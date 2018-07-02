City turns out for ICE protests, how to steal a house in Philly | Morning Newsletter

Hi there, Philly, how’s the heat wave treating you? I hope you were lucky enough to find a pool or an ocean or at least some shade this weekend, because it’s not cooling down anytime soon. What has cooled down? Talk of LeBron James coming to Philly. I know, I’m bummed too. In other news, many of your neighbors took on that sweltering heat this weekend to join protests and demonstrations against ICE. Thousands took to Logan Square to demand the end of family detention, just one of many protests across the country Saturday. Now, beware of our top story this morning as it may cause some internal outrage: it’s about how easy it is to steal a house in Philly. Yes, a literal house. You’ll just have to keep reading to find out what I mean.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





This may be the strangest thing you read today: three years ago, Tonya Bell went to City Hall and discovered that she was dead.

Yes, that’s right. She also learned her house had been stolen by someone who fabricated paperwork declaring her dead and naming himself the sole heir of her property.

As Bell’s story shows, the city’s highly touted crack down on the theft of houses — a problem for decades now — isn’t working so well.

Philadelphians spent a busy weekend fighting the heat to demand an end to the separation of migrant families and all forms of family detention.

It began with demonstrations Friday outside of Philly’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City. Six people were arrested, issued citations, and then released for blocking access to the building.

On Saturday, about 3,000 demonstrators gathered on Logan Square as sister protests popped up in the hundreds around the country. Signs emblazoned with “Impeach Trump”and “Abolish ICE” were popular, but the most Philly sign read, “The Only Good ICE Is Wudder Ice.”

After the mass shooting that killed five employees at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, hundreds gathered at a vigil Friday to remember their lives.

Following the targeted attack, journalists across the country, including the Inquirer’s, were reminded of the angry readers they’ve encountered and the death threats they’ve received. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross spoke to local newsrooms Friday to assure them the police department is taking the attack seriously.

Two Inquirer colleagues, columnist Bob Ford and staff writer Bill Marimow, have honored the victims with touching tributes.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

This @hswphilly photo makes a great game of “I Spy.”

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“If anything positive is going to rise from the rubble of America’s latest gun tragedy, it should be to change the conversation about who journalists are and the role they play in communities like Annapolis, or Philadelphia, or the town where you live.“ — Columnist Will Bunch on mourning the deaths of five Capital Gazette employees slain during a shooting in their newsroom.

Columnist Maria Panaritis got to spend 15 minutes with Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles and got him to answer some pretty personal questions. Like, why hasn’t he eaten a hoagie?

A holiday hot take: Shannon Wink, a Northeast Philly native and Fishtown resident, says that Lawncrest holds the best 103-year-old Fourth of July celebration ever.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Giving

You may have never heard about Katherine Commale, but the 17-year-old from Downingtown is well known in Taiwan for raising millions of dollars for malaria nets.