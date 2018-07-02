City turns out for ICE protests, how to steal a house in Philly | Morning Newsletter

Hi there, Philly, how’s the heat wave treating you? I hope you were lucky enough to find a pool or an ocean or at least some shade this weekend, because it’s not cooling down anytime soon. What has cooled down? Talk of LeBron James coming to Philly. I know, I’m bummed too. In other news, many of your neighbors took on that sweltering heat this weekend to join protests and demonstrations against ICE. Thousands took to Logan Square to demand the end of family detention, just one of many protests across the country Saturday. Now, beware of our top story this morning as it may cause some internal outrage: it’s about how easy it is to steal a house in Philly. Yes, a literal house. You’ll just have to keep reading to find out what I mean.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
A Philadelphia story: Falsely declared dead, home stolen and no one will help
This may be the strangest thing you read today: three years ago, Tonya Bell went to City Hall and discovered that she was dead.
Yes, that’s right. She also learned her house had been stolen by someone who fabricated paperwork declaring her dead and naming himself the sole heir of her property.
As Bell’s story shows, the city’s highly touted crack down on the theft of houses — a problem for decades now — isn’t working so well.
Philly hosts immigration rallies, 6 arrested outside ICE building
Philadelphians spent a busy weekend fighting the heat to demand an end to the separation of migrant families and all forms of family detention.
It began with demonstrations Friday outside of Philly’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City. Six people were arrested, issued citations, and then released for blocking access to the building.
On Saturday, about 3,000 demonstrators gathered on Logan Square as sister protests popped up in the hundreds around the country. Signs emblazoned with “Impeach Trump”and “Abolish ICE” were popular, but the most Philly sign read, “The Only Good ICE Is Wudder Ice.”
In shooting’s wake, a Maryland town embraces its newspaper
After the mass shooting that killed five employees at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, hundreds gathered at a vigil Friday to remember their lives.
Following the targeted attack, journalists across the country, including the Inquirer’s, were reminded of the angry readers they’ve encountered and the death threats they’ve received. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross spoke to local newsrooms Friday to assure them the police department is taking the attack seriously.
Two Inquirer colleagues, columnist Bob Ford and staff writer Bill Marimow, have honored the victims with touching tributes.
What you need to know today
- Well, it’s official: LeBron James will not be a Sixer. He signed with the Lakers last night. Now the team’s hopes of landing a star rest in Kawhi Leonard. James’ move dropped the Sixers’ NBA title odds significantly, but it could clear their path to the top of the Eastern conference.
- Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that he’s directing state funds to a $15.7 million emergency cleanup of environmental toxins at some Philly schools. This summer cleanup projects will come to 59 schools.
- Last month Philadelphia woman LaShanda Anderson was killed by police in South Jersey. Now two people who said they witnessed the shooting are disputing police accounts that Anderson tried to run over one of the officers.
- A long-awaited grand jury report on sexual abuse in six dioceses across Pennsylvania has yet to be released, but documents show two dioceses tried to have the investigation squashed.
- In an effort to protect babies born to mothers battling addiction, the Pennsylvania legislature just passed a bill that will dramatically change the rules for newborns leaving the hospital.
- The University of Pennsylvania is taking steps to recognize its painful past after acknowledging no fewer than 75 of the school’s earliest trustees owned slaves.
That’s Interesting
- Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez is on the disabled list after he was hit by a line drive during Saturday night’s game — and then made a mind-blowing play.
- A new app was supposed to make housekeepers’ jobs easier by telling them which rooms they had to clean. But at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown it’s making their jobs harder (and kind of miserable).
- Don’t forget the SPF during this heat wave. But if you’ve heard that tomatoes can be a nice sunscreen substitute, you better think twice.
- Philly is a football town, even when it’s not American football season. The World Cup is heating up and it’s bringing big business to city bars.
- Mural Arts Philadelphia is installing a new mural near Front Street and Lehigh Avenue in Fairhill, but it may cause some controversy because of its political statement.
- The phones of the future are coming and they charge over thin air, fold, and have nine cameras. Yes, nine.
Opinions
“If anything positive is going to rise from the rubble of America’s latest gun tragedy, it should be to change the conversation about who journalists are and the role they play in communities like Annapolis, or Philadelphia, or the town where you live.“ — Columnist Will Bunch on mourning the deaths of five Capital Gazette employees slain during a shooting in their newsroom.
- Columnist Maria Panaritis got to spend 15 minutes with Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles and got him to answer some pretty personal questions. Like, why hasn’t he eaten a hoagie?
- A holiday hot take: Shannon Wink, a Northeast Philly native and Fishtown resident, says that Lawncrest holds the best 103-year-old Fourth of July celebration ever.
What we’re reading
- North Philadelphia is home to a nationally recognized outdoor basketball league. But, as Billy Penn explains in a really interesting look at the game, they’ve had to move indoors.
- In another part of North Philly, the Philadelphia Citizen reports that the Lillian Marrero branch of the Free Library is changing the game. Its story will make you want to revisit your local stacks.
- I can’t resist Hidden City’s historical essays about Philadelphia landmarks. Their latest, on Morris Arboretum, features some great archival photos.
- Smithsonian Magazine’s story on a woman who was kidnapped and forced to impersonate Aretha Franklin in 1969 is almost too wild to believe. Almost.
- Take a break today and give the Washington Post’s story on a man traveling the country mowing lawns for free a read. It will definitely warm your heart.
Your Daily Dose of | Giving
You may have never heard about Katherine Commale, but the 17-year-old from Downingtown is well known in Taiwan for raising millions of dollars for malaria nets.