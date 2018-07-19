Jay-Z, Kenney talk Made in America, Bucks County ringing rocks make music | Morning Newsletter

Well, here are a few words I never thought I’d type: Mayor Kenney and Jay-Z had beef Wednesday. It played out from afar, in the press, but their public back-and-forth over the fate of Philly’s Made in America festival feels far from settled as the city deals with backlash from trying to stifle the icon’s popular event. Jay-Z and Beyoncé will be in town later this month, so maybe they can shake hands and hash it out. Anyway, pivoting over to rock music, did you know there’s a field of boulders in Bucks County that can play a tune? I grew up there and never knew, but thanks to my colleague Katie Park’s report on “singing” rocks I’m adding a trip to one local attraction to my to-do list.

Thanks to a rare natural phenomenon, there are a few places in the country where iron-rich diabase boulders, scattered all over a field, can make beautiful music. All a visitor needs is a hammer.

Want to hear it for yourself? All you need to do is travel to Upper Black Eddy’s Ringing Rocks Park (complete with a waterfall) in Bucks County.

Or you can check out this very musical (and also kind of peaceful) video from the park.

Jay-Z has 99 problems, and it seems Mayor Kenney is one. It was reported Tuesday that the music legend’s annual Made in America festival was leaving the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after this year. It was news to festival organizers, though, who said the city “broke up with us in the press.”

Jay-Z released a fiery statement about the ordeal Wednesday, calling Mayor Jim Kenney out for evicting an event they say has had a positive $102.8 million impact on the city.

Mayor Kenney responded, saying he loves Jay-Z and Made in America. But he also raised questions about the usage of the Parkway for other future events.

Members of Mayor Kenney’s administration met with local Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Wednesday to talk about the Preliminary Arraignment Reporting System (PARS), a controversial database the city shares with ICE.

A city spokesperson would only say the meeting was “very productive,” but an exchange of letters between ICE and City Solicitor Marcel S. Pratt tells a different story: the city believes ICE’s use of their database “likely violates the spirit” of their agreement.

Protesters made their voices heard on the topic Wednesday, too, marching from Philly’s ICE office to City Hall with signs reading “Mayor Kenney End PARS.”

What you need to know today

Opinions

“But he just couldn’t do it. Probably because he doesn’t believe it. His deviation from the script is an admission that he has no desire to see anyone involved in the meddling brought to justice. It’s that simple.“ — Columnist Michael Smerconish on the words President Trump struck from his pre-written statements on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which he read on Tuesday.

Though it hasn’t been done since 1834, Congress should censure President Trump for his deference to Russia on the question of the country’s meddling in the U.S. elections, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board.

Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry is a major emitter of methane, the second-most prevalent greenhouse gas. Gov. Tom Wolf recently took steps to reduce methane leakage from new industry sources; now he must do the same for existing sources, writes State Rep. Greg Vitali.

What we’re reading

Pop music is full of powerful women, but the classical music scene isn’t so diverse. As Billy Penn reports, the inaugural Young Women’s Composers Camp at Temple hopes to change that and its leaders deserve a round of applause.

It’s baseball season and in Haddonfield, N. J., players in the National Beep Baseball Association for the blind are playing their hardest. NJ.com’s profile on the local teams making their sports dreams come true is an invigorating read.

A Texas man recently discovered an unmarked graveyard with 95 bodies believed to be those of black forced-labor prisoners from the Jim Crow era. The Washington Post’s report on how it was almost lost to history is frankly astonishing.

Curbed is spending this week analyzing how cities around the world work play into their urban landscapes. Their feature on how high-profile parks, including Philly’s own Rail Park, affect their surroundings provides an interesting national perspective.

Your Daily Dose of | Sand

Ever wondered how the beaches of Cape May stay clean? You can thank the “sandboni,” a beach-combing tractor that flattens sandcastles, picks up trash, and finds live seals, cell phones, and much more.