Sixers star needs surgery, S. Jersey church hires armed police, Nova Nation preps for Final Four | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday, Philly! You made it! Your reward? Updates on Joel Embiid’s eye injury, Villanova’s prep for the Final Four, and the Phillies’ first loss. But it’s not all sports news. Below you’ll also find a zero-bell Craig LaBan review (yikes!), great news for movie fans, and some Easter weekend to-do’s. Enjoy.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





Not again. Sixers star center Joel Embiid will miss some more games as he undergoes surgery to repair his fractured orbital bone (near his left eye) following a collision in Wednesday’s victory over the New York Knicks.

He also suffered a concussion during that same collision with teammate Markelle Fultz, who only just returned from an injury himself.

The head team physician for the Eagles says it could take Embiid up to four weeks to recover from both injuries — a.k.a., his appearance in the first round of the playoffs could be in jeopardy.

When the Villanova Wildcats take the court Saturday for their Final Four match-up against Kansas, the Kellys and the Kilmers will be there. The couples have a storied history as the kings and queens of Nova Nation, having followed the men’s basketball team around the country for decades.

Coach Jay Wright says the true March Madness began as soon as the players walked off the plane in Texas. Oh, and junior guard Jalen Brunson was just named the Associated Press college basketball player of the year.

Need a place to watch the game? Look no further than these top local bars.

A church in Washington Township, New Jersey is tightening security for weekend Masses following the shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school that left 17 dead last month. They’ve hired officers from the local police department to patrol the grounds and banned backpacks and duffel bags.

But they’re not alone. After the shooting in a Sutherland Springs, Texas church last year, houses of worship across the region added similar protections. Armed security officers in U.S. schools are on the rise, too.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Give me a conflicted pro-choice woman who has the good grace to feel shame and regret over her decision to terminate the life of her child. I can stomach that better than this ghoulish display of girl power.“ — Columnist Christine Flowers responds to a tweet from Planned Parenthood Keystone suggesting, “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion.”

Planned changes to bike lanes on Pine and Spruce Streets are unnecessary and disruptive to neighbors, writes columnist Stu Bykofsky.

Jason Bloom, president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, writes that changes must be made improve employee safety following the death of an officer.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Sizzle

Philly streets are alive with the sound of cheesesteaks, Mummers, and SEPTA — so the Philadelphia Orchestra put it all in a real live symphony.

