Your 2018 guide to the Jersey Shore, N.J. schools 'most segregated' in nation | Morning Newsletter

While the rain isn't letting up any time soon, it's never too early to start planning for brighter days, and our Jersey Shore guide is here to help you live out your best beach life this summer. We've got the down-low on this year's shore highlights, hidden gems, and where to go to stretch your sand dollars to the max. On a heavier note, a new lawsuit claims the Garden State's schools are some of the most segregated in the nation, while Pennsylvania's newest, biggest and most expensive prison is prepping to open its doors to the chagrin of many inmates.

Our annual Shore Guide is your go-to resource this summer and beyond.

The state of New Jersey has been “complicit” in creating and maintaining “one of the most segregated public school systems in the nation” and depriving its students of educational opportunity, a new lawsuit claims. Filed by several civil rights groups, the suit alleges that the Garden State encourages segregation by requiring students to attend public schools based on where they live, rather than taking steps to reduce the separation.

And although the total number of black and Latino students is nearly equal to the the white total statewide, a significant — and growing — number of black and Latino students attend schools that are almost entirely non-white. Often found in impoverished communities with fewer resources to fund education, these schools performed worse than state averages, according to reports.

Legal experts say the claims have a good chance of standing up in court, too, thanks to a clause in New Jersey’s state constitution specifically barring segregation in public schools.

“How can we justify tax breaks for Comcast, a company that makes billions in profits, when children get respiratory problems and lead poisoning?“ — Antione Little of Our City Our Schools and Workshop School teacher Katrina Clark on city-funded fixes for the toxins in Philly’s aging schools.

Lyft and Uber should immediately create an in-app option that gives female passengers the choice to specifically request female drivers, writes part-time Philly Lyft driver Kenita Jalivay, who says her car often becomes a confessional for women’s ride-sharing sexual assault stories.

Philly can’t count on HUD Director Ben Carson to solve the city’s affordable housing crisis, our editorial board writes. In fact, it seems like he’s on a mission to make it even harder for lower-income families to find a place to live.

