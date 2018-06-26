Pa. death penalty report released, Philly archdiocese settles sex abuse claim | Morning Newsletter

news

Pa. death penalty report released, Philly archdiocese settles sex abuse claim

Happy Tuesday, Philadelphia. We’re kicking off the day with a heart-warming story on ceramist Roberto Lugo, who you may have seen throwing pottery on the street — and I mean “throwing” in the molding-clay-on-a-spinning-wheel à la Ghost way. I hope if I were to find Lugo on my corner I’d be brave enough to try the delicate art. It looks so difficult! In other news this morning, a huge report on capital punishment in Pennsylvania was released yesterday after quite a long wait. It’s sure to have an impact on the state, though politics will likely determine what kind. Prosecutors and advocates are watching closely. Let’s get the day started.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)


Throwing down: How this potter from Kensington found fine art success

Camera icon DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Award-winning ceramic artist Roberto Lugo points to an area where he used to graffiti as he does a pottery demonstration at E. Tusculum and Somerset streets in Philadelphia on June 19, 2018.

Last week, drivers crept by the corner of Tusculum and Somerset in Kensington, maybe a bit perplexed by what they were seeing: a man was sitting a pottery wheel on the sidewalk, just spinning clay.

The man was Roberto Lugo. He grew up in the neighborhood; years ago he was a graffiti artist looking for a way out.

Now he’s an award-winning ceramist known for work which blends traditional forms of fine china and urban aesthetics. And he’s on a mission to bring pottery to the public.

Pennsylvania’s death penalty needs a radical rethinking, long-awaited report finds

Seven years in the making, a 280-page Joint State Government Commission report on capital punishment in Pennsylvania was finally released Monday.

It found the punishment had been unevenly applied, affected by factors like the race of the victim and the county where the crime occurred, and that the process of sentencing people to death is extremely costly and largely ineffective.

The report came on the same day that two brothers accused of fatally shooting Philly Police Officer Sgt. Robert Wilson III during a 2015 robbery in a video game store pleaded guilty to their crimes. They’ll spend the rest of their lives behind bars instead of facing the death penalty, and Wilson’s family isn’t happy with District Attorney Larry Krasner.

In largest reported payout yet, Philadelphia Archdiocese settles abuse lawsuit

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has settled a claim of sex abuse brought by the family of a 26-year-old man who died in 2013. The payment amount is secret, but it’s said to be the largest yet paid by the archdiocese in such a case, the only sixth known sex abuse settlement by the archdiocese.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Pennsylvania Supreme Court revealed it had agreed to stay the release of a long-awaited grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in six Catholic dioceses elsewhere in the state. The reason? Challenges have been filed by “many individuals” named in the report.

What you need to know today

Camera icon John Cole, The Scranton Times-Tribune, PA
Infestations

“Given the reality of child sexual abuse and exploitation, there are without a doubt predatory adults looking to infiltrate the now burgeoning system of child care that is taking place along the U.S.-Mexico border. — Roger A. Canaff, a child protection and special victims advocate, on the inevitable risks of child sexual abuse in immigration custody.

