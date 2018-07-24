Made in America to stay on Parkway, Data sheds light on Philly shootings | Morning Newsletter

The chance of rain isn’t going away yet, Philly. Now, the same can be said for the Made in America festival. The beef no one saw coming between Mayor Kenney and Jay-Z appears to be over as the city and Roc Nation have struck a deal to keep the festival in town and on the Parkway. Shootings are on the rise in Philadelphia, compared to last year and we’re putting all the data in your hands with an interactive, up-to-date tool. Delaware native Elena Delle Donne is one the brightest stars in the WNBA. She thinks it’s time for people to know that and for her fellow players to fight for more.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Compared to last year’s number, shootings are on the rise in Philadelphia. There were more than 700 shooting victims in the city from January 1 to July 18, this year — a 12.3 percent increase from a year ago, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

The full story is in the numbers. My colleagues Garland Potts and Jared Whalen created a live, updating map that puts the data right at your fingertips.

Want to see where the majority of shootings have taken place in Philly in 2018 and where your neighborhood ranks? How about seeing which day had the least amount of shooting victims? This interactive piece will tell you all of those things and much more.

The future of the Made in America festival was up in the air after Philadelphia announced that it would no longer be held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beyond 2018. That uncertainty is over as Mayor Kenney had a change of heart Monday, announcing not only would the festival stay in Philly, it would stay on the Parkway.

Last week, Kenney explained that the city had a miscommunication with Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, over the location of the festival. The explanation followed a fiery op-ed written by Jay-Z for The Inquirer. In it, he characterized the annual festival as a major tourism draw for Philadelphia.

Complaints from residents around the Parkway were among the reasons Kenney cited for wanting to move the festival after 2018. After deciding to let it stay, neither Kenney nor Roc Nation detailed how things would be different moving forward. All we know is the show will go on — a win for both sides writes Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca.

Basketball stars are everywhere — commercials, billboards and obviously on the court on our TVs. Well, that’s true for NBA stars. For their WNBA counterparts, it’s a different story.

One of the leading voices of the league also happens to be one of its best players — Elena Delle Donne, a Delaware native and Washington Mystics star. Don’t get Delle Donne wrong. She’s living a good life and has had an amazing career. But the all-star is aware that most American sports fans don’t even know her name and that’s the case for most of her colleagues.

When it comes to compensation for players and marketing of the league, Delle Donne wants more and she’s speaking out. She’s not just fighting for herself and current WNBA players. She’s playing the long game.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

A post shared by Ian wackley (@snapshot_ianw) on Jul 22, 2018 at 7:58am PDT

I can’t get enough of this simply beautiful, peaceful shot of the Ben Franklin from @snapshot_ianw.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“I am suffering from #livingwhileblack fatigue. It’s real. It creeps into my subconsciousness every time I spot a police cruiser in my rear-view mirror. It’s there when a store clerk innocently asks, ‘Do you want your receipt?’ My answer always is yes. I’m black. I may need it as proof when I get to the door.“ — Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes that she’s worn out by #livingwhileblack cases like that Aleah Johnson, a single-mother from West Philly.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | History

Want to own a piece of history? A copy of the famed “Join or Die” political cartoon, attributed to Benjamin Franklin, will be auctioned off this week.