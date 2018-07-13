Families of Cosmo DiNardo murder victims speak out, Pa. to pay $2M to fight teacher shortage | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. Hope this Friday the 13th brings you good luck (or at least a cheap tattoo). This month marks the one-year anniversary of the grisly Bucks County murders of four young men that gripped the nation and a search that ultimately led to Cosmo DiNardo and his parents’ Solebury Township farm. The grief is still fresh for the victims’ families, who spoke with reporter Erin McCarthy in a rare interview on how they are grappling with the unthinkable. In other news, Gov. Tom Wolf has announced plans to combat the teacher shortage in Pennsylvania, pumping $2 million into college residency programs in hopes to stem the tide.

— Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





It’s been a year since the grisly murders of four young Bucks County men and ensuing cover-up of the crime on a Solebury Township farm captured the attention of the region and nation.

But for the families of Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz’s victims, the pain — the ever-present heartache — is as real and as raw as it was the day the young men went missing.

In one of their first media interviews, the families of Tom Meo, Jimi Patrick, Mark Sturgis and Dean Finocchiaro sat down with reporter Erin McCarthy to shed light on the lives of the young men who were killed, and to talk about how they have learned to live without them.

Pennsylvania used to license more than 14,000 new teachers annually. Now, it issues certificates to fewer than 5,000. The commonwealth is aiming to do something about that, announcing $2 million in grants toward developing and implementing educator residency programs at various in-state colleges.

And while the teacher shortage and high turnover rate is a national problem, Pennsylvania is looking to stem the local tide, developing the residencies in partnership with a least one high-needs district and including clinical experience and intensive supports.

When Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola was being scouted in college, the prevailing opinion was he’d be a middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Next week, he’ll be the Phillies’ sole representative at the All-Star Game. What did the scouts get so wrong?

Well they didn’t predict his ability to adapt and adjust. And they may have underestimated the evolution of his change-up from a seldom-used pitch into a legitimate weapon.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“It is colleges that are indebted to diverse students, Asian Americans included, not the other way around.“ — Katherine Fang, Yale University Asian American Cultural Center peer counselor and head of the Asian American political activists’ group, on why an affirmative action lawsuit brought against Harvard on the basis of perceived unequal treatment of Asian American students should fail.

President Trump missed the mark by not nominating Genece Brinkley — the contentious Philadelphia judge presiding over rapper Meek Mill’s court battle — for the Supreme Court, writes columnist Stu Bykofsky.

Trump’s actions are an ethnic cleansing campaign in attempts to make America less diverse and keep whites in the majority in the U.S., says columnist Will Bunch.

What we’re reading

Take a seat, founding fathers: a new tour in the historical district focuses on the female leaders of Philadelphia, Billy Penn reports.

Charging drug dealers for opioid overdose deaths is a relatively new and controversial practice, but it brought a sense of justice to one York County family, WHHY says.

In the wake of the fatal shooting at The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, journalists from across the country are lining up to aid the newspaper, including 28-year-old Binghui Huang from Allentown. The New Yorker tells her story.

Home horticulture gets personal in this story from the Wall Street Journal, where self-proclaimed “plant parents” are taking houseplant ownership to the next level, befriending their fronds and watering them for hours into the night.

Your Daily Dose of | Pancakes

A Philadelphia program is putting learning on the menu, aiming to teach English alongside cooking to immigrants.