Pa. death penalty report released, Philly archdiocese settles sex abuse claim | Morning Newsletter

Last week, drivers crept by the corner of Tusculum and Somerset in Kensington, maybe a bit perplexed by what they were seeing: a man was sitting a pottery wheel on the sidewalk, just spinning clay.

The man was Roberto Lugo. He grew up in the neighborhood; years ago he was a graffiti artist looking for a way out.

Now he’s an award-winning ceramist known for work which blends traditional forms of fine china and urban aesthetics. And he’s on a mission to bring pottery to the public.

Seven years in the making, a 280-page Joint State Government Commission report on capital punishment in Pennsylvania was finally released Monday.

It found the punishment had been unevenly applied, affected by factors like the race of the victim and the county where the crime occurred, and that the process of sentencing people to death is extremely costly and largely ineffective.

The report came on the same day that two brothers accused of fatally shooting Philly Police Officer Sgt. Robert Wilson III during a 2015 robbery in a video game store pleaded guilty to their crimes. They’ll spend the rest of their lives behind bars instead of facing the death penalty, and Wilson’s family isn’t happy with District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has settled a claim of sex abuse brought by the family of a 26-year-old man who died in 2013. The payment amount is secret, but it’s said to be the largest yet paid by the archdiocese in such a case, the only sixth known sex abuse settlement by the archdiocese.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Pennsylvania Supreme Court revealed it had agreed to stay the release of a long-awaited grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in six Catholic dioceses elsewhere in the state. The reason? Challenges have been filed by “many individuals” named in the report.

Opinions

“Given the reality of child sexual abuse and exploitation, there are without a doubt predatory adults looking to infiltrate the now burgeoning system of child care that is taking place along the U.S.-Mexico border.“ — Roger A. Canaff, a child protection and special victims advocate, on the inevitable risks of child sexual abuse in immigration custody.

Six years ago, a Pittsburgh police officer pulled 19-year-old Leon Ford over for a traffic stop and shot him five times in the chest, paralyzing him. To Ford, the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh is a tragic reminder that we can and should do more to change our communities.

Jimmy Clark, director emeritus of the Clay Studio and former president of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, calls the Painted Bride Arts Center’s plan to sell its historic building “organizational suicide.”

