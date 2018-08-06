H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest dies, Philly junkyards cause trouble, Dawkins enters Hall of Fame | Morning Newsletter

It’s a sad day for Philadelphia as the city mourns the loss of iconic philanthropist H.F. ‘Gerry’ Lenfest, who died Sunday. Many are paying tribute by sharing memories of how Lenfest and his wife have shaped the city with their generosity. In other news, another local icon, Brian Dawkins, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend and it brought back fond memories for fans. We’re also taking a look at junkyards across the city after a Kensington junkyard was closed thanks to a massive fire. There are quite a few around town and (surprise, surprise) they don’t make the best neighbors.
H.F. ‘Gerry’ Lenfest, Philadelphia philanthropist, dies at 88
H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, 88, who substantially remade the educational, cultural, and media sectors of the city and well beyond to become one of Philadelphia’s most dynamic civic leaders of the last century, died Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the family said.
Lenfest and his wife made their fortune in cable television, and they decided to give it all away. They spent decades supporting museums, arts organizations, universities, and, eventually, news media. Among his most generous gestures was donating the Philadelphia Media Network, which includes the Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com, to establish a new nonprofit, now known as the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, whose mission is to support local journalism.
The Inquirer Editorial Board remembered the philanthropist Sunday as a “charming, kind, generous man, with an eternal spark in his eyes.” His legacy will live on in the many institutions and figures he helped throughout his life.
Philadelphia’s junkyards are a dumpster fire
Last month, a Kensington junkyard fire burned out of control for three hours. Neighbors were outraged as billows of smoke clogged the air. (Meanwhile, a uniquely Philadelphian video emerged from the scene.)
But some neighbors were also grateful because the incident brought attention to the scourge of junkyards spread across the city. More than 40 are active and permitted and all but four of them have been cited for violations.
Why do they cause so much trouble? The city often lacks the resources to enforce its codes.
Brian Dawkins enters Pro Football Hall of Fame
Over the weekend eight football legends were inducted into the Hall of Fame, but one player stole the show for Philadelphia fans. Brian Dawkins became the eighth Eagle to join the elite ranks and his speech at Saturday’s ceremony fired up his fan base.
Columnist Mike Sielski writes that the speech showed Dawkins never settled for less than special. His loyal followers might agree. In preparation for the induction, fans shared stories of how the safety has inspired and motivated them.
What have your other favorite Eagles been up to this offseason? They’ve been getting married and eating Philly tacos, while coach Doug Pederson renewed his contract.
What you need to know today
- Hundreds of protesters marched through Center City Saturday calling for the elimination of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Now that the city has ended its data sharing agreement with ICE, organizers want the agency kept out of the “sanctuary city.”
- Nearly a fifth of the Greater Philadelphia area is “underbanked” — they have bank accounts but still use costly alternative financial services like check cashiers. Minimum balances and overdraft fees keep many away from banks, but low- and no-cost account options are cropping up.
- No driver’s license or government-issued photo ID? No worries: Philadelphia is joining the club of U.S. cities issuing municipal photo ID cards starting in 2019.
- Block parties are a beloved tradition in many Philly neighborhoods, but the city just changed the process for getting approvals. Now you talk to the cops first.
- A retired Erie bishop is one of the petitioners challenging a grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in Pennsylvania, and a Pittsburgh bishop is preparing to release names of alleged sexual offenders. Meanwhile, the ongoing clergy abuse case has highlighted continued scrutiny of the grand jury system.
- The man who caused a national outcry for publishing files for 3D-printed guns is determined to make more files available online, raising complex questions about information regulation and legal analysis in the process.
That’s Interesting
- When it isn’t scary-hot outside, Philly is a great place for al fresco dining. Just ask restaurant critic Craig LaBan, he has plenty of recommendations.
- Even fitness buffs sometimes get winded after climbing a flight of stairs. There’s a reason for the fatigue and a way to combat it.
- Sixers star Joel Embiid was bitten by a lion cub in South Africa over the weekend. He’s fine, as is the cub. Nothing out of the ordinary here.
- Attention Shawn Mendes fans: the heartthrob will be hosting a free concert at Penn’s Landing next month because the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Sure, why not?
- If you want to understand a Philly neighborhood, just look to its architecture. A Buddhist temple embedded in a synagogue, for instance, tells the story of immigration in South Philly.
- Shooting for the stars: NASA recently announced it will be launching astronauts from U.S. soil again in 2019 and a Philadelphia native and Drexel alum will be in command.
- The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast talked about the upcoming 13th season of their FXX show Friday and said yes, there will be a Super Bowl episode. Caution: many spoilers ahead.
Opinions
“Major news media have become machines that convert bad news into profits. And when bad news is in short supply, they simply blow out of proportion what little they can find.“ — Professors Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan on why Fox News and MSNBC make the world seem scarier than it is.
- The rate of Philadelphia children being placed in foster care is a humanitarian crisis, writes attorney Susan Pearlstein, and the city must bring multiple agencies together to solve the problem.
- Former chairman and president of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. Fred Hochberg has called on Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey to confirm board nominees for the bank, as it provides critical financing for American companies.
What we’re reading
- The Inquirer’s own Mike Newall, a columnist whose work on the opioid epidemic is as emotional as it is incisive, is the subject of a personal new Philadelphia Magazine profile. It’s time you hear his story, too.
- The latest Billy Penn column on the city’s wildlife and plants focuses on Philly’s many green roofs, exploring many you’d never even know existed from the ground below. Go for the peaceful photos, stay for the education in environmentally friendly architecture.
- WHYY reports that lifeguards in LBI found a real message in a bottle. They’re still looking for the source of the note, but it’s not the first the Jersey Shore has seen.
- Author R.O. Kwon’s substitution of obsessive skincare for devout Christianity, as explored in an essay for BuzzFeed News, is an endlessly interesting meditation on life, death, and aging.
- You’ll want to toy around with the New York Times’ aptly titled “Extremely Detailed Map of the 2016 Election” for a while. It lets you zoom into your hometown and discover political bubbles.
Your Daily Dose of | Boats
Would you live in a boat on the Delaware River? About 20 vessels at Pier 3 marina are also homes, and residents call it “the best deal in Philadelphia.”