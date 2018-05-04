Meek Mill calls for change, Sixers fall into 0-2 hole, Pennsylvania sees major rise in 'deaths of despair' | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday, Philly. Spring has made its presence felt after a record-setting day on Thursday and we are in store for more heat today. If you’re traveling with SEPTA this morning, check those train times. A derailment on the Northeast Corridor Wednesday is still expected to cause delays. Meek Mill is enjoying his freedom, but vows to use his platform to give a voice to those who feel like they can’t speak out about criminal justice reform. The Sixers can’t seem to find a rhythm as they dropped another game to the rival Celtics. The opioid crisis has hit Philadelphia hard and the spike comes as Pennsylvania experiences a stark increase in “deaths of despair.” Thanks for spending your morning with us. Let’s begin.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Meek Mill is committed to ‘speak for the voiceless’ in push for criminal justice reform
Last week, Meek Mill was in prison. Yesterday, he was at the Constitution Center with Gov. Wolf by his side. The rapper was there to push for criminal justice reform, a cause that Mill feels a sense of responsibility to fight for as he vows to represent “the voiceless.”
The changes that Mill would like to see include reforms to the probation laws that allowed his judge to extend his supervision numerous times and to send him back to jail.
While calling for change, Mill discussed what would have happened to him if he was one of the men arrested at Starbucks. While the rapper spoke, he was trailed by a camera crew that is filming an upcoming series.
Sixers wilt under Celtics’ pressure, fall into 0-2 series hole
They say young teams go through growing pains and the Sixers are really hurting right now. A 22-point first-half lead wasn’t enough as the Celtics stormed back to take a 2-0 series lead last night.
The Celtics are riddled with injuries, so you have to imagine the Sixers have the talent to beat them. As my colleague Marcus Hayes writes, it may not be an issue of talent. It may be something much worse.
As the Sixers begin to fade in this series, so does their star. Ben Simmons was held to one point last night, but he isn’t ready to give the Celtics credit for his bad performance. The Sixers will be back in action on Saturday at home.
Opioid fatalities fuel rise in ‘deaths of despair’ in Pennsylvania
From 2005 to 2016, Pennsylvania experienced a disturbing trend. “Deaths of despair” — deaths from suicide, alcohol and drug use — doubled in 10 years. Many of these deaths were tied to the opioid crisis that has gripped Philadelphia.
Nationally, these type of deaths rose by 50 percent during those years. In Pennsylvania, they rose at a much more rapid pace.
While deaths continue to climb in Pennsylvania, other states have seen no significant changes in overdose deaths. These deaths continue to plague Philadelphia as fentanyl has proved to be the most fatal drug.
What you need to know today
- Camille Cosby is not holding back when it comes to Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction. She argues that what happened to her husband adds to a line of injustices against black Americans dating back to slavery.
- Since the trial, Cosby has had a number of previous honors taken away. The list grew longer on Thursday as he was stripped of his Marian Anderson Award and his hall of fame place in TV history could be next.
- Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, the two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks, have agreed to a deal with the city and Starbucks. They say the focus is on making sure they turn their negative experience into something positive for others.
- A 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a coworker at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. Authorities say the incident stemmed from an argument in an employee break room.
- Celebrity chef Jose Garces filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to alleviate pressure from debts as he prepares to sell some of his restaurants. Some of his investors are saying not so fast.
- Former Inquirer Columnist Bill Lyon continues his fight against Alzheimer’s, but does so without his best friend. He shares what life has been like since he lost his love, Ethel.
That’s Interesting
- A New Jersey school superintendent made quite a mess, police say. He’s been charged with defecating in public after another school district’s plot to catch the culprit behind a series of discoveries on their football field.
- The temperatures are rising and flowers are in bloom. Want to venture outside of the office today? My colleague Grace Dickinson shares the best places to enjoy an outdoor lunch in Center City.
- Speaking of lunch, we dive into the latest round of Philly restaurants closed due to health violations for reasons including dog treats on a cutting board and “potentially hazardous pudding pastries.”
- If you need help getting your appetite back, you might want to check out this list of the best places to eat and drink tomorrow for Cinco de Mayo in Philly.
- You may want to keep your Saturday celebrations toned down if you’re running in Sunday’s Broad Street Run. For those of you just going to watch, there’s a few places that would be perfect for a post-race brunch with your runner.
- Remember Richard Curtis, the Bucks County teacher who won Live with Kelly’s co-host competition? It didn’t land him a permanent gig with Kelly Ripa, but a local TV station took notice.
Opinions
I am sad to see Washington Avenue lose an important piece of its architectural heritage. But I am even sadder about the role a journalist played in its demise and the damage that these events will do to a profession that is crucial to preserving the architecture of our democracy.” — Architecture Critic Inga Saffron writes that a Philadelphia blogger’s decision helped to cause the demolition of a historic building.
- Bill McSwain, the new U.S. attorney for the Philadelphia area, is doing something that Mayor Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner would never do, argues columnist Dom Giordano — love police officers.
- Columnist Elizabeth Wellington is urging Camille Cosby to stop. She writes that her comparison of Bill Cosby’s conviction to Emmett Till “only serves to distort the painful legacy of African American men.”
