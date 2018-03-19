Ending cash bail in Philly, new school board nominees, more bike lanes for Center City | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philadelphia. Once again I have some bad news: another nor’easter is headed our way, though this time with less snow. I know, I know. Once the shock of that news wears off, we’ve got ground to cover on Philly’s cash bail system, more school board nominees, Center City bike lanes and more. So let’s get to it.
If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up for this newsletter here.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Is Philly ready to end cash bail?
District Attorney Larry Krasner campaigned on the promise to end cash bail in Philadelphia for certain low-level offenders.
His bail-reform initiative so far only affects about 150 in jail, though Krasner says this is just phase one. The goal? To ensure no one sits in jail simply because they can’t afford freedom — about 20 percent of the city’s jail population.
But is the city ready to end cash bail for good? Leaders say the infrastructure is not yet in place — but much of it could be within a year.
Dispute questions anti-abortion group’s use of taxpayer dollars
Since the early 1990’s, Pennsylvania has been offering state funding to groups to provide “alternatives to abortion.”
More than $100 million in taxpayer dollars have been channeled into one such group, Real Alternatives, and its network of adoption agencies, maternity homes, and crisis pregnancy centers, which abortion rights activists decry as coercive efforts to prevent abortion access.
But a 2015 audit questions whether Real Alternatives misused taxpayer money to fund its national expansion.
See the 18 new names Kenney’s considering for the school board
It turns out 27 people wasn’t a long enough list for Mayor Kenney to narrow down for the new nine-member school board. He asked for 18 more to diversify the pool and got them from the nominating panel on Friday.
The new names include more parents and educators, while the first list included government veterans, business people, and nonprofit founders, among others.
Next step: now Kenny has 20 days to narrow down these 45 candidates. They’ll take over for the School Reform Commission to run the school system on July 1.
What you need to know today
- Street safety advocates got a pleasant surprise Saturday as Mayor Kenney announced a new plan for reducing traffic in Center City, including adding protected bike lanes on JFK Boulevard and Market Street.
- Another explosion in Austin, Texas injured 2 people Sunday night. It was the fourth explosion to rock the city in less than three weeks; the first three were package bombs delivered to residents’ doorsteps. The Roots’ Saturday event at Austin’s South by Southwest conference and festival was canceled due to a bomb threat, and a suspect is in custody.
- President Trump spent the weekend lashing out at special counsel Robert Mueller again over the continuing Russia investigation. Today he’ll be announcing a plan to combat opioid addiction nationwide today. It includes seeking the death penalty for drug traffickers.
- I’m sorry to hear about your bracket. This weekend put the “mad” in March Madness for many a viewer, but No. 1 seed Villanova is still in the game. They play West Virginia this Friday. Villanova’s women’s team lost in the second round of their tournament yesterday.
- The Pennsylvania Republican Party isn’t ready to give up the 18th District special election just yet. It’s asking the Department of State to investigate “a number of irregularities” it claims affected voting.
- The president of the Philadelphia NAACP has a new idea for where Temple University can build its football stadium: Rittenhouse Square.
- Spring break wasn’t all parties at Penn. Students and alumni spent the time coordinating an effort to bring down law professor Amy Wax.
- Early CDC data on drug overdose deaths from last year show declines in 14 states — but in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, rates have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, a new diversion program allowing police to connect people with addiction to social services is expanding.
- Looking to repent for your parking sins? The Philadelphia Parking Authority started an amnesty program for unpaid tickets at the beginning of the month. And it ends April 30.
- The 16-year-old Allentown girl who went missing earlier this month and was found in Mexico with a 45-year-old man is home and the man is in custody.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
All good things must come to an end. . . . . #philadelphia #philly #phillyigers #nephilly #peopledelphia #howphillyseesphilly #ourphilly #closed #northeastphilly #buildings #toystore #outofbusiness #streetphotography #toysrus #6abcaction #igers_philly
A post shared by Al Camardella Jr. (@ac_junior) on
We want to see what our community looks like through your eyes. Show us the park that your family walks through every weekend with the dog, the block party in your neighborhood or the historic stretch you see every morning on your commute to work.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
That’s Interesting
- The District Attorney’s office is planning to all but drop the case against the activist accused of defacing the Frank Rizzo statue last year. In other Rizzo public art news, Mural Arts is seeking public feedback on what to do with the Italian Market mural of the former mayor.
- The Old City fire that ravaged the 200 block of Chestnut Street is still causing significant problems for its restaurant neighbors.
- The FBI has set up a digging site in Elk County possibly to hunt for buried Civil War treasure. Yes, really.
- An ice cream battle is brewing over who will get to peddle treats this year on the beaches of Ventnor. For the ice cream’s sake, let’s hope it doesn’t get too heated.
- Being the change you wish to see in the world: Drexel medical students are starting a mentoring network to address the shortage of black doctors.
- The Eagles are on the move this offseason. They released Vinny Curry over the weekend to gain salary cap space and re-signed Nigel Bradham to a five-year contract.
- The Jersey Shore cast is back with a new show, and now there’s a trailer previewing all the…fun? Sadly (or thankfully, depending on who you ask), it was not filmed at the Jersey shore.
- Decorated chef Chris Painter has been ousted from noted Fishtown restaurant Wm. Mulherin’s Sons after being suspended over sexual harassment allegations.
- Crate & Barrel fans, get ready to shop. The home goods store is producing a line of products designed by Philly public school students.
Opinions
“If Temple insists on ramming this stadium down the throats of the North Philadelphia community, it will set back university-neighborhood relations for years to come.” — North Philadelphia resident Steve Williams on how Temple’s proposed stadium will negatively impact its neighbors.
- Emergency medicine physician Gregory Siegel has seen a lot of trauma, but it’s the victims of gun violence — and lawmakers’ inaction to stop it — that most often keep him up at night.
- As columnist Mike Newall points out, there’s something strange about the project renderings plastered outside the to-be-revamped Gallery at Market East: they’re full of only white people.
What we’re reading
- Try to resist a peek behind the scenes of the Fitler Club, a new private social club opening in Center City that lists Julie and Zach Ertz as investors and has chef Kevin Sbraga on the payroll, via Philadelphia Magazine.
- Another installment of WHYY’s excellent series on gentrification in Philadelphia focuses on East Germantown, where black residents say they’re gentrifying the neighborhood on their terms.
- A Billy Penn reporter took the Erin Express on St. Patrick’s Day, her first time celebrating the holiday while of legal drinking age. You can bet it was an adventure.
- Over the weekend The Guardian dropped a multi-story report on what they’re terming a massive data breach at Facebook, wherein research firm Cambridge Analytica (once led by Steve Bannon) used your “likes” to influence American voters. It’s a must-read.
- Philly, like many big cities, is seeing a boom in boutique fitness studios. But, as the Washington Post reports, their cult followings can be unwelcoming to people of color and those who aren’t young and lithe.
Your Daily Dose of | Genius
Collegeville teen Ashraya Ananthanarayanan isn’t just a published author, accomplished equestrian and shooter, pilot in training, fashion designer, and polylinguist. She’s also going to graduate from Harvard next year.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.