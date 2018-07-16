Doug Pederson's Super expectations, ousted Temple dean was school rainmaker | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. Welcome to the start of another week. If you weren’t one of the many neighbors who joined a replay of the Super Bowl on South Street yesterday, don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of Eagles nostalgia for you this morning. Reporter Zach Berman joined an interview with their fearless leader coach Doug Pederson, who talked all about the high expectations he’s facing this season. It’s a much different world for him than it was one year ago. My colleagues Erin Arvedlund and Susan Snyder have also dug into the past of ousted Temple business dean Moshe Porat and what he meant to the school. He’s left the university following a scandal over national rankings. All this and more ahead — let the work week begin.

Doug Pederson’s life is split in two: before Feb. 4, 2018 and after. Leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl hasn’t just made him a local hero, complete with regular autograph lines and speaking engagements galore.

It’s also hoisted him into an elite club. He’s now viewed as one of the NFL’s best coaches. But, just a year ago, a former NFL executive called him the least qualified coach he had ever seen. Understatement of the year: times have changed. Now he’s facing a new season and much higher expectations.

In other (sadder) Eagles news, running back Darren Sproles has announced that the 2018 season will be his last.

Did Temple University’s business school knowingly use false data about its online M.B.A. program to improve its national rankings? That’s what the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office will be investigating, it announced Friday.

The scandal has rocked the school and the longtime Fox School of Business dean, Moshe Porat, has since been ousted. The news follows U.S. News and World Report dropping the Temple program from its rankings in January due to the false data.

For Fox’s coffers, at least, Porat leaves big shoes to fill. Over the past 22 years, he’s helped raise tens of millions of dollars for its expansion.

For years, New Jersey parents have been campaigning to change how the state pays for public schools. The state has continually failed to fulfill is formula for distributing money, which also limits how much additional money growing districts can get.

That’s all about to change thanks in no small part to the Fair Funding Action Committee, started by Jen Cavallaro-Fromm, then a board member for the Swedesboro-Woolwich District, in 2009.

Nearly 400 districts will get more money from the state next year, but 172 other districts will lose some — and, for some advocates, that’s exactly what’s needed.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Au revoir, Bastille Day at Eastern State Penitentiary! Glad @charleslasvigne could capture a bit for us.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“I have much less confidence that any of the conservatives now on the court nor any new appointments – by a president who openly flouts the rule of law and who repeatedly promised to appoint a justice who would overrule Roe – will have the courage to act as Justice Kennedy did.” — Kathryn Kolbert, a public interest attorney who argued Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992, on why she’s terrified the Supreme Court will overrule Roe v. Wade.

After Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for meddling in the U.S. election, President Trump proved he’s “the perfect patsy” for Vladimir Putin ahead of their meeting, writes columnist Trudy Rubin.

Given its history, the alteration or elimination of ICE may be justified, but not before its opponents have a clear plan for what should take its place, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Craft Beer

If you want to break into Philly’s beloved and competitive craft beer scene, you have to study up. Luckily, there’s a school for that: the University of Sciences’ brewing science program.