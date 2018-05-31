Latest on Sixers GM Twitter scandal, LOVE Park reopens | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, neighbors. Hope you’re not sick of the humidity yet (I sure am) because you’ll need to stash an umbrella in your bag. Looks like rain this afternoon. But even if the weather’s got you down, at least you’re not Bryan Colangelo today. The Sixers GM is embroiled in a messy Twitter scandal. You’ll find everything you need to know about the controversy below, but let’s just say not all is well in Sixers nation. All is not well in LOVE Park, either. The famed park had its grand-reopening yesterday but the new space is not without its fair share of critics. Let’s dive in.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Sixers fans got some earth-shaking news late Tuesday night. Bryan Colangelo, the team’s general manager, has been accused of using multiple “burner” accounts to tweet criticisms of current and former players and colleagues, including sensitive insider information.

The Sixers are starting their own independent investigation into the allegations. With Colangelo’s job and his trust with his team at risk, one NBA executive said, “I think the damage is done.”

It may sound far-fetched, but the textual analysis supposedly used to determine Colangelo’s involvement is scientifically straightforward. So how did we get here? Well, it all starts with “the Process.”

Over Memorial Day weekend, the arrest of a 20-year-old woman on the beach in Wildwood went viral. In the video, taken by a bystander, a police officer can be seen punching her in the head.

Police have now released their own body-cam footage of the arrest. The three redacted videos show her cursing and insulting the police. Then an officer loses patience as she walks away and says, “That’s it. I’m done with you. You’re about to get dropped.”

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. stood by his previous comments about the incident, saying “This young lady attacked our officer.” But her lawyer thinks the videos say differently.

Though it’s been pretty much open for weeks, Philadelphia’s most famous park celebrated it’s official grand re-opening Wednesday — to cheers and groans.

The renovations, which began over two years ago, removed the skateboard-able features LOVE Park was known for and added more green space and a new, flatter water fountain.

But not everyone is happy with the results. Critics say the once inclusive and lively space has been filled with hostile architecture built to keep specific types of users (like skateboarders and the homeless) out.

Opinions

“Racial animus is as American as apple pie and football, and there’s nothing anyone or any corporation or any government can do about it. It’s what this country was founded upon. “ — Columnist Jenice Armstrong on why it’ll take more than a workshop to end racial bias at Starbucks and beyond.

Vladimir Putin is waging a war on information to influence the U.S. and play on our political divisions and President Trump is amplifying that message with an information war of his own, writes columnist Trudy Rubin.

Philadelphia has a pollution problem and the city’s asthma sufferers — including 22 percent of children — could benefit from an air quality app pioneered in Louisville, writes Roxanne Patel Sheplavy of The Philadelphia Citizen.

Local elderly residents are having their wishes granted by a bucket-list-meets-Make-A-Wish program and the heartwarming and heartbreaking requests range from sky-diving to pierced ears.