philadelphia #6abcaction #abc #fox29 #cnn #msnbc #cbs3 #nbc10 #peopledelphia #go_philadelphia #visitphilly #uwishunu #phillymag #phillysports #phillyviews #instafollow #instalike #sixersgame #nbaplayoffs #phillies #philly_igers
A post shared by Alyssa Cwanger (@alyssacwangerll) on
We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
That’s Interesting
- Imagine going back in time in hip-hop and being able to hear from Jay-Z, the Notorious B.I.G., and other artists before they made it big. Thanks to longtime Philly radio personality Colby Colb, you can do just that.
- One of our city’s most iconic sporting events, The Penn Relays, start today for its 124th year. As the runners get set, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.
- Former WIP host Chris Carlin left the sports radio station to return to New York, replacing radio legend Mike Francesa. At this point, he probably wishes he stayed in Philly.
- If you’re yearning for the old South Philly, my colleague Samantha Melamed points you in the direction of Italian bar and restaurant Villa di Roma, a spot some say exists in a time capsule.
- How would you have reacted, sitting in Starbucks during the controversial arrests of two black men? Howard Stevenson, a black professor at the University of Pennsylvania asked that question to a room full of white teachers and it drew some very complex responses.
- The Rocky (re)Runs art exhibit in South Philly is an artistic spin on the Rocky movies. Who better to interpret it all than Sylvester Stallone himself?
- Margate residents were not pleased when protective dunes were built along their stretch of the Jersey Shore, but one man has an idea to change Margate’s landscape that he believes will help people cope.
Opinions
“I’ve found myself frowning in Judgey McJudgey-like disgust at much of the ‘unladylike’ behavior in today’s pop-culture sphere. … But then I began to think deeply about my cavalier use of the word messy. I realized two things: That I was a hater. And that these alleged messy women were #winning.” — Columnist Elizabeth Wellington writes that so-called “messy” women might just liberate all women.
- Columnist Solomon Jones writes that we are living in a resurgence of American racism. He explains why Philadelphia is now ground zero for the discussion of race in America.
- The Sixers celebrated the return of Meek Mill to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night following his release from prison. Columnist Christine Flowers writes that the team’s glorification of Mill has caused her to jump off their bandwagon.
What we’re reading
- There’s no doubt that Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will hear his name called early in tonight’s NFL Draft. FiveThirtyEight dives into the numbers to explain why selecting Barkley might be a bad move.
- There were plenty of signs of affection between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the U.S. TIME breaks down how Macron took a much more critical approach to Trump in his address to Congress.
- Aside from good food quality, all diners want a good atmosphere and a restaurant that’s Instagram friendly. Philadelphia Magazine highlights the Philly spots that check both boxes.
- They say one person’s trash could be another’s treasure? Variety highlights the music industry equivalent, explaining how a catchy No. 1 hit you’ve probably heard on the radio, was passed around by 12 singers before becoming a chart-topper.
- We all have preconceived notions about summer movies — car chases, explosions, etc. But Vox has compiled a list of 29 upcoming summer films that should have something for every movie-goer’s tastes.
Your Daily Dose of | Cheer
There’s just something about Rittenhouse Square’s dedicated caretaker Carlos Rowland. He knows the area inside and out, and greets everyone with a smile.