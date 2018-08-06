H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest dies, Philly junkyards cause trouble, Dawkins enters Hall of Fame | Morning Newsletter

It’s a sad day for Philadelphia as the city mourns the loss of iconic philanthropist H.F. ‘Gerry’ Lenfest, who died Sunday. Many are paying tribute by sharing memories of how Lenfest and his wife have shaped the city with their generosity. In other news, another local icon, Brian Dawkins, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend and it brought back fond memories for fans. We’re also taking a look at junkyards across the city after a Kensington junkyard was closed thanks to a massive fire. There are quite a few around town and (surprise, surprise) they don’t make the best neighbors.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, 88, who substantially remade the educational, cultural, and media sectors of the city and well beyond to become one of Philadelphia’s most dynamic civic leaders of the last century, died Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the family said.

Lenfest and his wife made their fortune in cable television, and they decided to give it all away. They spent decades supporting museums, arts organizations, universities, and, eventually, news media. Among his most generous gestures was donating the Philadelphia Media Network, which includes the Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com, to establish a new nonprofit, now known as the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, whose mission is to support local journalism.

The Inquirer Editorial Board remembered the philanthropist Sunday as a “charming, kind, generous man, with an eternal spark in his eyes.” His legacy will live on in the many institutions and figures he helped throughout his life.

Last month, a Kensington junkyard fire burned out of control for three hours. Neighbors were outraged as billows of smoke clogged the air. (Meanwhile, a uniquely Philadelphian video emerged from the scene.)

But some neighbors were also grateful because the incident brought attention to the scourge of junkyards spread across the city. More than 40 are active and permitted and all but four of them have been cited for violations.

Why do they cause so much trouble? The city often lacks the resources to enforce its codes.

Over the weekend eight football legends were inducted into the Hall of Fame, but one player stole the show for Philadelphia fans. Brian Dawkins became the eighth Eagle to join the elite ranks and his speech at Saturday’s ceremony fired up his fan base.

Columnist Mike Sielski writes that the speech showed Dawkins never settled for less than special. His loyal followers might agree. In preparation for the induction, fans shared stories of how the safety has inspired and motivated them.

What have your other favorite Eagles been up to this offseason? They’ve been getting married and eating Philly tacos, while coach Doug Pederson renewed his contract.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Agreed, @jessburghaus.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Major news media have become machines that convert bad news into profits. And when bad news is in short supply, they simply blow out of proportion what little they can find.“ — Professors Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan on why Fox News and MSNBC make the world seem scarier than it is.

The rate of Philadelphia children being placed in foster care is a humanitarian crisis, writes attorney Susan Pearlstein, and the city must bring multiple agencies together to solve the problem.

Former chairman and president of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. Fred Hochberg has called on Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey to confirm board nominees for the bank, as it provides critical financing for American companies.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Boats

Would you live in a boat on the Delaware River? About 20 vessels at Pier 3 marina are also homes, and residents call it “the best deal in Philadelphia.”