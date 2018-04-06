news

Inquirer Morning Newsletter

Kapler booed at Phillies home opener, Villanova champs join parade, bike lane debate continues | Morning Newsletter

Popular Stories

by , Staff Writer @aubsn | anagle@phillynews.com
Close icon

Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

More by Aubrey Nagle

More from Aubrey Nagle Arrow icon

Welcome to Friday. Philly sports fans had a full schedule yesterday, full of cheering and booing thanks to Villanova and the Phillies. The debate over some Center City bike lanes is raging on and a Pennsylvania District Attorney has been indicted, but in good news, teens are helping register their friends to vote at a local high school. All that and more awaits below. Enjoy your weekend, folks.

If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)


Gabe Kapler booed, Doug Pederson cheered at Phillies home opener

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson waves to fans after throwing out the first pitch before the Phillies’ home opener Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Surely the first public reaction manager Gabe Kapler expected from Philadelphia fans was not the loud boo he got at Thursday’s home opener at Citizens Bank Park. Surely he didn’t expect to win only one game in their first five of the season, either.

There were plenty of cheers for Maikel Franco, though, who hit a double, triple, and homer on the way to the Phillies’ 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

And a coach who Philadelphians really love was in the park, too. Eagles coach Doug Pederson threw out the first pitch wearing a Roy Halladay jersey. His popularity, columnist Bob Brookover writes, may be something for Kapler to aspire to. 

Local teens look to close the ‘registration gap’ for young voters

Students at Conestoga High School aren’t waiting until they can vote to get involved in politics. Led by senior Jahnavi Rao, the 2018 New Voters Initiative has helped register more than 100 classmates to vote.

But it’s not enough to get their friends registered. They want to close the “registration gap” and get them to the polls, too.

Of course, they’re not the only teens taking action. Walkouts at schools across the country in the wake of the Parkland, Fla. shooting has inspired a wave of teen activism.

Residents divided over Center City bike lane changes

The city’s plan to improve bike safety along Spruce and Pine Streets in Center City by moving bike lanes from the right to the left side of the street got a public hearing Thursday. The plan was met with complaints from all sides.

Bike safety advocates argue the change is a half-step and the city should focus on protected bike lanes. Opponents say the changes could endanger drivers.

Bike lanes have been a hot topic in Philly of late; just last month, the city announced it will be adding protected bike lanes to JFK Boulevard and Market Street in Center City this spring.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Camera icon Signe Wilkinson
April 6, 2018

“While we know that traumatic experiences like violence and death exist in the lives of many of our black boys, we should not forget that being marginalized within schools is traumatic as well. — Sharif el-Mekki, principal of Mastery Charter-Shoemaker, responds to a study which shows black students are punished more than white students in public schools, with seven ways teachers can help black students.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Serendipity

It’s been fifteen years since pen pals Brynn, from New Jersey, and Stanzin, from India, wrote their first letters. Then, suddenly, they found out they’d be in the same city.

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments