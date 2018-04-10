Cosby paid accuser $3.4M, Temple neighbors balk at community center 'bribe' | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Tuesday, folks. Well, the first day of Bill Cosby’s retrial was eventful to say the least; you’ll find more on that below. Meanwhile, the feud over Temple’s proposed football stadium has pulled a local community center into its maelstrom and another case of excessive force is brewing in Atlantic City’s police department. Plus, we’ve got thoughts on Pitbull headlining Philly’s July 4 concert. Let’s dig in.

Before the first day of Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges could even begin Monday, a topless protester charged the entertainer outside the Montgomery County Courthouse. As it turns out, she was also a four-time guest star on The Cosby Show.

A different kind of disruption — a juror saying “I just think he’s guilty” — delayed Monday’s proceedings, but the juror was left on the case and opening arguments commenced. In his opening statement to jurors, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele revealed Bill Cosby paid Andrea Constand nearly $3.4 million to settle her 2005 lawsuit, a sum hidden for more than a decade behind a confidentiality agreement.

And that was just Day One. Cosby’s lawyer Tom Mesereau is expected to deliver his opening statement today.

Plans for a community center in North Philadelphia are now in the middle of the battle over Temple University’s proposed football stadium.

Temple intended for the center to be an olive branch to the community, but many neighbors just see it as a carrot — “a tease in order to get the stadium,” said Jackie Wiggins, a North Philadelphia block captain and member of opponent group Stadium Stompers.

The College of Education’s dean, Gregory Anderson, says he’s been trying to build a center that would hold a pre-K, a dental clinic, autism screenings, and workforce training for years. But residents say Temple again failed to engage the community to ask what it wants or needs.

“What the Mariner East 2 represents is very clear: a massive, dangerous pipeline through the heart of the state that will increase drilling and fracking, and present a daily threat to communities affected” — Emily Wurth, co-director of the Organizing Department at Food & Water Watch, on why she thinks Gov. Tom Wolf should halt Sunoco’s pipeline construction.

Mark your calendars for a grand re-opening: The Philadelphia Museum of Art is closing its Chinese art galleries for ten months for a major revamp.

