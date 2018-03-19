Ending cash bail in Philly, new school board nominees, more bike lanes for Center City | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. Once again I have some bad news: another nor’easter is headed our way, though this time with less snow. I know, I know. Once the shock of that news wears off, we’ve got ground to cover on Philly’s cash bail system, more school board nominees, Center City bike lanes and more. So let’s get to it.

District Attorney Larry Krasner campaigned on the promise to end cash bail in Philadelphia for certain low-level offenders.

His bail-reform initiative so far only affects about 150 in jail, though Krasner says this is just phase one. The goal? To ensure no one sits in jail simply because they can’t afford freedom — about 20 percent of the city’s jail population.

But is the city ready to end cash bail for good? Leaders say the infrastructure is not yet in place — but much of it could be within a year.

Since the early 1990’s, Pennsylvania has been offering state funding to groups to provide “alternatives to abortion.”

More than $100 million in taxpayer dollars have been channeled into one such group, Real Alternatives, and its network of adoption agencies, maternity homes, and crisis pregnancy centers, which abortion rights activists decry as coercive efforts to prevent abortion access.

But a 2015 audit questions whether Real Alternatives misused taxpayer money to fund its national expansion.

It turns out 27 people wasn’t a long enough list for Mayor Kenney to narrow down for the new nine-member school board. He asked for 18 more to diversify the pool and got them from the nominating panel on Friday.

The new names include more parents and educators, while the first list included government veterans, business people, and nonprofit founders, among others.

Next step: now Kenny has 20 days to narrow down these 45 candidates. They’ll take over for the School Reform Commission to run the school system on July 1.

Opinions

“If Temple insists on ramming this stadium down the throats of the North Philadelphia community, it will set back university-neighborhood relations for years to come.” — North Philadelphia resident Steve Williams on how Temple’s proposed stadium will negatively impact its neighbors.

Emergency medicine physician Gregory Siegel has seen a lot of trauma, but it’s the victims of gun violence — and lawmakers’ inaction to stop it — that most often keep him up at night.

As columnist Mike Newall points out, there’s something strange about the project renderings plastered outside the to-be-revamped Gallery at Market East: they’re full of only white people.

What we’re reading

Collegeville teen Ashraya Ananthanarayanan isn’t just a published author, accomplished equestrian and shooter, pilot in training, fashion designer, and polylinguist. She’s also going to graduate from Harvard next year.

