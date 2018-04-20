Gun control debate hits Pa. House, apologies for men arrested at Starbucks | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday, Philadelphia. Today students across the country, including many in our region, will stage another school walkout in protest of gun violence on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting. The walkout comes after a hearing in the Pennsylvania House over dozens of proposals to address gun violence. Yesterday, the two men who were arrested at a Center City Starbucks last week finally entered the spotlight to share their story and receive an apology from Police Commissioner Ross, though the issue is far from settled. Oh, and it’s 4/20. Let’s get started.

Three dozen Pennsylvania House members just spent six days offering dozens of bills and ideas about gun safety in wake of February’s Parkland, Fla. school shooting. To clear it all up, reporter Justine McDaniel has broken down each and every suggestion (arming teachers, not arming teachers, banning bump stocks) by subject, with their sponsors and lawmakers’ opinions.

Will any of them actually facilitate change? Today, on the anniversary of the Columbine school shooting, students across the country hope so as they participate in a National School Walkout to protest mass shootings. For students at Cheltenham High School, this walkout takes on a different tone than last month’s anti-gun-violence March for Our Lives by focusing on gun control and unity.

After he was criticized for defending police arresting two black men in a Center City Starbucks last week, Philly Police Commissioner Richard Ross offered the men a public apology Thursday.

“It just comes back to the notion that I have to do better, we have to do better,” he said.

The men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to tell their side of the story after staying out of the spotlight all week. In another interview, Nelson indicated he was afraid for his life during the arrest.

Today, April 20 (also known as 4/20), is marijuana’s high holiday, and it’s the first since medical marijuana became available in Pennsylvania. Of course, it’s still only legal for those qualified as a medical patient, but that hasn’t stopped Philly from booking themed events across the city.

But Pennsylvania’s marijuana growers aren’t in a celebratory mood. They’re suing the state’s medical research program over their perceived disruption of the blossoming business.

So why is today so special for the cannabis community? You’ll have to ask five men called The Waldos.

What you need to know today

That's Interesting

Opinions

“I cried constantly. I held it together during my live shots, but I remember the tears returning every time I looked west toward the Rockies. It had always been a stunning backdrop for an idyllic childhood.“ — On the anniversary of the Columbine shooting, lawyer and former TV anchor Renee Chenault-Fattah reflects on growing up in Littleton, Colo., and reporting on the tragedy in 1999.

Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of State Robert Torres is calling upon voters to vocally support purchasing new voting systems lest the state’s system fall victim to hacking.

Drexel University president John Fry agrees higher penalties for hazing are necessary following the death of Penn State student Tim Piazza, a death, he says, that “still weighs on me.”

What we're reading

Your Daily Dose of | Immersion

The latest health and wellness craze is called “forest bathing” and it’s all about stress relief. Don’t worry, there’s no swimming or stripping required.

