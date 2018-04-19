Philly's eviction crisis, inside Southwest flight's emergency landing | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. To start your day, we’ve just released a new report on the city’s eviction crisis to launch a new reporting project called BROKE in Philly, which focuses on economic justice. It’s brought to you by the same group of news organizations that created last year’s Reentry Project on prisoner reentry in Philly. Plus, details from passengers and investigators have emerged to reconstruct the 20 minutes between the engine failure and the emergency landing of a Southwest airlines flight this week in Philadelphia. Their tales are distressing to say the least. Read on for the latest on this, the Starbucks arrests, and more.

Thousands of Philadelphians are handed eviction notices each year and many of them are forced out of their homes. Evictions have become a nationwide crisis, and now a new national database has shed light on the city’s startling numbers.

The scale of the problem has already stirred some action at City Hall. The city has funneled more money to legal representation for tenants, for example. But, according to the city’s own Eviction Task Force, it’s not nearly enough.

This new report on the city’s eviction crisis is the Inquirer and Daily News’ first contribution to BROKE in Philly, a new year-long collaborative reporting initiative on economic justice and solutions to poverty in Philadelphia.

Engineers have said the engine failure which caused a Southwest Airlines plane to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia Tuesday likely started with the metal fatigue of a fan blade. Federal investigators have so far declined to say there was cause to worry about this popular type of engine.

One passenger died after the incident and the pilot, former U.S. Navy flyer Tammie Jo Shults, was able to land the plane safely. Passengers have since said the victim was partially pulled through a plane window when debris from the engine hit the fuselage. An audio recording of Shults’ messages to air traffic control sheds light on the harrowing twenty minutes between the failure and the plane’s landing.

Activists gathered outside of FEMA’s Philadelphia office Wednesday to protest the end of another round of federal assistance for Puerto Rican evacuees, telling their friends and families, “Stop coming to Philadelphia or Pennsylvania. They don’t have resources.”

More than 2,000 evacuees came to Philly following the September hurricane. Some evacuees say they’ve received no help from the government since arriving after Hurricane Maria. The city has only referred five families to subsidized housing, 10 percent of what Housing Authority rules allow them to refer.

Meanwhile, an island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico Wednesday. Officials said it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.

“But in 2018, we have a quarter-century of evidence proving needle exchanges save lives. It’s demoralizing to have to even trot it all out again — and shameful to litigate arguments that already have won.“ — Columnist Mike Newall on the lack of a needle exchange in Camden, where hundreds died of fatal overdoses last year.

Dava Guerin worked with the late Barbara Bush on multiple literacy projects and Bush even wrote a foreword to the book she co-authored on wounded warriors. Working with the former first lady taught her not to take herself too seriously, Guerin writes.

Corporate diversity champion and author Sophia A. Nelson is skeptical of Starbucks’ plan to fix its culture issues with one afternoon of training. She suggests the company follows six extra steps to really deal with their problem.

The Philadelphia Science Festival begins Friday! From family-friendly activities to beer-friendly bar crawls, don’t miss our guide to the week’s best events.

