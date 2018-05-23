news

Supporters rally for gay man detained by ICE, city shares memories of LOVE | Morning Newsletter

by , Staff Writer @aubsn | anagle@phillynews.com
Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

Good morning, neighbors. Yesterday supporters and immigration advocates rallied behind Jose “Ivan” Noe Nuñez Martinez, a man detained months ago by ICE while at an immigration meeting with his husband. He has yet to receive a hearing, so organizations across Philly are demanding his release, just as the city wages its own battle against federal immigration authorities. In other news, an outpouring of love followed yesterday’s news of artist Robert Indiana’s death. Unsurprisingly, the City of Brotherly Love has many fond memories with Indiana’s famed LOVE statue, and many adorable pictures to boot. My favorite’s in this very newsletter; let it warm your heart this morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)


Supporters demand freedom for gay man detained during immigration meeting

Camera icon JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Paul Frame shows emotion while speaking about his husband, who has been detained by ICE, as Miguel Andrade, Communications Manager of Juntos, back right, looks on at a press conference at the William Way Center in Center City.

In January, Jose “Ivan” Noe Nuñez Martinez was arrested while he and his husband met with federal immigration authorities to try to resolve his status. He’s yet to have a hearing, so supporters gathered at the William Way LGBT Community Center Tuesday to demand his freedom.

Leaders of Juntos, Galaei, and the ACLU, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ community also announced they’re filing a federal complaint on Martinez’s behalf.

Just this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they arrested 49 immigrants in the Philadelphia region in seven days. They said 14 of those arrests were of people the city had released from jail despite ICE lodging detainers against them. The city and federal governments are currently battling in court over whether Philadelphia must comply with ICE detainers.

Philly remembers LOVE artist Robert Indiana

When news spread Tuesday that artist Robert Indiana, the creator of Philadelphia’s iconic LOVE sculpture, had died, notes of, well, love for Indiana came pouring in.

Of course, the sculpture has seen plenty of engagements and kisses beneath its famous silhouette. But it’s also been seen in other locales, too, from Israel to (not coincidentally) Indiana.

Penny Balkin Bach of the Association for Public Art says the statue symbolizes “what we hope for, cherish, and memorialize.” But the city didn’t always love the LOVE. Frank Rizzo’s bureaucrats almost lost the statue, but Sixers owner Fitz Dixon saved it.

Public schools need $700M, Hite and Kenney say

Mayor Jim Kenney made some strong statements at a news conference Tuesday about how elected grown-ups must come to the rescue for Philly kids and their schools.

But City Council isn’t so sure about the $700 million in additional funding in Kenney’s proposed budget, which would almost certainly come with a property-tax hike.

Kenney and Philadelphia School District superintendent William R. Hite Jr. also alluded to recent Inquirer and Daily News reporting on environmental hazards in schools. Without the money, Hite said, their plans to clean up the mess are at risk.

What you need to know today

In honor of the late artist Robert Indiana, we asked readers to show off their favorite photos with the LOVE sculpture. This proposal shot from @BobCaton is just too sweet!

Opinions

Camera icon Signe Wilkinson
May 23, 2018

“It’s time for America to accept that this brand of gun violence is inextricably linked to white male privilege. — Columnist Solomon Jones on the most recent school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

upsala mansion

Your Daily Dose of | History

A young preservationist couple bought the historic Upsala mansion and turned it into a modern home. The catch: each year they have to hold a Revolutionary War reenactment.

Published: