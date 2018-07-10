Local Dems oppose SCOTUS pick, school board hosts first public meeting | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. Surprise, surprise, it looks like another hot and sunny day. Luckily you’ll have plenty to read if you can find some shade or AC, as it’s a news-filled Tuesday. President Trump announced his nominee for the Supreme Court last night, sparking immediate opposition from local politicians. You’ll surely be hearing much more about the nomination process in the coming days. In our neck of the woods, Philly’s school board held its first public meeting last night to ring in the return of local control. And our story on local college students learning to support their peers through mental health crises is warming my heart today. Many college campuses are overwhelmed with students seeking mental health support, so their classmates are stepping in. Don’t miss it.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





When Sophia Griffith-Gorgati encountered a friend in crisis just three months into her freshman year at the University of Pennsylvania, she knew what to do. She’s just one of many students who signed up for training to help peers at risk of suicide, depression, and more.

Demand for mental-health services on college campuses has surged in recent years and, as local campuses understand all too well, suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students.

Research has shown students can act like an early warning system for their peers and complement university services. So they’re stepping up to help.

Last night, President Trump announced his pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court: Brett Kavanaugh, 53, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Democratic senators from Pennsylvania and New Jersey immediately came out in opposition to the nomination, warning that he could help the court roll back access to abortion and civil rights laws. Protesters took to Center City to oppose the choice, too.

Kavanaugh’s rulings are considered solidly conservative and Trump made comments during his presidential campaign about appointing justices that would overturn Roe v. Wade. The fight over the vacant Supreme Court seat is sure to be a ferocious one.

Local control has returned to Philadelphia schools. The new nine-member Board of Education held its first public meeting last night and reporter Kristen Graham was there, live-tweeting it all.

The first order of business: electing leaders. Former School Reform Commission chair Joyce Wilkerson was unanimously elected president. Wayne Walker, an expert in nonprofit management, will be vice president.

Members of the public joined the meeting to express words of welcome and warning. One retired Philly educator told them, “You are the hope for this community.”

“He was an explainer, not a costumed character, just a man, playing — being — himself. A person who enjoyed sharing his enthusiasms. These were contagious because they were genuine. That’s the message that I got from him.“ — Charles the Clown, a performer and author, on how the late Mister Rogers inspired his work with children.

As the nation gears up for a fight over Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Jason L.S. Raia, executive vice president of Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, has issued a challenge: seek out someone who disagrees with you and talk to them about it earnestly.

Temple University history professor Kenneth Finkel is fine with the closing of the Philadelphia History Museum. We don’t need an old-school museum to honor Philly’s past, he writes.

