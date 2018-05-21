Philly schools focus on freshmen, food insecurity takes a toll on Philly neighborhoods | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. Do you remember being a freshman in high school? It’s a time of change and uncertainty for many students, but it can also be a make-or-break year for future graduates. So, Philly schools are focusing on freshmen with new programs that will set them up for success until they don that cap and gown. Tragically, their peers in Texas are grieving after a gunman killed students and teachers at Santa Fe High School Friday in yet another American mass school shooting. The community is in mourning but the event has already renewed a debate over guns and school security.
One third of Philly students don’t graduate on time, so schools focus on freshmen
Starting high school is difficult enough for teens navigating a new school, new classmates and new subjects.
But for Philly students, a successful freshman year is also the key to earning a diploma four years later. And one third of all Philly high school students don’t graduate on time.
So the Philadelphia School District is planning a $7.2 million investment in ninth grade academies next year. At Kensington High School, the focus on freshmen is already paying off.
North Philly neighborhoods rank among hungriest in U.S.
In the United States about 12 percent of people are what’s called food insecure. That means they lack enough food to lead a healthy life. In Philly, it’s 21 percent.
So what’s it like to be hungry? “It’s pain in my belly,” said one 11-year-old boy. Those who receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits often run out by the third week of the month. In North Philly, 25.9 percent of residents rely on SNAP.
Hospitals and charities are trying to help, but advocates say it’s the rich and the federal government that need to step up.
Texas mourns 10 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting
Another community is in mourning today. On Friday a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas, killing eight students and two teachers and injuring 13 others.
The dead include a student who tried to block the door so the gunman couldn’t enter his classroom, an exchange student from Pakistan and a girl whose mother said her daughter had recently rejected the attacker’s repeated advances.
Like too many others before it, the shooting has renewed calls for gun control as well as increased security in schools. Many members of the reeling Texas community want change, just not in the form of gun control.
What you need to know today
- Are you one of the unlucky homeowners whose property taxes were raised 100 or even 200 percent after the latest property assessments? Here’s how to appeal your assessment step by step.
- President Trump wrote in a tweet Sunday that he will “demand” the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes.
- New research has found that, thanks to climate change, New Jersey’s flounder and black seas bass could move much farther north, disrupting commercial fishing operations.
- The use of a racial slur against a student from an opposing school by a member of the Haddonfield boys’ lacrosse team has stirred the community. But parents say it’s far from the first time they’ve heard the slur from Haddonfield athletes.
- Chef Jose Garces has a full plate of legal troubles and his lawyer’s latest maneuver is infuriating his business partners. One of their lawyers called it “about as low as you can get.”
- Dickinson College president Margee Ensign once led the American University of Nigeria where she took in students who fled the radical militant organization Boko Haram. Now she’s bringing four former kidnapping victims stateside to study.
That’s Interesting
- Researchers at Byberry Quaker Meeting in Philadelphia made a shocking discovery in a library display case: among animal remains and fossils lay a human skull labeled as Native American.
- Now that the Supreme Court has legalized sports betting, it could mean more viewers and higher ratings for televised games. It could also put the NHL under a microscope.
- Starbucks has changed it store policies to allow any guests, even non-paying ones, to hang out and use the restroom as they please. So two Inquirer reporters went to a Rittenhouse location to test it out.
- The NBA draft is slowly approaching on June 21, so we’re keeping a running list of all the players the Sixers have met with so far and their scouting reports.
- Watching the royal wedding this weekend with a party full of friends, columnist Jenice Armstrong said seeing the bride infuse the ceremony with her African heritage reminded her of when Barack Obama took office.
- The Eagles were officially invited to the White House next month to honor their Super Bowl win. Owner Jeffrey Lurie will lead the players who want to attend, but many Birds have already declined the invite.
Opinions
“Let’s be real: ceding the power to micromanage bike lanes isn’t exactly suspending the writ of habeas corpus. The future is coming on two wheels, baby, and it’s time for Council to get hip.“ — Quinn O’Callaghan on why Philadelphia should try out temporary bike grids to get residents on board with changing roads.
- Though the local arts scene has made Philly the city it is today, it hasn’t been accompanied by an art-buying culture and, frankly, artists need more money and more attention to survive, writes artist Sean Martorana.
- The Lower Merion School District is considering using eminent domain to take over the Stoneleigh public garden property. Blogger and former Lower Merion resident Carla Zambelli Mudry calls the potential move “the embodiment of arrogance.”
Beloved Center City cafe Elixr is expanding with a new roastery and omakase coffee-tasting bar where baristas will craft unique flights for java fans.