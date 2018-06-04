Foreign-born adoptees deported, Strawberry Mansion questions high school plans | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to a new week, Philadelphia. This morning we’re focused on the stories of foreign-born adoptees who are shocked to find they are not American citizens because their adoptive families assumed citizenship was automatically theirs. In recent immigration crackdowns, many have been sent back to countries in which they know no one or that they don’t even remember. Just like at our borders, the trend has sadly led to more families being separated. Over in Strawberry Mansion, the community is up in arms over the future of its high school. Neighbors are suspicious of school district plans for the building, which include ending high school programs there, just as the area starts to gentrify. Certainly this story is just beginning. Let’s dig in, shall we?

As the President and his administration crack down on immigrants on all fronts, one group is facing a quiet crisis: foreign-born adoptees.

A new study estimates that as many as 49,000 adult adoptees, adopted by American families and brought here as babies and young children, lack U.S. citizenship — and many have found out their status by accident.

Some have even already been deported to homelands they don’t remember.

Did you know experts say between 30 and 40 percent of all the food produced in the U.S. is wasted? From restaurants’ unsold goods to food that goes unharvested from farms, there’s a lot to go around.

And yet one in five Philadelphians and one in 11 Bucks County residents go hungry.

So a few volunteer organizations of food rescuers are doing what they can to fight both issues by shuttling leftovers from local eateries to those in need. Not all heroes wear capes.

Strawberry Mansion High School has been on a roller coaster ride of improvement and nay-saying in recent years after being saved from closure in 2013 only to rise and once again fall in performance and attendance.

Now the Philadelphia School District says it’s phasing out its high school program there in exchange for alternative programs and that it will resume traditional graduating classes in 2023.

The local community isn’t convinced. Critics say the timing is suspect considering the neighborhood’s increasing gentrification.

Opinions

“As athlete activists consider what’s next, they should remember that they were never going to kneel their way to bail bond reform or the elimination of mandatory federal sentencing.“ — Benjamin Orbach, CEO of the Ascendant Athlete LLC, on what NFL athletes should do next in the wake of a new national anthem policy.

Columnist Christine Flowers used to be a fan of Samantha Bee, but Bee’s use of a slur against Ivanka Trump has her boycotting the comedian’s show.

Despite their critics, the city deserves credit for clearing heroin encampments in Kensington and offering aid to those in addiction, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board.

Need some beach reads? Look no further than reporter John Timpane’s recommendations for summer-ready fiction, non-fiction, and poetry.