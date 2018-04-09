Cosby trial begins, property assessments rise, Flyers and Sixers on a roll | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia, and welcome to Monday. Rumor has it, it’ll start to feel like spring this week. In the meantime, we’ve got all the news you need to get your week going, from the latest on Bill Cosby’s retrial, to new property tax assessments and a wild weekend for Philly sports.

Today is the first day of Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges as opening arguments are set to begin at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

The trial involves Andrea Constand, a former Temple University women’s basketball operations manager who was one of the first women to publicly accuse the 80-year-old entertainer. The first trial ended in June 2017 in a mistrial, but this trial is already shaping up to be much different.

For one thing, Cosby has a new defense team starring lawyer Tom Mesereau, known for his celebrity-filled track record, including the 2005 acquittal of Michael Jackson in a child-molestation case.

Catching up on the case so far? Here’s everything you need to know. Day by day, you can follow along with the trial here. Follow reporters Jeremy Roebuck and Laura McCrystal on Twitter for updates in real time.

It’s been quite a weekend — ahem, year — for Philly sports fans. The Sixers beat the Mavericks Sunday for their 50th win, clinching home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. (Star center Joel Embiid is still sidelined, but teammates say they’ll be “scary” when he returns.)

Meanwhile, the Flyers continued turning around their season by clinching a playoff spot Saturday, thanks to a Claude Giroux hat trick against the Rangers. They’ll face their arch rivals, the Penguins, in Pittsburgh in the first round.

The Phillies added to the fun with Saturday’s 20-1 win over the Marlins, though they fell to the same team yesterday 6-3 in Jake Arrieta’s pitching debut. Can’t win ’em all….

Philadelphia homeowners will be sent their new property assessments for 2019 this week, and many will be facing an increase on their tax bill — before any vote on Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed 4.1 percent property tax increase.

Forty-eight of Philly’s 57 neighborhoods saw jumps in their assessments, with Brewerytown and Strawberry Mansion spiking the most, increasing 47.1 percent from 2018 to 2019. One South Philly block even saw a 85 percent increase. Take a look at this interactive map to see how your bill could change.

What you need to know today

Opinions

“Do all white mascots need to change, or any ethnicity or historical figure for that matter, seeing as no history is free from moral stain? Maybe not.” — Brian Goedde, a teacher at the Community College of Philadelphia, supports the school’s decision to change its mascot, Colonial Phil.

Teresa Miller, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, writes that more Pennsylvanians benefit from welfare programs than they think, and conversations on “welfare reform” should reflect that truth.

Raising the minimum wage would not lead to a pay cut for restaurant servers, Pennsylvania State Sen. Christine Tartaglione writes, but would lift tens of thousands of workers out of poverty-level wages.

Your Daily Dose of | Retrospective

Photographer Tom Gralish’s column, “Scene Through the Lens,” turns twenty this week. So, he’s taken a look back through the archives at some of his favorite shots.

