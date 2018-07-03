Philly preps for the Fourth, Allentown Cadets march on | Morning Newsletter

Five dead in Annapolis shooting, Philly heat wave arrives as some 'hoods get hotter | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. Be careful in Center City this morning, a large water main break flooded several blocks around Sansom and Juniper Streets. And I’m not sure you’ve noticed, but it is really ridiculously hot outside. Unfortunately, relief is not quite in sight and the extended heat wave adds to health concerns for Fourth of July crowds. But that isn’t going to keep the city from donning its best red, white, and blue. So, we’ve got some tips and tricks for your holiday ahead. We’ve also got an update from Allentown’s Cadets drum and bugle corps after their scandal-filled year. They performed for their first time at home this season over the weekend. All this and more ahead. I hope you enjoy the holiday tomorrow; we’ll pick back up here on Thursday. Don’t forget: wear sunscreen, drink water, and find some shade!

It’s almost time to celebrate America’s birthday. If you’re spending the day behind a grill, find out how to build a better burger straight from the experts. If you’re down the Shore for the holiday, don’t miss restaurant critic Craig LaBan’s favorite sandwiches. If you’re headed to the Party on the Parkway, don’t forget to check road closures and SEPTA schedules.

Are you ready to exhibit proper decorum during your celebration? Take our very goofy quiz to make sure you’re prepared. Then find out where to see fireworks in the region.

Speaking of sparklers, sales of fireworks are skyrocketing (pun fully intended) since Pennsylvania changed its laws, though even the smallest fireworks can be deadly.

After a tumultuous year, Allentown’s famed Cadets drum and bugle corps performed the first home show of their summer tour on Saturday night.

The past few months have seen the #MeToo movement march into the Cadets community, ending the nearly four-decade career of director George Hopkins who was accused of sexual misconduct by nine women.

Alumni have stepped in to fill the leadership roles left empty by Hopkins and the board of directors who resigned amid the scandal. And through it all, the band has kept playing.

Last week, a University of Pennsylvania graduate student named Sam says he ordered a drink at a Starbucks in University City, only to have the barista mock him for his stutter. When he received his drink, the label said, “SSSam.”

Ironically enough, just yesterday a report on how the company can address discrimination and bias, prepared by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and public policy organization Demos, was released.

This all follows a few weeks after the company closed its U.S. stores for a day of anti-bias training after the wrongful arrests of two black men at a Center City location.

What you need to know today

Opinions

“Smoking isn’t about willpower. It’s also about how a multi-billion-dollar industry finds new ways to trick our teens…into an addiction. “ — Colleen McCauley, RN, BSN, MPH, Health Policy Director for Public Citizens for Children and Youth, on how Harrisburg throttled a move by Philadelphia City Council to protect children from Big Tobacco.

Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky is celebrating readers of her column for convincing the Senate Judiciary Committee to pass a bill making it harder for caregivers to get away with abusing those in their care.

Sophie Davies, a student of environmental economics and political sciences and an Avalon regular, calls for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to protect the Shore (and generations of memories) from climate change.

Your Daily Dose of | Observation

Narberth-bred author Beck Dorey-Stein spent five years as a White House stenographer. One of her fondest memories? Calming a nervous Charles Barkley before he met President Barack Obama.