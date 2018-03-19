Ending cash bail in Philly, new school board nominees, more bike lanes for Center City | Morning Newsletter

news

by Aubrey Nagle, Staff Writer
Aubrey Nagle

Staff Writer

Good morning, Philadelphia. Once again I have some bad news: another nor’easter is headed our way, though this time with less snow. I know, I know. Once the shock of that news wears off, we’ve got ground to cover on Philly’s cash bail system, more school board nominees, Center City bike lanes and more. So let’s get to it.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)


Is Philly ready to end cash bail?

Camera icon MICHAEL BRYANT
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, center, arrives to his press conference to announce an end to cash bail in Philadelphia for low-level offenses on February 21, 2018.

District Attorney Larry Krasner campaigned on the promise to end cash bail in Philadelphia for certain low-level offenders.

His bail-reform initiative so far only affects about 150 in jail, though Krasner says this is just phase one. The goal? To ensure no one sits in jail simply because they can’t afford freedom  about 20 percent of the city’s jail population.

But is the city ready to end cash bail for good? Leaders say the infrastructure is not yet in place — but much of it could be within a year.

Dispute questions anti-abortion group’s use of taxpayer dollars

Since the early 1990’s, Pennsylvania has been offering state funding to groups to provide “alternatives to abortion.”

More than $100 million in taxpayer dollars have been channeled into one such group, Real Alternatives, and its network of adoption agencies, maternity homes, and crisis pregnancy centers, which abortion rights activists decry as coercive efforts to prevent abortion access.

But a 2015 audit questions whether Real Alternatives misused taxpayer money to fund its national expansion. 

See the 18 new names Kenney’s considering for the school board

It turns out 27 people wasn’t a long enough list for Mayor Kenney to narrow down for the new nine-member school board. He asked for 18 more to diversify the pool and got them from the nominating panel on Friday.

The new names include more parents and educators, while the first list included government veterans, business people, and nonprofit founders, among others.

Next step: now Kenny has 20 days to narrow down these 45 candidates. They’ll take over for the School Reform Commission to run the school system on July 1. 

What you need to know today

Opinions

Camera icon Signe Wilkinson
March 19, 2018

“If Temple insists on ramming this stadium down the throats of the North Philadelphia community, it will set back university-neighborhood relations for years to come.” — North Philadelphia resident Steve Williams on how Temple’s proposed stadium will negatively impact its neighbors.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Genius

Collegeville teen Ashraya Ananthanarayanan isn’t just a published author, accomplished equestrian and shooter, pilot in training, fashion designer, and polylinguist. She’s also going to graduate from Harvard next year.

