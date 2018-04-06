Kapler booed at Phillies home opener, Villanova champs join parade, bike lane debate continues | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Friday. Philly sports fans had a full schedule yesterday, full of cheering and booing thanks to Villanova and the Phillies. The debate over some Center City bike lanes is raging on and a Pennsylvania District Attorney has been indicted, but in good news, teens are helping register their friends to vote at a local high school. All that and more awaits below. Enjoy your weekend, folks.

Surely the first public reaction manager Gabe Kapler expected from Philadelphia fans was not the loud boo he got at Thursday’s home opener at Citizens Bank Park. Surely he didn’t expect to win only one game in their first five of the season, either.

There were plenty of cheers for Maikel Franco, though, who hit a double, triple, and homer on the way to the Phillies’ 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

And a coach who Philadelphians really love was in the park, too. Eagles coach Doug Pederson threw out the first pitch wearing a Roy Halladay jersey. His popularity, columnist Bob Brookover writes, may be something for Kapler to aspire to.

Students at Conestoga High School aren’t waiting until they can vote to get involved in politics. Led by senior Jahnavi Rao, the 2018 New Voters Initiative has helped register more than 100 classmates to vote.

But it’s not enough to get their friends registered. They want to close the “registration gap” and get them to the polls, too.

Of course, they’re not the only teens taking action. Walkouts at schools across the country in the wake of the Parkland, Fla. shooting has inspired a wave of teen activism.

The city’s plan to improve bike safety along Spruce and Pine Streets in Center City by moving bike lanes from the right to the left side of the street got a public hearing Thursday. The plan was met with complaints from all sides.

Bike safety advocates argue the change is a half-step and the city should focus on protected bike lanes. Opponents say the changes could endanger drivers.

Bike lanes have been a hot topic in Philly of late; just last month, the city announced it will be adding protected bike lanes to JFK Boulevard and Market Street in Center City this spring.

“While we know that traumatic experiences like violence and death exist in the lives of many of our black boys, we should not forget that being marginalized within schools is traumatic as well. “ — Sharif el-Mekki, principal of Mastery Charter-Shoemaker, responds to a study which shows black students are punished more than white students in public schools, with seven ways teachers can help black students.

Columnist Christine Flowers writes that women have weaponized the#MeToo movement to do away with due process, and we should all be concerned.

The latest “State of the City” report from the Pew Charitable Trusts shows that, in terms of economic indicators, Philadelphia is faring pretty well. In terms of social indicators, however, it’s not all good news.

It’s been fifteen years since pen pals Brynn, from New Jersey, and Stanzin, from India, wrote their first letters. Then, suddenly, they found out they’d be in the same city.

