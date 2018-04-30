A guide to Mexican South Philly, the Eagles' unusual draft | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. Boy, do we have a treat for you today. Restaurant critic Craig LaBan has put together a mouth-watering guide to South Philly’s Mexican eateries from Pennsport to Bella Vista and beyond. Consider your lunch (and dinner, and dessert) plans made. Foodies, this should keep you occupied for quite a while. We’ve also taken a look back at the Eagles’ NFL draft weekend and its … surprising results. Let’s just say it involves Cowboys fans. In other good news, there’s a week of warm weather ahead, which feels right since it’s gonna be May.
Puebla-delphia: Exploring South Philly’s Mexican food scene
Warning: you’re about to be very hungry. Restaurant critic Craig LaBan is celebrating “Puebla-delphia” with a brand new guide to South Philly’s Mexican food scene. Comprised of nearly 40 restaurants, his compendium includes new reviews, a glossary, and a map to find it all.
During his research, he took another look at “South Philly’s most complete Mexican restaurant,” Blue Corn, and gave it an extra bell since his first review, doing the same for his “family’s go-to taqueria,” Mole Poblano.
But it doesn’t stop at just restaurants. There are bakeries, markets, and even ice cream shops on the list, too. You might need to clear your calendar just to try it all.
Philly federal jail will no longer block kids from seeing their dads
A visitation policy for pretrial inmates at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia has barred unaccompanied minors and excluding visitors who aren’t immediate family.
That means about 100 inmates weren’t able to see their children — until now.
Starting today, a new policy will help reunite families thanks to a class-action lawsuit that fought the old rules. But it’s not a perfect solution: those with children by more than one other parent may still struggle.
Eagles troll Dallas, pick up rugby player in unusual NFL draft
The reigning Super Bowl champs had an unusual NFL draft weekend. The Eagles took their first pick in the second round by drafting tight end Dallas Goedert. The pick was announced by former kicker David Akers, who took the opportunity to troll Cowboys fans on their own turf in a speech that would’ve made Jason Kelce proud.
Among their four other picks, the Eagles also picked up a 346-pound rugby player who’s never played football. In an unexpected move, the Birds passed on running backs — and then Howie Roseman revealed fan favorite Darren Sproles is returning. Those underdogs never cease to surprise the fans.
What you need to know today
- Pennsylvania’s congressional map, overturned this year as a partisan gerrymander, was drawn by Republicans, but they had some surprising co-conspirators way back when: three dozen state Democrats. The new map has already impacted the state primary elections, just two weeks away. The unusually crowded contests can thank a wave of interest among women, a surge of activism on the left and Republican retirements.
- Temple University has rescinded Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after the entertainer was found guilty last week of drugging and assaulting a former Temple employee.
- “Skinny Joey” Merlino, the reputed boss of the Philadelphia mob, pleaded guilty to a gambling-related charge in federal court Friday. It’s the first time the mobster has admitted to criminal conduct in his decades-long fight with the law.
- U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, a Delaware County republican, resigned from Congress Friday. He also said he’s paying back the $39,000 of taxpayer funds he used to settle a sexual harassment accusation with a former aide.
- The Sixers play the Celtics tonight at 8 p.m. in Boston, their first game in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Man in the Awesome Mask, Joel Embiid, will be key to moving past the competition
- Today, April 30, is celebrated in Vietnam as Reunification Day, but for many Philly-area Vietnamese it marks the loss of South Vietnam. So they’ll honor their lost country by raising a different flag.
- Today is the final day of National Poetry Month and thus the perfect day to explore the poems readers said are their favorites, from Emily Dickinson to Eugene Field.
- The Penn Relays took over the University of Pennsylvania this weekend, and local sprinters and vaulters shone bright among the competition. But there was plenty of national cache on display: Olympian and reigning 100 meter champ Justin Gatlin steered the USA team to victory Saturday.
- Amazon is raising the price tag for its Prime service to $119. But there are still a few ways you can save.
- An injury might explain why J.P. Crawford has been struggling for the past few games. The Phillies shortstop is on the disabled list after straining his right forearm.
- In an extensive interview with the Inquirer, celebrity chef Jose Garces has fired back at the investors suing him and conceded the future is cloudy for the Garces Group.
- Down the Shore, red foxes have been disappearing from Brigantine for years and residents finally know why. It’s all about the piping plover. (That’s a bird.)
Opinions
“I remember how horrified I was when I dug into those crimes. ‘It’s premeditated rape,’ I thought to myself. And the perfect crime.“ — Nicole Weisensee Egan on investigating Bill Cosby for the Daily News in 2005 and hearing the verdict 13 years later.
- Five black women feel they were recently racially profiled at a golf course in York County, Pennsylvania, when they were asked to leave despite being members. Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes, compared to the recent arrests at a Center City Starbucks, they were lucky they got off easy.
- The story of two-year-old Alfie Evans, a British boy fighting for his life in a Liverpool hospital, has made columnist Christine Flowers thankful for recent Pennsylvania legislation on Down syndrome.
What we’re reading
- You may not have expected to read a quick, quirky essay on the importance of birds today, but a curious tribute from Philadelphia Magazine is a much-needed reprieve from the news cycle.
- A PlanPhilly story on a new way the Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping tenants move out of high-poverty neighborhoods also explains why the program has struggled with concentrated poverty.
- Is Shawn Smith the next Meek Mill? Fans will want to get to know the young emcee with a new Philadelphia Weekly profile on the Philly native.
- A few months ago, a conservancy official found a treasure trove of long-forgotten photo slides from New York City parks in the summer of 1978. Viewing a selection of the pictures in the New York Times is like stepping into a time machine.
- Female-focused networking events like the Pennsylvania Conference for Women are all the rage among millennials. But Fast Company wonders, do these conferences provide safe spaces for attendees or herd them into pink silos?
The exclamation point, ubiquitous in work and personal emails alike, is facing a semi-serious backlash. (But how else would we express excitement over free food in the office kitchen?!)