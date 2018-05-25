Making the most of your Memorial Day weekend, court upholds transgender student rights| Morning Newsletter

The sun is shining (for now), birds are chirping (or is that a siren?), and another weekend is upon us in Philadelphia. And, per usual, whether you’re staying in town or going down the Shore, we’ve got the guides to help make it a memorable Memorial Day weekend for you and yours. In other news, an appeals court quickly ruled yesterday to allow transgender students in Boyertown to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their gender identity, and joining a growing chorus of courts affirming rights of transgender individuals.

Whether you’re heading down the Shore, to the Poconos or staying in town this Memorial Day weekend, we’ve got the details on a bevy of events to ensure you kick off the unofficial start of summer right.

Pack an umbrella no matter where you’re headed, though – it looks like thunderstorms may also drop in for a holiday visit.

Going out of town? You’re not alone.

More than 2.3 million motorists are expected to take to the turnpike this weekend (that’s more than the population of New Mexico), and traffic’s already expected to be anything but smooth sailing …or, driving. If you’re looking to get to the Shore without the headache of the highway, we’ve got tips for that.

Gas prices are also predicted to surge, and you may be better off waiting to fill up after crossing the Ben Franklin Bridge into New Jersey.

If you’re headed down the Shore…

We’ve got a guide for that.

Undecided on which beach to spread your blanket? How about a trip to the other, definitely not dry Ocean City, the laid back Bethany Beach, or classic Cape May?

And no matter how the weather fares, we’ve got tips on where to chow down along the Shore, from casual bites to fine dining, boozy brunches to seafood (because, let’s be real, you’re not going to the Shore for chicken).

If you’re a first-timer, we’ve also compiled FAQs and see-worthy Shore historical sites to impress your friends and family. Just don’t be a jerk about it.

If you’re staying in Philly…

Don’t fret, we’ve got a guide for that, too.

From fireworks to garden parties, tango to tall ships, it appears there’s something in town for everyone this weekend. The Devon Horse Show is also going on, and Hall and Oates will be making dreams come true (if your dreams happen to involve sandwiches and 80s pop duos) at Penn’s Landing during HoagieNation.

In a rare decision from the bench, a federal appellate court on Thursday upheld the policy of the Boyertown Area School District allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.

It took less than 20 minutes for a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia to unanimously reject arguments made by a conservative legal organization representing six students, who sued the district last year saying they felt uncomfortable after spotting transgender teens using the restrooms of their choice.

The decision upheld a lower court ruling in August and joins a growing body of federal court decisions from across the country affirming the rights of transgender individuals.

Opinions

“Even though you may not be directly impacted by it, you can disrupt the cycle of violence that traps many of Philadelphia’s children, and who did not create the conditions that lead to violence. They want liberation. But it’s hard to stop it from within — especially if you are a child. Although you are on the outside looking in, you can provide more counteractive force than you may realize.“ — Philadelphia school teacher Maureen Boland urges “Philadelphians of privilege” to head to the Art Museum steps at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 11 to stand in solidarity with the families and friends of victims of gun violence.

Politics are irrelevant to character, strength and quality of human spirit and women should not be categorized, writes columnist Christine Flowers on the stereotype of the “strong woman.”

“Fifty years ago, the chaos of 1968 set the stage for a future of demagoguery, divisive politics often driven by race, and the unlikely rise of a mediocre Wharton student who spent his time in 1968 trying to get a date with schoolmate Candace Bergen – Donald Trump,” columnist Will Bunch writes in a look back at a tumultuous year in American history that he says has a direct connection to today.

